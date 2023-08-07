When you watch an old favorite and you think to yourself "Damn that is a very good film!"

My answer Velvet Goldmine, (not one for the youngsters on this site). I watched it fir the first time in years, forgot just how good the film is? A fictional retelling of the glam rock era based on David Bowie and Iggy Pop? It works so well. And that soundtrack? AMAZING!

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
