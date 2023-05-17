2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Come Up With A Funny Song Title Idea Or A Band Name
I love to play a game with my friends where if they say something interesting, we like to comment and say whether it's worthy of being a song title, a song idea in the makings, or the name of a band. I'd like you to join in and come up with your own ideas or even something you heard someone say that could be a song title, idea, or a name of a band. Have fun and be creative loves.
This post may include affiliate links.
There’s a website that generates band names/ song titles, I generated some a while ago, here they are: A Dozen Times Slippery
The Slippery Can For the Spacemen
Box Fighters
Slippery Cream Day
Lord of the Slippery Badgers
Megabox
Nigel's Ample Box
No Box
Rage Against the Box
A Dozen Inch Balloons
Flight of the Cream Badgers
The Ample Service
Saving Nigel
They Might Be Ample Badgers
Wild Bouncing Badgers
The Bouncing Arm Pits
The Bouncing Slippery Spacemen
Slippery Box Cult
Teenage Slippery Cream Balloons
Puddle of Box
Bouncing at the Disco
Super Slippery Badgers
The Slippery Brothers
A Box of Balloons with Cream Box
Les Balloons Box Army
Box of the Ample Balloons
This Box
Nigel and the Angry Box
Allo Balloons
Why Badgers, Why?
The Kind of Songs Flight of the Balloons might record
My Bedroom State of Mind try it with Rap Generator
Our Slippery Box Love try it with Love Song Generator
Our May Badgers
try it with Freestyle Song Generator
This Love is Slippery But It's Ample try it with Taylor Swift Song Generator
If was your Slippery Box try it with Justin Bieber Song Generator
Master Of My Bedroom try it with Metal Song Generator
I hope these are good I’ll send a link to the website if you want
Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince. Oh wait...