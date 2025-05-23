He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

As a London photographer, I often get to witness the most intimate and unforgettable moments. This secret marriage proposal was truly one of them.

He reached out with a simple but powerful plan: to surprise his partner with a proposal right in central London, with Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament as the stunning backdrop. After careful planning, we chose the perfect time and place — and when the moment came, he dropped to one knee. She had no idea. Her reaction was priceless — emotional, overwhelmed, and full of love.

But the magic didn’t end there.

After the proposal, we wandered through nearby London landmarks for a spontaneous engagement photoshoot. They danced, shared kisses by a red phone booth, and walked hand-in-hand through the quiet beauty of St James’s Park.

It was romantic, cinematic, and overflowing with joy. I was honoured to capture every moment.

Ewa Horaczko London Photography

www.horaczko.co.uk

London Love Story: A Secret Proposal

Twirl of Joy: Secret Proposal & Engagement Dance

The Dance of New Beginnings: London Engagement

Love Captured: An Engagement Story

Captured Love: Engagement in Iconic London

Engagement Glow: Love in London

Engagement Moments in London’s Heart

