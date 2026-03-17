The Ultimate Geography Quiz: Guess 42 Countries From A Flag, Map Or Landmark

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Calling all the geography lovers! This is the ultimate geography challenge. In this trivia quiz, you are given a question and no answer options. 😵

The real challenge is identifying countries from maps, flags, famous people, landmarks, and even scrambled letters.

Whether you are a regular at our geography quizzes or are stopping by for the first time, welcome! Read each of these 42 questions attentively, answer accurately, and show off your skills.

Let’s see how much you really know…🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Yuri_B