1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Have You Re-Watched Any Old Movies That Turned Out To Be Better Than You Remember?
When you watch an old favorite and you think to yourself "Damn that is a very good film!"
This post may include affiliate links.
My answer Velvet Goldmine, (not one for the youngsters on this site). I watched it fir the first time in years, forgot just how good the film is? A fictional retelling of the glam rock era based on David Bowie and Iggy Pop? It works so well. And that soundtrack? AMAZING!