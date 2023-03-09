I am Anna and I handmake bags using various materials like yarn, wool, or even pop tabs. Almost all models have a detailed crochet pattern.

#1

Chunky Bag

#2

Holster Bag

#3

Bag With Granny Squares

#4

Round Bag Made With T-Shirt Yarn

#5

Carpet Bag

#6

Bag With Stripes

#7

Bag With Ruffles

#8

Pop Tabs Bag

#9

Round Bag Made With Raffia Yarn

#10

Shell Bag

#11

Clutch Bag

#12

Pouch Bag

#13

Big Bag

#14

Ruthenium Bag

#15

Wool Bag

#16

Nymph Bag

#17

Lotus Bag

