If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen! Also, if you don’t use fresh garlic, don’t frequently sharpen your knives, create low sugar desserts, or have the audacity to use glass cutting boards, you have no place in my kitchen!

Cooking can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone. But, like many other communities, the cooking world has some purists who refuse to tolerate anything less than the best. If you think it should be a felony to put pineapple on pizza or people should have their culinary rights revoked for claiming onions are caramelized after only seven minutes on a pan, this might be the perfect list for you.

Reddit users have recently been sharing their most gatekeeping culinary opinions, and they certainly did not hold back. We all have opinions we’re passionate about when it comes to food (for example, as someone who grew up in Texas, I think packaged, store bought tortillas are an atrocity), so be sure to upvote the responses that make your blood boil like pasta water. Keep reading to also find an interview with Reddit user CessnaBlackBelt, who started this conversation in the first place, to hear his thoughts on the topic.

Feel free to share what would cause you to throw a cook out of your kitchen in the comments below, and then if you’re hungry for another Bored Panda article that can help you elevate your culinary skills, check out this story next.

#1

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread I'm of the opinion that you can do whatever the f**k you want with food *but* if you fundamentally change a dish you have to change its name.

It's all about expectations. If I go into a restaurant and order a carbonara, then when it arrives they say 'oh we make it with pepperami snack sausages and cream cheese', then it's no longer a f*****g carbonara...it's not necessarily gatekeeping but things are called things for a reason. Imagine the chaos if we just abandon this...come on people.

Sonja
Sonja
28 minutes ago

Fully agree. If there's an established recipe and you make significant changes you also have to change the name to reflect that. And no, that's not gatekeeping. But when we hear 'pizza' we have a reasonable expectation of what we'll get and if you decide to substitute the dough with a cookie, the sauce with strawberry jam and the toppings are chocolate chips and corn flakes that's not a pizza.

Food can be a very emotional thing, and we're all entitled to our own opinions in the kitchen. Perhaps you feel passionately about the food of your culture being prepared properly or you hate when people use "taco" as a flavor for other foods. We've all got some gatekeeping culinary opinions, so to learn a bit more about this topic, we reached out to CessnaBlackBelt on Reddit, the person who started this conversation in the first place. He said it was simply a random thought that inspired him to ask this question.

"I thought about how people who don't live in Louisiana can't cook gumbo," he told Bored Panda. "I then thought, I wonder what people from elsewhere tend to gatekeep about."
#2

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread If you change a recipe when you make it, you’re not allowed to rate it in the reviews without making the original. Nothing worse than someone rambling about the 14 changes they made to a recipe, and then giving it a 3 star…

#3

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Homemade whipped cream is and always will be better than the fake store bought stuff

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of my favorite foods is homemade whipped cream with strawberries. Mmm 😋

We were curious if CessnaBlackBelt considers himself a master chef. "I consider myself really good at cooking, but my 'cookbook' as I'll call it, isn't that big," he shared. "My strong suit is Cajun cuisine, such as Gumbo and Jambalaya. My most gatekeeping opinion is that people who put tomatoes in their gumbo are not making gumbo."

We also asked him what his thoughts were on the responses to his post. "Most of the responses didn't quite answer the question, but I was definitely surprised by a response saying that condiments are an abomination, which I naturally disagreed with," he told Bored Panda. "The one that resonated with me the most said that you can't just call yourself a chef and that you have to earn that title. Now, I consider myself good at cooking, but I am by no means a chef."
#4

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread While recipes are useful, folks should prioritize WHY things work in a recipe over just memorizing a recipe.

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes! Once you know what makes it work, you can change it and make it even better

#5

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread One piece of garlic is never enough

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

It could be, though. It's just a matter of taste, right?

#6

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Wash your filthy hands. I don't want food poisoning again.

Also, if you use a glass cutting board, we can't be friends.

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
1 hour ago

PEOPLE USE GLASS CUTTING BOARDS WHAT THE HELL

But even though he may gatekeep certain things in the kitchen, he's still optimistic about other people's potential. "Anyone can cook. You just need to make the effort to learn and master techniques," he shared. And he was even able to expand his own culinary knowledge from sharing this post.

"Aside from how much attention the post received, I was also surprised by how much I learned about others' cultures and cuisine, along with new advice," he told Bored Panda. "Such as using Parmigiano Reggiano instead of parmesan cheese."
#7

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread I think EVERYONE (both food service workers and general public) should take a food safety course.

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes

#8

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Freshly ground black pepper is so much better than pre-ground (like the stuff in shakers at restaurants).

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
1 hour ago

ONG! My ex-SO introduced me to ground pepper. The flavor from fresh ground pepper versus "shaker" pepper, is unreal. I never realized how good pepper can actually taste. It's now only ground pepper for me. I've been through three mills already! Lol

#9

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread If you can't take a full bite of your sandwich or burger in one go it is a fundamental failure.

