“Surrogacy Is Misogynistic”: Woman Shames Brother’s Baby Plans, He Bans Her From Seeing His Son
Surrogacy has long sparked debate, seen by some as a beautiful path to parenthood, and by others as a controversial use of women’s bodies.
When one man announced that he and his husband were having a baby via surrogacy, most of his family supported them. But his sister wasn’t one of them. She called surrogacy “misogynistic” and “exploitative,” and made her opinion known at every turn.
Now that their baby boy has arrived, she wants to be involved, but he’s decided she won’t be meeting his son anytime soon.
Is he being too harsh, or just protecting his family? Read the full story below.
The woman spoke out against her brother’s decision to have a baby with his husband through surrogacy
Image credits: daria_lukoiko / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Now that the baby has arrived, the couple is refusing to let her meet him
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: StockAd8565
The man later shared more details about the surrogacy process in the comments
Many readers supported his decision to keep the baby away from his sister, given her repeated criticism
Others felt it was unfair and believed the sister had a right to express her concerns
Some thought both sides mishandled the situation
While a few believed neither was entirely at fault
such a misuse again of the word misogynistic. if both parties agree with the arrangement why is it wrong?
I agree with OP not letting sis see his son. She ranted for months about how that child came to be + now wants a relationship with him? Nah, chickie, it don't work like that.
