Obviously, EVERYONE likes mushrooms. You'd have to be an evil, body-harvesting alien not to like mushrooms.

Do you have any recipes using mushrooms?

#1

It's a simple one. Good as a starter or as a side on cold days (it's a hearty dish):

Heat up some butter, throw in some chopped onions (as much or as little as your like) and just a little garlic. Then you put the sliced (portobello) mushrooms in. Add just little salt and as much pepper as you enjoy. Keep the temperature high and fry them for a minute or two. Then add full-fat cream. Give it a quick stir.

Fill this mixture now in some ramekins. Pour a mixture of breadcrumbs and grated cheese on top. Throw them in the oven until the topping is golden-brown.

Let it cool down quick ... can be very hot inside. And enjoy.

Ban-One
