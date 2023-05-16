Bored Panda contacted Richie and Duane who kindly agreed to give an interview regarding the whole idea, process, and struggles in recreating such photos.

First of all, Richie started by sharing insights on how the idea came to life: “Well, going way back, the original inspiration to even take so many photos of ourselves came from my parents, who had many cherished photo albums documenting their marriage. So, when Duane and I met at 18 and 19 years old and began our relationship, I knew I wanted to take lots of pictures, too. On one of our first dates, we went to Grand Central Station, where they actually had a vintage photo booth machine inside the men's room. That was the first photo we ever took together, in November 1981.”

Additionally, Duane emphasized that, “We now have boxes filled with 42 years of our photos, and we've always wanted to do something creative with them, like perhaps a coffee table book. We actually used to recreate them, not for video, but just to amuse ourselves when there was nothing on TV! So, it was a natural progression to do it on TikTok. We'd seen other creators recreating old photos, but it's not easy to do it well. We enjoy a challenge, so we tried it and our videos took off.”