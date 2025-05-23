Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight
Couple sharing romantic moments in London with Big Ben and a red telephone booth in the background during proposal.
Relationships

He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

ewahoraczkophotography Ewa Horaczko Photography
As a London photographer, I often get to witness the most intimate and unforgettable moments. This secret marriage proposal was truly one of them.

He reached out with a simple but powerful plan: to surprise his partner with a proposal right in central London, with Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament as the stunning backdrop. After careful planning, we chose the perfect time and place — and when the moment came, he dropped to one knee. She had no idea. Her reaction was priceless — emotional, overwhelmed, and full of love.

But the magic didn’t end there.

After the proposal, we wandered through nearby London landmarks for a spontaneous engagement photoshoot. They danced, shared kisses by a red phone booth, and walked hand-in-hand through the quiet beauty of St James’s Park.

It was romantic, cinematic, and overflowing with joy. I was honoured to capture every moment.

Ewa Horaczko London Photography

www.horaczko.co.uk

More info: horaczko.co.uk

    London Love Story: A Secret Proposal

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Twirl of Joy: Secret Proposal & Engagement Dance

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    The Dance of New Beginnings: London Engagement

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Love Captured: An Engagement Story

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Captured Love: Engagement in Iconic London

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Engagement Glow: Love in London

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Engagement Moments in London’s Heart

    He Proposed With Big Ben Behind Them: A London Love Story Hidden In Plain Sight

    Ewa Horaczko Photography

    I'm Ewa Horaczko, a professional London-based photographer specializing in vacation, engagement, and wedding photography. I love capturing natural, raw moments that tell a story. With a patient and discreet approach, I help couples and families feel relaxed and authentic in front of the camera. Passionate about creating timeless memories with a touch of creativity and emotion.

    Gabriela Zagórska

    My name is Gabriela, and I'm a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.

