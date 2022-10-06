21submissions
Pop Culture Characters In Portraits Of Gold: 21 Illustrations By Mohamed Halawany
Meet Mohamed Halawany, who is an Egyptian art director, producer & co-founder of "7pictures." Mohamed decided to reimagine some of the most famous pop culture characters, who marked the childhood of many people, in these hyperrealistic gold "covered" illustrations. He named the project "Gold Portraits."
Using tools such as Cinema4d and Octane render, the artist's work shows characters such as Mel Medarda from Arcane, Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, Bugs Bunny, and many more other characters in a completely different and totally unique light.
Mel Medarda From Arcane
Vegeta From Dragon Ball Z
Darth Vader
Scooby-Doo
Bugs Bunny
Iron Man
Tinker Bell
Captain America
Elsa From Frozen
Ariel From The Little Mermaid
Batman
Superman
Winnie-The-Pooh
Hellboy
Joker From The Dark Knight (2008)
Goofy
Buzz Lightyear
Donald Duck
Mickey Mouse
Betty Boop
Homer Simpson
