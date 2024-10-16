ADVERTISEMENT

He's such a lovely little fella with a cheeky, happy smile! How could you not fall in love with Mr. Snowman? He's absolutely beautiful!

Oh, he’s the sweetest snowman, with that joyful face. A gorgeous, cheeky little fella—he’d make a fabulous Christmas present!

This snowman pattern is knitted flat on two needles, not in the round.

More info: ravelry.com

Here's My Idea For A Snowman-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here's My Idea For A Snowman-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here's My Idea For A Snowman-Inspired Knitting Pattern

Here's My Idea For A Snowman-Inspired Knitting Pattern

