#1

I'm still married at 30 years even though I haven't loved her for at least the past 10 years. Why? Because her family is awesome and her brother is my best friend. I spend literally 90% of my free time with someone in her family. I love them more than I desire my freedom from a loveless marriage.

MNCold
