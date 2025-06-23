Here’s How To Knit Your Ogre Toy From The Movie 'Shrek'

ADVERTISEMENT

All the patterns I have for sale are designed by myself.

Although some of the patterns may look difficult, they are designed to be fun knits with no complicated shaping or stitches, using readily available yarns.

My aim has been to design original patterns that anyone who can knit, purl, increase and decrease can achieve and enjoy doing. ALL my patterns are knitted flat on straight needles.

No matter how much you struggle when knitting, you will get there in the end. Practice makes perfect. I love knitting so much it amazes me — the toys become alive. Knitting is a hobby of love. You put so much into it, you are bound to find much happiness. So never give up. Good luck in your pastime, and you will reap the rewards when you see the happiness in their eyes.

Today, I want to introduce you to my green ogre. Shrek is a good guy, and he turned out to be very sweet and kind.

If you want to make your own Shrek, then feel free to knit perhaps your first ogre toy. And I will help you with this.

I hope to meet my green ogres soon.

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern — Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova — OlaKnittedBears

More info: Etsy

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogre Shrek knitting toy pattern – Toy Knitting Patterns / Ola Oslopova – OlaKnittedBears

Share icon