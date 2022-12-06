Midjourney is an independent research lab that produces a proprietary artificial intelligence program. It uses textual descriptions in order to generate breath-taking images in just seconds. AI combined with art might seem contraversial for some artist, yet a huge portion of the internet is keen on testing out the waters of this technology while creating 'artwork' like never before.

Have you ever wondered what famous movie characters would look like as hipsters? Maybe as babies? As Samurai even? We've got great news!

In r/midjourney on Reddit, users shared the work of their imagination combined with famous characters from the movies, such as: Harry Potter, Avengers and Star Wars, to get these results. 

More info: r/midjourney | Hipster Avengers | Harry Potter School of Samurai Saga | Star Wars, Except Everyone Is a Baby

#1

Chewbacca

Chewbacca

whatdoihia

That's adorable

#2

Harrymoto Potteru

Harrymoto Potteru

cassien-crombez

Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love how AI interpreted the armour, especially the cape with the falcon and cherry blossoms.

#3

C-3po

C-3po

midjourney

It looks like a little monkey❤❤❤❤❤❤

#4

Dobby The Temple Yokkai

Dobby The Temple Yokkai

cassien-crombez

#5

Jabba The Hutt

Jabba The Hutt

whatdoihia

How could you look at that things and say it's not cute???????

#6

Yoda

Yoda

whatdoihia

My mom would freak if the Child were real... BUT OMG ITS A CUTIEEEE

#7

Voldemoru Sama

Voldemoru Sama

cassien-crombez

#8

Ron Kun

Ron Kun

cassien-crombez

#9

Spider Man

Spider Man

midjourney

#10

Princess Leia

Princess Leia

whatdoihia

#11

Rocket Racoon

Rocket Racoon

leodeleao

Atlas
I kinda want to see a baby Rocket

#12

Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange

leodeleao

#13

Captain America

Captain America

leodeleao

#14

Thor

Thor

midjourney

#15

Hulk

Hulk

leodeleao

#16

Thanos

Thanos

leodeleao

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After snapping half the life in the universe away Thanos finds no more meaning in his life

#17

Snape Sensei

Snape Sensei

cassien-crombez

Loki's Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going to lie-- the AI rendered armour with the plum blossom motif in the bottom right image is quite beautiful.

#18

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

whatdoihia

Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HE'S SO TOINY AWWWWWWW❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

#19

Black Panther

Black Panther

leodeleao

#20

Iron Man

Iron Man

leodeleao

#21

Stormtrooper

Stormtrooper

whatdoihia

sanstheskeleton
sanstheskeleton
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the stormtroopers in the background!

#22

Luke

Luke

whatdoihia

#23

Black Widow

Black Widow

leodeleao

#24

Wong

Wong

leodeleao

#25

Padme

Padme

whatdoihia

#26

Mace Windu

Mace Windu

whatdoihia

That baby means business.

#27

X-Wing Pilot

X-Wing Pilot

whatdoihia

#28

Lando

Lando

whatdoihia

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The baby mustache

#29

Hermionu Chan

Hermionu Chan

cassien-crombez

#30

Tyrion Lannister - Game Of Thrones (Bonus)

Tyrion Lannister - Game Of Thrones (Bonus)

cassien-crombez

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can… can I ride him too?

#31

Hagrid Khan

Hagrid Khan

cassien-crombez

#32

Draco Malfoyu

Draco Malfoyu

cassien-crombez

😳 oh... Oh wow.

#33

Dumbledoru Sensei

Dumbledoru Sensei

cassien-crombez

#34

Boba Fett

Boba Fett

whatdoihia

Atlas
Atlas
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be a plush immediately

#35

Update Later

Update Later

whatdoihia

#36

Ant Man

Ant Man

leodeleao

#37

Han Solo

Han Solo

whatdoihia

#38

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch

leodeleao

#39

Obi-Wan

Obi-Wan

whatdoihia

#40

Tie-Fighter Pilot

Tie-Fighter Pilot

whatdoihia

#41

Vision

Vision

leodeleao