If your sandwich or burger requires a skewer to maintain integrity it has fundamentally failed.

If you want more filling scale horizontally, not vertically.

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yes. I do not want a skyscraper. I want a sandwich that I can bite, so stop putting a whole wheel of cheese, head of lettuce, and seven tomatoes on my cheeseburger, Tina!!

Whether you're a master chef or a university student surviving off packets of ramen noodles and meals from the cafeteria, we hope you enjoy this list about culinary opinions that really get people heated. At the end of the day, we all just want to eat well and enjoy our food. Just try not to get too stressed about the amateurs who don't know the difference between a bread knife and a butter knife; they're trying their best too. Keep upvoting the responses that you agree with, and then if you want to check out another Bored Panda article that can help you elevate your cooking skills, we recommend reading this list next.

#10

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Most people's knives are so dull as to be next to useless

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago

You can get a basic small knife sharpener for like $10. Sharp knives are safer than dull knives. Get a sharpener and use it often!

#11

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Most recipes you find online use way too little spices. 1 tsp of cumin? Unless it’s a meal for one gtfo.

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Too much spice can ruin the taste though.

#12

Posting a video on social media of cooking some stupid c**p like Kraft Mac and cheese, throwing it into a pan, topped with crushed spicy Cheetos, and throwing the video on social media with a bunch of hashtags is NOT a “food hack” and it does not mean you can cook. Quite the opposite, imo.

#13

Burn marks from taking food out of the oven with just a thin towel/your bare hands are not “badges of honor”. Protect yourself and wear some damn gloves.

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I didn't burn myself...I just wanted to be well done.

#14

People who actually only like 2 foods should stop pretending they’re ‘picky eaters’. I understand people having problems with certain textures or types of flavors, for instance someone saying ‘I usually don’t like spicy things’ is fine, or if it were sour or too sweet I could accept that as well. It’s fine to not like the gritty texture of some vegetable when cooked some way or to dislike the ‘smeary’ texture that fat-rich food can sometimes have.

However, as a Midwesterner specifically, I have met so many people who literally act as if they cannot eat anything but mac&cheese, potatoes, and steak. These same people then look outward at the entire rest of food culture and say ‘I don’t like those weird things, I’m picky with what I eat’. No you are a baby sir, and you are still eating exclusively what your mother fed you as a little boy so that you stay that way. I know I have no right to be upset with what other people decide to put in their bodies, but y’all asked me to gatekeep and folks like this get to me.

#15

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Desserts should not be healthy or low sugar. They're dessert damn it! Yes, it can be healthy but when you're changing texture by removing sugar itself... Urgh

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah! Besides, the “sugar free” stuff uses worse stuff (from my experience).

#16

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread If your middle eastern/Mediterranean place serves bad or bland hummus I’m not even going to bother with the rest of your menu. If you can’t get the basics right don’t waste my time.

#17

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Stop calling mayo with anything mixed into aioli.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Yep. Aioli has a rather simple recipe, if you follow it, you get aioli. But if you make mayo with chives then you have a really nice dipping sauce for chicken nuggets or whatever else you want to dip in, but not an aioli

#18

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Anthony Bourdain was right: butter is the secret ingredient.

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought it was love 🤔🤔

#19

Shepherd's pie with beef isn't shepherd's pie. It's cottage pie.

KJ
KJ
Community Member
16 minutes ago

If only there was a clue in the name of the dish.

#20

Tin foil can be used both ways. It makes no difference. The smooth and matt sides are from the manufacturering process.

madeline tansey bryson
madeline tansey bryson
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Not what my catering collage taught me. And Gordon Ramsay

#21

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread if you don't allow chicken to brown when you're pan frying it, just don't

#22

Preoccupation with dish authenticity is toxic. The authenticity of a dish varies by geography and culture so for example something like 'street tacos' will never be authentic because they are different depending on where you are. Snobbery takes away the pleasure of experiencing food.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Absolutely true

#23

Charcuterie is cured meats.

There is no Dessert Charcuterie board.

If it has cheese, fruit, nuts, etc. It may be f*****g delicious and beautiful but it’s not a charcuterie board.

That’s like me making a Cheeseburger Board and it’s strawberries, chocolate, cookies, nuts, jams, etc.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Upvote :D

#24

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Burning s**t doesn’t make it Cajun.

#25

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Please scrape the food off your chopping board with the non cutting edge of your knife.

That is all.

#26

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Celery is not "just as good"when used as a replacement for onion, Will, you f*****g monster

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah Will, just use freaking onion

#27

Casserole is a perfectly fine way to meal prep, and while some can be bland or TikTok bait, they're often hella good.

