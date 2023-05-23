Person Steals Credit Card Info To Buy Tickets, Has The Sheer Audacity To Reach Out To The Victim After They Get Their Flight Canceled

Having one’s credit card hacked might be a nightmare for many, but imagine one’s surprise when, in addition to that, they receive a complaint about why they canceled the flight that was booked using this very card. Should they apologize for the inconvenience that the hacker suffered as they had “a family event to attend”? This was the mixed-up situation that this Redditor found himself in. Other Redditors stepped up, trying to solve this mysterious yet ridiculous-sounding situation.

A man who had the unfortunate experience of having his credit card hacked by a stranger noticed that it was used to book a flight via Priceline. Intending to speed up the process of getting a refund, he canceled the flight reservation and this was what led to an unexpected email two days later from what seemed to be the hacker himself.

The email contained the same personal details as the flight reservation – the picture as well as the phone number were matching. The email sender was inquiring why the flight reservation was canceled, disrupting his plans of attending a family event.

The man’s story got 154k upvotes on Reddit. Many people shared their experiences of finding themselves in a situation where they witnessed injustice and were simply left to watch it happen in real time.

Other people were giving their observations about this man’s incident and providing a possible explanation of what might have happened. These explanations came down to two main versions, either the hacker wasn’t smart enough to recognize the email belonged to the card owner or the person booking the flight and sending the email was not the hacker, but just another victim of his.

The original poster himself ruled out the former possibility, claiming that it seems to him the hacker “knew what he was doing”, as he found him to be working in technology in addition to having a criminal record. On the other hand, he admits he might be wrong here, adding that his card was also used to buy 12 tickets to a dinosaur museum. Luckily, he managed to block the card before the cybercriminal could finish buying their order from Grubhub and a Mid-Evil website.

Some people were hopeful the hacker would be even more “inconvenienced” after he gets charged for the fraud. Unfortunately, the original poster shared the screenshot showing that the case reached a dead-end in between the police fraud department and the police station, neither considering it to be their responsibility.

The latter option was backed by a user under the user name gcf19, who found himself in a similar situation when his flight was possibly “sold” to a third person. As well as the user under the name Weed_O_Whirler, who shared his experience of getting in contact with a person using their Disney+ account, only to find out it was a third party who was not aware they were using a stolen account.

Redditors shared their takes on the incident

