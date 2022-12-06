Midjourney is an independent research lab that produces a proprietary artificial intelligence program. It uses textual descriptions in order to generate breath-taking images in just seconds. AI combined with art might seem contraversial for some artist, yet a huge portion of the internet is keen on testing out the waters of this technology while creating 'artwork' like never before.

Have you ever wondered what famous movie characters would look like as hipsters? Maybe as babies? As Samurai even? We've got great news!

In r/midjourney on Reddit, users shared the work of their imagination combined with famous characters from the movies, such as: Harry Potter, Avengers and Star Wars, to get these results.

More info: r/midjourney | Hipster Avengers | Harry Potter School of Samurai Saga | Star Wars, Except Everyone Is a Baby