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Meal prep is a fancy way of saying leftovers for a week

#28

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Fresh Thyme is the answer!!!

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago

42 upvotes if I could!

#29

LEMON and LIME have two very different flavors. My entire family seems to think that they taste the same and will substitute one for another.

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Early in a recipe yes. Cooking tends to destroy subtle flavours. Late on, but not so much.

#30

Gluten free food is never as good as its regular counterpart. (Obviously only applies to foods that had gluten to begin with)

#31

Bacon does not belong in everything.

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

And bacon grease is not a wonder fat

#32

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread MSG makes average food delicious, and takes delicious food over the top.

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
9 minutes ago

I can't live without it

#33

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread YOU CANT F*****G CARAMELISE ONIONS IN LESS THAN 20 F*****G MINUTES. I DON’T GIVE A FLYING F**K WHAT THE F**K YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING OR HOW YOU F*****G THINK YOU’RE GOING TO “HACK” THIS, ITS NOT F*****G CARAMELISED. IT JUST F*****G ISN’T.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Exactly. Some things cannot be 'hacked'. Some things take time and no amount of tech will fix that

#34

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Grilled Cheese MUST be buttery

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love mayo but it’s disgusting on grilled cheese

#35

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread I have a few about cajun food.


Jambalaya is a dry rice dish. If someone is serving a sauce over rice and calling it jamabalaya, they have no idea what that dish should be.


Cajun does not equal so spicy it can't be eaten. Most cajun food is full of flavor and not all that spicy.


I have been to a few restaurants and seen dishes to the effect of "Pasta with cajun sauce" I don't know WTF cajun sauce is, but in all my years, no one in my family ever made it or heard of it.

Dana Trahan
Dana Trahan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’m from south LA so YES!!! WTAF is that “sauce” they speak of? I certainly don’t want any!

#36

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Blending a tub of Cool Whip with a block of cream cheese and throwing it in a pie crust does not make cheesecake. Call it something else. That s**t ain't cheesecake, full stop.

Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cool Cheese it is then

#37

Kind of the opposite of gatekeeping, but to quote a time honored classic movie about a rat cooking, "Anyone can cook".

It is worth it in every possible way to learn how to cook, if even just for yourself.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
13 minutes ago

People who claim they absolutely cannot cook are prime examples for weaponized incompetence. It's just a lie. Everyone can cook at least a simple dish if they just want to. You need zero talent for some fried noodles or a pot of potatoes and dip. If you can't do that, you're messing it up because you don't want to.

#38

Fresh garlic that you peel and chop yourself is SO much better than the c**p in a jar. Yes it's more work but it's so worth it I don't get why anyone complains.

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cut off the little stem end of the clove, smash the clove with the flat side of your knife - now the peel comes right off and your already half way to chopped. Easy peasy.

#39

If you say white folks can’t cook. You been eating the wrong food.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who said that?

#40

My friend was in Maine. Stopped at a place and their chicken parm was… chicken nuggets with ketchup and American cheese. If he told me the name I would Molotov cocktail that place so that culinary abomination could never be made there again.

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ick

#41

learn how to cut a damn onion

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I just bang them against the kitchen counter with my forehead. Works every time.

#42

You are not a chef if you have not ever worked in a professional kitchen or had formal training.

I know someone who thinks she's an influencer and calls herself the Rachael Ray of our city. She refers to herself as a chef even though she's never even been a server at a restaurant, let alone work in a kitchen under a chef or pro.

It prob shouldn't annoy me as much as it does.

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rachel Ray is not a chef

#43

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Propane will never be as good as charcoal

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hank Hill is coming for you

#44

A s**t ton of condiments on burgers doesn’t = better tasting

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sometimes less is more. Except with garlic.

#45

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread STOP COOKING SHRIMP WITH THEIR TAILS ON IN DISHES YOU EAT WITH UTENSILS!

Am I supposed to reach into my plate with my hands like an animal, or leave half of the shrimp stuck in the tail like an animal?

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

👍👍

#46

Butter is the only acceptable fat to use in pie crust.
I said what I said.

Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hot water crust pastry is as old as the hills, easy to make with 3 ingredients in 5 minutes and you can use a hot filling. Butter is not always necessary for good pastry.

#47

A hot take / unpopular opinion is not gatekeeping...

#48

A little coriander (Chopped or not upto you) really makes the Curry shine.

Also, Ghee (Clarified butter) is better than butter.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I disagree with the coriander because it should be well known by now that it's a genetic trait that for some people it tastes like soap and I doubt they'll ever be able anything that contains coriander. And the butter vs ghee depends on the dish. You can't make beurre noisette with ghee and some great dishes just won't taste the same without some browned butter.

