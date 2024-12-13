Grandma Plots To Take Over Baby’s Weekdays, Family Nips Her Delusional Plans In The Bud

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if your mom tried to take your baby and raise it herself and steal the crib too? Nope, that’s not the plot in some TV drama. Actually, it might be, but it’s also real life for at least one person, and some grandmas just can’t resist the urge to play the starring role. It’s as if they believe being called “Nana” comes with an all-access pass to overstep boundaries and rewrite parenting rules.

One Redditor recently found herself dealing with this kind of over-the-top grandma energy, and let’s just say it wasn’t all lullabies and cuddles.

More info: Reddit

When grandma decides she’s the baby’s new parent, you know things are about to get wild

Share icon

Image credits: Thijs van der Weide / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One grandma tried to steal her granddaughter’s heirloom crib and raise her on her own, allowing her parents to take her home only on the weekends

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Curtis Adams / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman’s in-laws crafted a beautiful hand-built crib, meant to become an heirloom and cradle all family babies to come, but grandma decided she was entitled to it

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Grandma tells her daughter she will pick up the baby from daycare every Monday and keep her until Friday, when her parents can come take her for the weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lilymaid620

The woman snaps at her mother for trying to steal the crib and raise the baby herself, banning her from daycare pick-up and only allowing supervised visits

This wild story has quite an impressive cast: first, there is the OP (original poster), a 25-year-old woman married to a man with a heart of gold and woodworking skills to match. Then there’s her husband’s brother “Bill,” his wife “Sandra” and their sweet baby Lola. And, the star of the show, “Karen,” Sandra’s mom, who’s apparently eyeing that “Grandmas Behaving Badly” award.

When Sandra and Bill announced they were expecting a baby, the OP’s husband and father-in-law crafted a stunning $3k-$5k crib, which would become a family heirloom, meant to cradle not just baby Lola but all future grandkids. It was a labor of love, meant to be passed around the family like a cherished treasure. Karen, however, saw it as her ticket to permanent grandma glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Karen first laid eyes on the crib, she didn’t admire it like a normal person. No, she asked, “When are we bringing this over to my house?” Sandra and Bill were confused, not really understanding what she meant by that.

Turns out, Karen had cooked up a plan where she’d just casually take Lola home after daycare every Monday and keep her until Friday. The baby’s parents could have her on weekends like some sort of shared custody arrangement, with zero prior discussions, of course.

And Karen’s push for formula feeding? Oh, that was just part of her master plan. Breastfeeding doesn’t exactly fit into the schedule when you’re trying to low-key raise your grandchild as your own.

Share icon

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

At first, Sandra was stunned into silence, being a bit of a “pushover,” as the OP would call her. But when Karen doubled down, she finally unleashed her inner mama bear, shutting down the idea of Karen picking up Lola from daycare. Then, she channeled her inner Beyoncé and put her foot down about the crib, telling her mom to buy her own. Honestly, good for her. I would have probably done the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family was speechless but thrilled at the same time. Sandra’s transformation from timid to take-no-prisoners mom was a moment of beauty. She’s rocking motherhood like a pro, and the heirloom crib is staying exactly where it belongs, far from Karen’s clutches. As for Karen, she’s been taken off the daycare pick-up list, all visits are now supervised, and she’s lost babysitting privileges indefinitely. Stings, doesn’t it, Karen?

Dealing with overbearing family members, like Karen, is a bit like managing a toddler with a sugar rush – you need a bunch of firm boundaries, lots of patience, and maybe a touch of humor. Start by setting crystal-clear limits, and don’t be afraid to say “no” without a 15-minute explanation.

Pros say that standing up for yourself doesn’t mean turning every disagreement into a dramatic showdown. It’s about knowing your worth and protecting your peace. Take a page from Sandra’s book: stay calm but assertive. If someone pushes too far, address it immediately with confidence. And yes, practice makes perfect. The more you flex your boundary-setting muscles, the easier it becomes to shut down unwanted interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? Was Sandra too harsh with her mom or totally justified? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens were shocked by the grandma’s behavior, calling her delusional and applauding the woman for standing up to her