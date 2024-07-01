ADVERTISEMENT

Hey pandas, has anyone else been in a similar situation and have any advice for a struggling single mother?Hello, longtime reader, first time writing... I am a single mother of three kids and three cats, living with my grandma. I'm struggling with paying bills and paying for food to feed everyone every day, to the point where I go without eating so everyone else is able to eat, and it's like nothing I do makes it any easier. I just want to run away most days. I don't even want to get out of bed. I cry myself to sleep every night and dread waking up the next day because I feel like I'm such a horrible mother... Has anyone else been in this situation before? Does anyone have any advice? I already go to food banks, and I talk to my counselor weekly, but I don't have any other family members to reach out to since they all "disowned" me for getting pregnant and having my daughter during my senior year of high school...