#49

People who refuse to try new tastes, foods and dishes suck.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
1 minute ago

Unless it's due to severe allergies I agree. But if people have allergies not trying new food sais nothing about their character. It's just a sad neccessity

#50

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread People eat the "fast" versions of food for different reasons then the authentic versions of food. People don't eat Kraft mac and cheese and expect it to be the best they've ever had, they eat it because it's easier to make then an actual homemade Mac and cheese. Sometimes your brain just craves the weird powdered cheese flavor from Kraft and sometimes it wants the real cheese flavors that come from homemade Mac and cheese. Both can be good in their own categories but shaming people for eating "non-authentic" versions of food is just weird and elitist.


Edit cause people keep saying it - I'm aware that this isn't gatekeeping. I typed this out and posted it without realizing that I mixed up gatekeeping and controversial, both questions come up on this sub so often that I didn't even think about the difference until a few people pointed it out.

#51

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread You cannot trust your oven thermometer. Get a separate one and use it to "calibrate" your oven. Mine will tell me it's hot about 100 degrees before it's actually at temp. Very annoying.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
1 hour ago

This may explain why my new oven has meant I’ve had to adjust a lot of temperature/timing elements of my recipes…

#52

If something’s missing and you can’t put your finger on it, it’s acid. Add lemon, vinegar, etc.
Edit: missed the point on gatekeeping, still true tho

#53

The dark meat of the chicken is infinitely better than the white meat. No exceptions.

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Tendies.

#54

Broth is made from flesh. Stock is made from bones and flesh.

There is no bone broth. It's just a made up BS marketing term.

Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
3 minutes ago

It is marketing trying to fool people into buying the cheaper version for the higher price by alluding qualities it just doesn't have

#55

There is no shame in using a meat thermometer to get the temp you want.

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Also no shame in using a knife to make food into smaller pieces.

#56

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread Smashing a fistful of tater tots and pressing them onto a plate isn’t a hash brown Greg.

Samantha
Samantha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dangit, Greg!!

#57

Expensive high grade tomatoes are always worth it.

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago

Canned tomatoes are better than fresh when out of season

#58

If you add olive oil to the water when making pasta you’re a monster. No idea why I’ve met so many people who do this

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
16 minutes ago

It's an urban legend of sorts that it'll make it so that the pasta doesn't stick. My mom also does it, although it literally just floats at the top of the pot...

#59

Mac and cheese will always need more cheese.

Timmy Pillinger
Timmy Pillinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. Stronger cheese.

#60

Shepherds pie has f*****g sheep in it. If you put beef in it it’s a goddamn cottage pie, you filthy f*****g animal.

#61

People need to taste their food. I can't count how many times I've had under-salted food. People just follow a recipe without even tasting anything and expect things to be perfect. You gotta taste it first people!

KJ
KJ
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Diners also need to taste the food at the table before adding salt, personal pet peeve.

#62

83 Bad Cooking Habits That Get On Everyone’s Nerves, As Shared In This Thread I've done many of BBQ contest back home in Texas, the best wood to use in my opinion is pecan.

#63

Anyone who says they can't cook is just too lazy to make the effort.

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sorry, but that is dumb. It could be said about any other skill. Anyone who says they can't play an instrument is just too lazy to make the effort. Anyone who says they can't speak another language is just too lazy to make the effort. And maybe they are not lazy but just not interested in learning that skill.

#64

Enchiladas are rolled not stacked.

#65

Buy the best knives you can afford. You only need three- chef's, bread, and paring. Keep the chef'sand paring sharp.

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Or buy a Fibrox. Not quite as good as a $150 chef's knife, but well worth it if you don't want to stretch your budget too much.

#66

You should not eat a medium rare hamburger, not unless you really trust the place making it

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago

So true, unless they handled that beef correctly it should be cooked past the danger zone or your gonna get sick

#67

If you pronounce the G in gyro I will fight you.

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

As a Greek, I give you permission to call it however you like! It will still taste delicious! 😋😋😋

#68

Tiramisu should be made AS IT WAS WRITTEN BY THE ANCIENT ONES. All this strawberry tiramisu and other weird experiments are all an affront to man, science, and the divine. Seriously though if you want to experiment go for it. I'm just gonna judge you hard-core lol.

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
14 minutes ago

If you make the savoiardi yourself from scratch, it also elevates it one level higher! Storebought is perfectly fine, but homemade biscuits are super easy to make, and in my experience, they meld into the dish much nicer than storebought.

#69

Life is too short for bad bread, I refuse to buy it in those wonder bread-type sleeves in the durable baked goods aisle. I always go for the naturally-leavened loaves in the bakery. They don’t last as long but you can keep them frozen and thaw slices as needed.

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Fresh breads usually hold up well in the fridge (wrapped in something airtight), as long as you intend to toast it before eating. A loaf that might stale in 2 days at room temp will last a week or two in the fridge. