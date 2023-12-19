ADVERTISEMENT

This series focuses on the rare genetic mutations Albinism and Melanism that occur in nature. This collection of artworks showcases the grace of birds and other wild beings with this peculiar genetic trait.

Each artwork begins with a sketch, and then the fur/feathers of the species are cut from paper in multiple layers using a precision knife. Following that, each layer is colored using watercolors in the species' precise shade. Finally, all the layers are hand-assembled to create a 2.5-dimensional paper sculpture.

More info: thepaperarkstore.com | Instagram | Pinterest

#1

Hawksbill Sea Turtle

Venus Bird
#2

Monstera Borsigiana Albo Variegata

Venus Bird
#3

White Tiger

Venus Bird
#4

Greater Flamingo

Venus Bird
#5

Blue Bird

Venus Bird
#6

African Albino Lion

Venus Bird
#7

Leopard

Venus Bird
#8

Raven

Venus Bird
#9

Atlantic Puffin

Venus Bird
#10

Blue Jay

Venus Bird
#11

Ruby Throated Hummingbird

Venus Bird
#12

Turkey Vulture

Venus Bird
#13

Albino Horses

Venus Bird
#14

Red Fox

Venus Bird
#15

African Grey Parrot

Venus Bird
#16

Red Tailed Hawk

Venus Bird
#17

Spotted Owlet

Venus Bird
#18

Barn Owl

Venus Bird
#19

Albino Crested Porcupine

Venus Bird
#20

Harvest Mice

Venus Bird
#21

Blackbuck

Venus Bird
#22

Eastern Grey Squirrel

Venus Bird
#23

House Sparrow

Venus Bird
#24

Double Crested Cormorant

Venus Bird
