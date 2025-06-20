I don't mind where it is as long as it is in the city or area that you live in, and can be anything as long as it is on this list: Bus, bus rapid transit, guided busway, tram, tram-train, light rail, pre-metro, semi-metro, metro, regional rail, urban ferry, monorail, suspended monorail, cable car, gondola lift, cable car, funitel, funicular or people mover. Things that you might consider public transport that are not allowed include intercity services such as trains, ferries and planes. Taxis and coaches also are not allowed. That's it! For my city we have mainly just buses, so I won't share any pics.

