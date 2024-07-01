1submissions
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Stayed In A Relationship Because Breaking Up Would Have Been Too Difficult For Selfish Reasons?
Please share your experience.
I'm still married at 30 years even though I haven't loved her for at least the past 10 years. Why? Because her family is awesome and her brother is my best friend. I spend literally 90% of my free time with someone in her family. I love them more than I desire my freedom from a loveless marriage.