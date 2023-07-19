Were you accused of something you didn't do or still don't know what you did to deserve something? Let's see who can relate.

Ill go first year 8 I'm quite a bullied kid and had been jumped multiple times but this one time the whole year circles me and 6 girls come forward absolutely s******g myself and this one girl grabs my arm pushes me towards the bush and yells RUN I bolted through the bush got to the front of maths got ragged screamed for help as they kicked the c**p out of me i had to make my own escape this was in school at break I've still got scars and the girls got lunch detention. Still don't know what i did?

Taylor Bennett
Oh my gosh you didn't do a single thing that is just bullying and they deserve more than detention, what the hell?!

