Hi, I’m Florence, a passionate papercutting artist from South Africa. With a love for intricate designs and storytelling through paper, I create stunning artwork that captures the beauty and complexity of the world around me.

Every cut, every detail is a piece of my heart and soul, transformed into art. My work is inspired by the vibrant culture and landscapes of South Africa, and I aim to bring stories and emotions to life with each creation.

More info: xplorio.com | florencekruger.co.za | Facebook