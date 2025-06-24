ADVERTISEMENT

OK, Pandas, remember when I posted "Describe an Anime Badly" earlier this month? Well, this challenge is similar but slightly more complex. You have to describe an anime INTRO badly. Not the actual plot, the song played at the start with fun visuals and names popping up on the screen sometimes. You will need to describe it correctly, but enough that people of the same fandom will know what you're talking about. In my opinion, the best ones are from Nichijou, Demon Slayer, and Oshi No Ko.

#1

Okay, 3, 2, 1... lots of jazz and bright colors, lots of running

1point
User avatar Lost Panda
    #2

    Badly

    1point
    User avatar Al Gehbruh
    #3

    Starting with LGBQT coloured explosions - which seem to be poisonous for birds, shown by them droping dead from the sky - it goes on by displaying a famous group movement popular in the late 1930s in Germany and the USSR.

    Some statues break, others fall from the sky and real explosions happen for some reason, obliteratng sme buildings. The last part is rain pouring down out of LGBQT clouds on a statue dump with the last scene showing some kind of memorial displaying monsters rushing forward.

    During the whole time it's paired with an OST that is english and some made up sounding blabbering as chorus.

    0points
    User avatar TotallyNOTAFox
    #4

    A battleship gets disgusted that there's no water for it to float in, so it leaves to look elsewhere.

    0points
    User avatar Bill Swallow
    #5

    (-.- )/) Meirei da

    0points
    User avatar Svengali
    #6

    This intro, named after an insect, shows a group of underages forming relationships with monsters.

    0points
    User avatar Luke Branwen
    #7

    Film. Starts quiet, military vehicles and personel move in, music is spooky, credits keep breaking up the action. Something moves, musics starts to get frantic. More credits. Now, lots of action - music builds, shots fired! More credits! More shooting, be careful if you have photosensitve seizures, as flashing images. More music! More credits! Then STOP. Music slows, big reveal and MORE CREDITS! Then, title reveal!

    0points
    User avatar UKDeek
