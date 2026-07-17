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Woman Left Baffled After A Guy Cancels Their Date Over A Theory He Came Up With After Seeing Her Instagram
Man and woman on a date, sitting at an outdoor cafe with coffee cups. Woman left baffled by a guy's dating theory.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Left Baffled After A Guy Cancels Their Date Over A Theory He Came Up With After Seeing Her Instagram

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“What should I wear?” It’s a question many people have asked themselves ahead of a first date. Often, the answer will depend on the time of day, the activities planned, your comfort levels, and of course, where you’ll be going.

When one woman heard she’d be meeting her date for coffee at Starbucks, she decided that cute and casual were the vibes she wanted to give. She threw on a pink yoga pants, paired with a white, knitted sweater and off she went. The pair hit it off and there was even a second date on the cards. Imagine her surprise when the guy canceled hours before, citing that she’d thrown him off with her choice of clothing for their first date.

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    She thought she was giving cute and casual with her choice of outfit for their first date

    Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels

    Instead, he accused her of disrespecting their meet-up by not wearing something more “romantic”

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    Image credits: Rachel Claire / Pexels

    Image credits: Designer-Pass3410

    “It’s okay to have values”: she later gave some more details when prompted by netizens

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    What to wear on a first date, according to fashion experts

    Image credits: Jordan González / Unsplash

    What you decide to wear on a first date is entirely up to you. But as Vogue puts it, while you want to look like yourself, you likely want to look like your best self. Confident, cute, funny, cool, smart, sassy, interesting, or whatever qualities you possess.

    Of course, your outfit will also largely depend on where you’re going, what you will be doing, the time of day, the weather, and more. What you wear for a morning hike is not going to be the same as what you wear for an evening dinner.

    The experts at Coveteur, believe that the perfect combination of sexy and cute is the “gold standard” for nearly everyone on date night.

    “I used to adopt a mentality that I should dress for my date, not myself. This likely is a result of not having a ‘type, which means the options can be endless depending on who my dinner partner may be,” says Coveteur’s Porter Simmons. “Not only can this be exhausting, but I found that it never truly reflected what I would have worn if I were dressing for myself.”

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    Simmons adds that the trick is to wear items that truly reflect you. That might be a pair of unique earrings, your favorite fuschia yoga pants, a vintage purse or anything that allows your personality to shine through. First impressions count, says the expert, “so yours might as well be of yourself.”

    Vogue’s Olivia Petter agrees. But adds that personally, she never dresses down.

    I’m a dress big or go home person – the kind of girl who will show up to a pub in a hot pink vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress and leopard print Nodaleto heels,” reveals Petter. “This is reflected in my date wardrobe; you’re far more likely to see me tottering around in something resembling fancy dress than a more casual ensemble. I just love playing dress up.”

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    The team over at Glamour South Africa believes that it is possible to overdress for a date but advises against it. “Nothing kills a vibe faster than being overdressed at a dive bar—or underdressed at a swanky rooftop,” they explain. “So think about the setting and dress accordingly.”

    They suggest that you keep it casual for a coffee date with a cute top and a well-fitted pair of jeans. For a fancy dinner, they suggest a sleek midi-skirt and blouse or a little black dress with high heels. “A museum date? Go for an oversized blazer over a button-down shirt or a wide-leg jumpsuit that strikes the perfect balance,” they add. “Consider it style game theory: Match the moment without losing yourself in the process.”

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    “What was he expecting?”: a few were surprised that he wanted her to ‘doll up’ for Starbucks

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    Some felt she should have put her best foot forward on the first date

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Linas Jokubaitis

    Linas Jokubaitis

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    fenriq1 avatar
    Fen
    Fen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (being alone).

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad she didn't waste too much time on someone obviously a bit on the unhinged side.

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    fenriq1 avatar
    Fen
    Fen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (being alone).

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    0points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Glad she didn't waste too much time on someone obviously a bit on the unhinged side.

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