Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Figures Out The Perfect Revenge For A Guy Who Was Hitting On His Girlfriend, Gives Him An Apple In A Ziplock Bag To Freak Him Out
31points
Relationships1 hour ago

Guy Figures Out The Perfect Revenge For A Guy Who Was Hitting On His Girlfriend, Gives Him An Apple In A Ziplock Bag To Freak Him Out

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Someone consistently hitting on your partner can be flattering at first, but there are lines that, once crossed, mark these individuals as an enemy. Getting back at someone for their wrongdoing is a story beat as old as time, but it’s just as satisfying when it happens in real life as well. So sit down and enjoy this very clever and petty plan of vengeance shared by an internet user.

A guy got a clever bit of psychological revenge on a mechanic that kept hitting on his girlfriend. He simply gave him a gift, but one that would simultaneously alarm and confuse him, but ultimately accomplish OP’s goals.

Having your significant other constantly hit on can probably end up being annoying for both of you

Image credits: Kevin Bidwell (not the actual photo)

So this man decided to do something about the guy who started sending his GF flirty texts

Image credits: Bored Panda (not the actual photo)

Image source: MycroftTnetennba

OP’s revenge was perfectly proportional to the “wrong” he suffered

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

As many readers already noted, this was a particularly clever bit of revenge, as it accomplished two things. First, the mechanic was not actually harmed in any way, as he was at worst, annoying, hardly worthy of physical damage. At the same time, the guy’s “revenge” was completely innocent from the outside, but also conveyed a sense of danger to the mechanic. Wrapping the apple is a truly devious move, as it’s simultaneously harmless, yet it seems so suspicious. And in the tradition of revenge, he literally served a cold dish, which at least the French believe is the best method available.

Leave it to France to hide their revenge idioms in cooking terms. If you are wondering what makes “cold” revenge so enticing, it’s the idea that any plan of retribution is more enjoyable if it’s been planned, prepared and the execution is perfected. Imagine a dish, cooked, plated, then left to sit for hours. The food will, of course, have gone cold. So “revenge is a dish best served cold” uses food losing its temperature as a metaphor for time. A truly French way of seeing something. But the point stands, OP planned something after multiple instances of the mechanic flirting with his girlfriend, then he executed the idea with perfection. Perhaps not the Count of Monte Cristo, but should someone truly anger this man, he could probably put together a more complex bit of revenge.

Tales of vengeance are a staple of human fiction, as we love justice

Image credits: Summit Entertainment

We as humans do enjoy a revenge tale as in fiction, as in real life. The aforementioned Count of Monte Cristo or more contemporary tales like John Wick all point to the fact that we as humans like justice and to see bad things happen to people who deserve it. Interestingly, humans aren’t the only species out there that enjoys revenge as a concept or experience. Camels, elephants, fish, lions, and most primates also exhibit joy at seeing a perceived opponent or enemy hurt. Interestingly, these animals also understand the concept that “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” and will assist another being that is fighting someone they dislike. So The Lion King meets John Wick seems like a blockbuster waiting to happen. Interestingly, even fish will attack other sea creatures that have “wronged” them in the past, which opens up the fascinating question of what exactly does fish drama look like.

Internet users wanted some more juicy details and OP delivered

Commenters loved his absolutely insidious plan

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
Mila Preradović
Mila Preradović
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fail to see the point here🤔 I carry my fruit and other food around in ziplock bags all the time and wouldn't blink an eye if someone gave it to me in a ziplock bag 🤷‍♀️

0
0points
reply
Prince of Darkness
Prince of Darkness
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds to me like someone's got some serious self-esteem issues

0
0points
reply
POST
Mila Preradović
Mila Preradović
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I fail to see the point here🤔 I carry my fruit and other food around in ziplock bags all the time and wouldn't blink an eye if someone gave it to me in a ziplock bag 🤷‍♀️

0
0points
reply
Prince of Darkness
Prince of Darkness
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

sounds to me like someone's got some serious self-esteem issues

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda