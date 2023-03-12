Would love to hear about the common dumb questions you get often or the dumbest you have heard.

Ill start. I work in a photo store. Passports, pictures from your phone, picture frames etc.
I often get customers asking for horizontal frames as for space saving reasons most of our frames in display are vertically placed.
Also get asked "are you sure the camera won't brake when you take my picture"
And during covidmask times "can I wear my mask on in the picture"

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
