Ill go first year 8 I'm quite a bullied kid and had been jumped multiple times but this one time the whole year circles me and 6 girls come forward absolutely s******g myself and this one girl grabs my arm pushes me towards the bush and yells RUN I bolted through the bush got to the front of maths got ragged screamed for help as they kicked the c**p out of me i had to make my own escape this was in school at break I've still got scars and the girls got lunch detention. Still don't know what i did?