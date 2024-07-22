I Made A Christmas Knitting Doll Pattern

ADVERTISEMENT

The exclusive downloadable PDF pattern is your guide to crafting a delightful holiday plaything, complete with step-by-step instructions and a whopping 61 detailed pictures. Please note: This is a knitting pattern to create a delightful Christmas doll.

Penned exclusively in English, the easy-to-follow knitting guide is a comprehensive 15-page manual seeping with helpful tips. The tutorial offers clear directions to simplify the creation process, making it a joy to follow regardless of whether you're an advanced beginner or an intermediate knitter.

To get started with this heartwarming project, be familiar with techniques like casting on, knitting, purling, binding off, increasing with a knit front and back (KFB), decreasing by knitting two together (K2tog), and sewing. If you're keeping the pace and following the instructions meticulously, all your parts will be crafted flat, and all seams sewn to perfection for an impeccable finish.

More info: lovecrafts.com

Christmas knitting doll pattern by Ola Oslopova

Share icon

The final masterpiece will be a splendid Christmas doll standing 29cm tall, radiating holiday spirit! Crafted from the rich Pekhorka Glamorous Yarn in lush green for the body, the bright red of Children’s Novelty for the body and dress, and pristine white Cotton Travka, this toy will bring Christmas joy to both kids and adults. The doll features a snazzy headband made with YarnArt Angora Star and airy white hair fashioned from Fashion Boucle by Alize. Add final character touches with black yarn for facial features and bring them to life with 12mm cabochon eyes and a 10mm spout.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

To round up your tools, you’ll require 2.0mm knitting needles (US 0), a 2.0mm crochet hook, fiberfill for padding, as well as a sewing needle and scissors to assemble the doll. Set the impressive details with some white felt, watercolor paints, and brush № 1, and finally glue it all together for an all-around classic finish!

Embrace the festive season with this delightful Christmas knitting doll pattern, designed to make hearts sing with joy!

💚 I will be glad to see you 👇👇👇