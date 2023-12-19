“Rare”: A Collection Of Artworks I Created To Show The Beauty Of Rare Genetic Mutation Of Albinism And Melanism (24 Pics)
This series focuses on the rare genetic mutations Albinism and Melanism that occur in nature. This collection of artworks showcases the grace of birds and other wild beings with this peculiar genetic trait.
Each artwork begins with a sketch, and then the fur/feathers of the species are cut from paper in multiple layers using a precision knife. Following that, each layer is colored using watercolors in the species' precise shade. Finally, all the layers are hand-assembled to create a 2.5-dimensional paper sculpture.
More info: thepaperarkstore.com | Instagram | Pinterest
