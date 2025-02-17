ADVERTISEMENT

As far as science goes, it seems that cats are incapable of laughter, yet nothing brightens a day quite like an adorably hilarious kitty; therefore, these funny cat comics are guaranteed to make you crack a smile.

An ICU nurse and artist, Kitty Moon, unleashes everyday moments that every cat lover can relate to. Her cute, heartwarming comics purrfectly capture the joys and challenges of sharing your space with a furry companion. 

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic of cat humorously finding relaxation in a box, illustrating stress relief.

Kitty Moon Report

    #2

    Comic of a cat reacting humorously to reality with a rabbit companion.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #3

    Comic of a boss and worker cat discussing work performance, highlighting the funny and adorable nature of Kitty Moon's comics.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #4

    Comics of adorable cats napping on cactus, dad’s head, inside bags, and on pizza.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #5

    Adorable comic of a cat on different days of the week, showcasing funny and cute scenarios.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #6

    Comic of a kitty battling a monster, ending with the cat sleeping on its owner, creating a funny moment.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #7

    Comic showing different types of love with a cartoon cat expressing emotions.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #8

    Adorable cat character seeks acceptance from other cats, humorously explores rejection themes in this colorful comic strip.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #9

    Cartoon characters in a funny comic by Kitty Moon, with the main character falling asleep mid-conversation.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #10

    Comic strip featuring two cat characters; one is a therapist questioning the other with humorous dialogue.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #11

    Cat and bunny sharing a heartfelt comic moment with comforting words in a cute illustration.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #12

    Cartoon depicting cats as fall fashion accessories, including cat hat, cat scarf, and kitty kicks, showcasing Kitty Moon comics.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #13

    Cat humorously using laptop to find a mate for human in a comic.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #14

    Comic of a concerned cat trying to feed its owner with funny antics, featuring leafy greens and odd breakfast choices.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #15

    Comic featuring blobfish, with cat and person pondering its taste; a humorous moment by Kitty Moon.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #16

    Cartoon cat writing a diary about a secret, interrupted by an orange cat sitting on it, illustrating funny comic moments.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #17

    Comic of a character adopting a cat, humorously addressing family legacy concerns with a Kitty Moon perspective.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #18

    Cat worries about owner's weakness, scratches them to make them look tough, in a funny comic by Kitty Moon.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #19

    Comic strip featuring a cute cat humorously purring on a person asking for their phone.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #20

    Comic scenes of a cat in yarn shop, fish market, box store, and purring, by Kitty Moon.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #21

    Cat sipping a fall-flavored latte in a comic strip, humorously reacting to the unexpected taste with surprise.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #22

    Character in airport comic by Kitty Moon with chicken, illustrating funny and adorable everyday moments.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #23

    Cat characters in comic discussing future jobs with humorous twist.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #24

    Comic featuring a grumpy purple character and a cat discussing life's meaning in a humorous way.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #25

    Kitty Moon comic showing different reactions to being sick, including friends and dad humorously responding.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #26

    Comic featuring Kitty Moon studying with a cute twist involving white blood cells and a playful immune system illustration.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #27

    Adorable and funny comic featuring a character with a top hat beside a cat, humorously questioning identity.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #28

    Cat cartoon in a humorous comic strip, capturing adorable moments with funny expressions and a phone for social media.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #29

    Comic strip with a cat and bee discussing littering and future work; funny and adorable everyday moment.

    Kitty Moon Report

    #30

    Cat observing a crowd of pigeons clustered around a person, depicted in a comic strip.

    Kitty Moon Report

