Gum Collection: Turning NYC Sidewalk Gum Into A Wearable Statement

NYC sidewalks are permanently marked by flattened chewing gum. It is a daily nuisance most people try to avoid. This project reframes that residue as material, texture, and identity, translating the street surface directly onto the sneaker so you carry a piece of New York City’s identity with you wherever you go. What usually sticks to your shoe becomes the shoe itself, worn deliberately as a proud statement rather than an annoyance.

