“I Heard A Couple Of Gasps”: Guests Mortified As Bride’s SIL Comes In Wearing Wedding Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Look, you probably know that you shouldn’t wear white to anyone’s wedding, unless specifically asked to. Something else you shouldn’t do? Well, for one, you shouldn’t put on your own wedding dress at someone else’s Big Day.

This is what internet user u/Informal_Trick_1658 personally witnessed at her BFF’s wedding. According to the author, the guests were shocked, and the bride was “not amused” when her sister-in-law came walking down the aisle with her own wedding dress. Read on for the story and to see how the internet reacted to such an outrageous sartorial decision.

RELATED:

Wearing white to someone’s wedding is a big mistake. However, some guests go even further than that

Woman walking outdoors wearing her own wedding dress with lace bodice and flowing skirt on a gravel path.

Share icon

Image credits: Vladyslav Tobolenko (not the actual photo)

One guest shared how the bride’s sister-in-law shocked everyone by wearing her own wedding dress

Guest wearing own wedding dress causing controversy at a formal wedding event with family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a wedding ceremony, smiling and standing among other guests in a bright venue.

Guest wearing own wedding dress walking down the aisle, causing shock among wedding attendees on the groom's side.

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a reception, surprising others who thought it was just a white dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a casual backyard wedding, causing surprise among the groom's side and friends.

Bride in a wedding dress standing with groom at altar during ceremony with guests watching in church interior.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a wedding, highlighting a unique and bold fashion choice for special occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: Informal_Trick_1658

You have a lot of options for what you can do with your wedding dress after your Big Day

Woman and man with measuring tapes examining lace fabric on a wedding dress mannequin for guest wearing own wedding dress guidance

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s understandable that the bride may not want her wedding dress to be used just a single time, and that’s it. However, you don’t have to upstage someone else’s wedding to put it to good use. You could, for instance, alter, restyle, or dye it into something you could wear to more events. Alternatively, you could keep it as it is now and wear it for your anniversary photo shoot, vow renewal, or even a fun themed party. Or even keep the wedding dress as a family heirloom, to be passed down from bride to bride, if you think that it has a timeless look and the fabric will hold up over the long decades ahead. But if you think it’ll just stay in your closet collecting dust, you could donate or sell it. This way, you’d be making someone else’s Big Day special, too. And that’s a nice feeling. The only limit is your imagination. The Knot suggests that you can also frame your wedding dress and hang it on your wall as a sentimental art piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altering, restyling, or having your dress dyed is a good way to breathe new life into the garment

Bride guest wearing own wedding dress while fitting a white gown with a seamstress in a bright studio setting

Share icon

If you do decide to have it altered, unless you have a lot of experience working with garments, it’s probably best to hire a tailor. “You can fashion a charming mini dress or two-piece set from the fabric of your wedding dress, then surprise your partner by wearing it on your first anniversary to make the celebration even more special,” The Knot suggests, adding that some newlyweds even create robes from their wedding dresses. Though, if you plan to dye your dress, keep in mind that this won’t work with every gown. Not all fabrics dye well. “You also need to make sure you get your dress cleaned before coloring—stains could set or be exacerbated in the dyeing process. Talk to a trusted cleaner about whether or not the chemicals they use to launder your dress could potentially react strangely with anything in the dye or the fabric of your dress—if so, this could definitely affect your plans, and it’s smart to know beforehand,” The Knot explains. Meanwhile, if that’s not your thing, you can repurpose your wedding dress by turning it into keepsakes, like household items or accessories. For example, you could make baby blankets, christening gowns, tablecloths, pillow casings, napkins, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding guests should try to match the theme of the wedding as best as they can so that they don’t cause the happy couple any unneeded stress

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from wearing white, according to Brides magazine, some of the biggest things you should avoid also include:

Anything outside of the dress code

Jeans

Shoes that are wrong for the occasion

Overly revealing clothing

And Vogue stresses that you should probably avoid wearing pale colors, as well as minidresses and low-cut dresses, if the dress code is formal. “Low-cut necklines are generally a no-go, but it does depend on the couple, the type of wedding and the venue,” bridal brand The Own Studio co-founder Rosie Williams told Vogue. How would you react if a guest came walking down the aisle wearing not just white, but their actual clothes from their own wedding? What is the biggest wedding faux pas that you’ve personally seen at a wedding? If you want to spill the tea and talk drama, we’ll be waiting for you in the comments at the bottom of this post.

The internet had very different reactions to the wedding drama. Here are people’s perspectives

Discussion about a guest wearing own wedding dress to a casual wedding and issues with approval and finances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about guest wearing own wedding dress at a wedding, expressing surprise no dye was applied.

Guest wearing own wedding dress made from old prom dress styled with a hat and flowers for a small ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about guest wearing own wedding dress to avoid wasting the expensive dress by wearing it only once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum post sharing a story about a guest wearing own wedding dress to a paintball park after divorce.

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a future wedding, reflecting a tradition in some cultures and sparking discussion online.

Comment discussing the tradition of guests wearing their own wedding dress to events, questioning its original intent.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress styled as a traditional sari at a friend’s wedding, blending elegance without outshining the bride.

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a formal event, sparking debate about appropriateness and respect at weddings.

Comment discussing cultural norms about a guest wearing own wedding dress and respecting the bride’s occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about guest wearing own wedding dress to multiple weddings, mentioning a black floral party dress from David’s bridal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment criticizing a guest wearing their own wedding dress at another woman’s wedding, calling it tacky and stupid.

User comment discussing guest wearing own wedding dress, describing a forest green dress with pink flowers considered for a cousin’s wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text about a guest wearing own wedding dress, mentioning red wine and reacting to white dresses at a wedding.

Text post discussing concerns about a guest wearing own wedding dress to a sister-in-law’s wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text reading where are the casual wine spillers when you need them, discussing guest wearing own wedding dress topic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress in a purple dress made for other occasions, avoiding wearing it to other weddings.

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a backyard wedding as maid of honor, with lace and mid-calf ivory dress.

Guest wearing own wedding dress in a tasteful black gown suggested by the bride to avoid resembling the original white dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

User sharing a story about guest wearing own wedding dress unknowingly at a wedding and feeling mortified years later.

Comment about guest wearing own wedding dress being considered tacky at someone else's wedding in black text on white background.

Comment text saying a guest praising the idea of a guest wearing own wedding dress and expressing love for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a wedding, explaining her unique green dress is 90 years old and looks different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress, standing in a stylish pose at a modern wedding reception venue.

Guest wearing own wedding dress dyed teal for a gay wedding, following a friend's approval to avoid bridal confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a social platform, user GeorgeGorgeou reflecting on what makes the world an interesting place.

Comment about a guest wearing own wedding dress, questioning if it ruined the wedding or confused the groom during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guest wearing own wedding dress at a formal event, blending tradition and personal style with elegant attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discussing opinions on wedding dress codes and sharing personal wedding experiences under $1000.