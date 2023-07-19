1submissions
Hey Pandas, Has Anyone Ever Been Called Out For Being Wrong Before You Knew What You’d Done?
Were you accused of something you didn't do or still don't know what you did to deserve something? Let's see who can relate.
Ill go first year 8 I'm quite a bullied kid and had been jumped multiple times but this one time the whole year circles me and 6 girls come forward absolutely s******g myself and this one girl grabs my arm pushes me towards the bush and yells RUN I bolted through the bush got to the front of maths got ragged screamed for help as they kicked the c**p out of me i had to make my own escape this was in school at break I've still got scars and the girls got lunch detention. Still don't know what i did?