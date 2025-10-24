“I Heard A Couple Of Gasps”: Guests Mortified As Bride’s SIL Comes In Wearing Wedding Dress
Look, you probably know that you shouldn’t wear white to anyone’s wedding, unless specifically asked to. Something else you shouldn’t do? Well, for one, you shouldn’t put on your own wedding dress at someone else’s Big Day.
This is what internet user u/Informal_Trick_1658 personally witnessed at her BFF’s wedding. According to the author, the guests were shocked, and the bride was “not amused” when her sister-in-law came walking down the aisle with her own wedding dress. Read on for the story and to see how the internet reacted to such an outrageous sartorial decision.
Wearing white to someone’s wedding is a big mistake. However, some guests go even further than that
Image credits: Vladyslav Tobolenko (not the actual photo)
One guest shared how the bride’s sister-in-law shocked everyone by wearing her own wedding dress
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)
Image source: Informal_Trick_1658
You have a lot of options for what you can do with your wedding dress after your Big Day
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
It’s understandable that the bride may not want her wedding dress to be used just a single time, and that’s it. However, you don’t have to upstage someone else’s wedding to put it to good use. You could, for instance, alter, restyle, or dye it into something you could wear to more events. Alternatively, you could keep it as it is now and wear it for your anniversary photo shoot, vow renewal, or even a fun themed party. Or even keep the wedding dress as a family heirloom, to be passed down from bride to bride, if you think that it has a timeless look and the fabric will hold up over the long decades ahead. But if you think it’ll just stay in your closet collecting dust, you could donate or sell it. This way, you’d be making someone else’s Big Day special, too. And that’s a nice feeling. The only limit is your imagination. The Knot suggests that you can also frame your wedding dress and hang it on your wall as a sentimental art piece.
Altering, restyling, or having your dress dyed is a good way to breathe new life into the garment
If you do decide to have it altered, unless you have a lot of experience working with garments, it’s probably best to hire a tailor. “You can fashion a charming mini dress or two-piece set from the fabric of your wedding dress, then surprise your partner by wearing it on your first anniversary to make the celebration even more special,” The Knot suggests, adding that some newlyweds even create robes from their wedding dresses. Though, if you plan to dye your dress, keep in mind that this won’t work with every gown. Not all fabrics dye well. “You also need to make sure you get your dress cleaned before coloring—stains could set or be exacerbated in the dyeing process. Talk to a trusted cleaner about whether or not the chemicals they use to launder your dress could potentially react strangely with anything in the dye or the fabric of your dress—if so, this could definitely affect your plans, and it’s smart to know beforehand,” The Knot explains. Meanwhile, if that’s not your thing, you can repurpose your wedding dress by turning it into keepsakes, like household items or accessories. For example, you could make baby blankets, christening gowns, tablecloths, pillow casings, napkins, etc.
Wedding guests should try to match the theme of the wedding as best as they can so that they don’t cause the happy couple any unneeded stress
Aside from wearing white, according to Brides magazine, some of the biggest things you should avoid also include:
- Anything outside of the dress code
- Jeans
- Shoes that are wrong for the occasion
- Overly revealing clothing
And Vogue stresses that you should probably avoid wearing pale colors, as well as minidresses and low-cut dresses, if the dress code is formal. “Low-cut necklines are generally a no-go, but it does depend on the couple, the type of wedding and the venue,” bridal brand The Own Studio co-founder Rosie Williams told Vogue. How would you react if a guest came walking down the aisle wearing not just white, but their actual clothes from their own wedding? What is the biggest wedding faux pas that you’ve personally seen at a wedding? If you want to spill the tea and talk drama, we’ll be waiting for you in the comments at the bottom of this post.
The internet had very different reactions to the wedding drama. Here are people’s perspectives
The fact that all the groom’s family recognised it and gave her funny looks means that she probably damaged her relationship with her husband’s family, and especially OP. I think buying a new dress would have made her life a lot easier at family events for years.
"This is what waits if you have a white dress to a wedding! Either [your] blood or red wine, your choice!" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yodxB3vh0l8 edit: thanks for the dv on a joke 😺 must have been a MIL in white...
That is one crazy family feud, WindySwede.Load More Replies...
It always baffles me how much of a noise there is around people dressing up in white/ bridal outfits to someone’s wedding. In India, eap in poor-middle class families, its very common to re-wear our wedding outfit in our siblings’ or others close relatives’ weddings.
It's a cultural difference, but by now I think it's safe to assume that (almost) everyone in the western world knows to not wear white in a wedding unless asked to by the couple.
The fact that all the groom’s family recognised it and gave her funny looks means that she probably damaged her relationship with her husband’s family, and especially OP. I think buying a new dress would have made her life a lot easier at family events for years.
"This is what waits if you have a white dress to a wedding! Either [your] blood or red wine, your choice!" https://www.youtube.com/shorts/yodxB3vh0l8 edit: thanks for the dv on a joke 😺 must have been a MIL in white...
That is one crazy family feud, WindySwede.Load More Replies...
It always baffles me how much of a noise there is around people dressing up in white/ bridal outfits to someone’s wedding. In India, eap in poor-middle class families, its very common to re-wear our wedding outfit in our siblings’ or others close relatives’ weddings.
It's a cultural difference, but by now I think it's safe to assume that (almost) everyone in the western world knows to not wear white in a wedding unless asked to by the couple.
28
5