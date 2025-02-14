ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Florence, a passionate papercutting artist from South Africa. With a love for intricate designs and storytelling through paper, I create stunning artwork that captures the beauty and complexity of the world around me. 

Every cut, every detail is a piece of my heart and soul, transformed into art. My work is inspired by the vibrant culture and landscapes of South Africa, and I aim to bring stories and emotions to life with each creation.

More info: xplorio.com | florencekruger.co.za | Facebook

#1

Uncle Ben, Struisbaai Habour

Paper artwork of a person with a bicycle by a dock, intricately hand-cut with a scalpel from a single sheet.

Florence Kruger
    #2

    Lady

    Paper artwork depicting a thoughtful person, intricately hand-cut with a scalpel from a single piece of paper.

    Florence Kruger
    #3

    New York, New York

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting a bustling city street scene with intricate details.

    Florence Kruger
    #4

    Queenie

    Intricate paper artwork depicting a dog, hand-cut with a scalpel from a single sheet.

    Florence Kruger
    #5

    Hey Girl

    Intricate hand-cut artwork from a single piece of paper, depicting a detailed face, skillfully created with a scalpel.

    Florence Kruger
    #6

    Musician

    Paper artwork hand-cut with a scalpel showing a man playing an accordion beside a resting figure in a forest setting.

    Florence Kruger
    #7

    At Sea, Struisbaai

    Hand-cut paper artwork of a boat on water, showcasing detailed silhouettes of people and a scenic background.

    Florence Kruger
    #8

    The Market

    Intricate hand-cut paper artwork depicting a busy urban street scene.

    Florence Kruger
    #9

    African Elephants

    Hand-cut paper artwork of elephants using a scalpel, showcasing intricate detailing against a dark background.

    Florence Kruger
    #10

    City Scape

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting a detailed cityscape with buildings and cars.

    Florence Kruger
    #11

    The Fisherman

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting an elderly man in a knitted hat, created with a scalpel on a single paper piece.

    Florence Kruger
    #12

    Bird

    Hand-cut paper artwork of a bird's head, intricately detailed using a scalpel.

    Florence Kruger
    #13

    Working Man

    Artistic paper cutting depicting a man thatching a roof, crafted with intricate details using a single piece of paper.

    Florence Kruger
    #14

    Basket Maker

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting a man weaving a basket.

    Florence Kruger
    #15

    The Art Of Violin Making

    Man hand-cutting intricate paper artwork with scalpel in a busy workshop.

    Florence Kruger
    #16

    Wood Workers

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting a man working with wood outside a rustic cabin.

    Florence Kruger
    #17

    Ironsmith

    Hand-cut paper artwork of a blacksmith at work, detailed with intricate designs and a child playing in the background.

    Florence Kruger
    #18

    Boats Struisbaai Habour

    Hand-cut paper artwork depicting a rowboat and larger vessel on water, crafted with a scalpel.

    Florence Kruger
    #19

    The Game Is On

    Intricate paper artwork depicting a lively bar scene, hand-cut using a scalpel, showing detailed figures and shadows.

    Florence Kruger
