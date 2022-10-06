Meet Mohamed Halawany, who is an Egyptian art director, producer & co-founder of "7pictures." Mohamed decided to reimagine some of the most famous pop culture characters, who marked the childhood of many people, in these hyperrealistic gold "covered" illustrations. He named the project "Gold Portraits."

Using tools such as Cinema4d and Octane render, the artist's work shows characters such as Mel Medarda from Arcane, Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z, Bugs Bunny, and many more other characters in a completely different and totally unique light.

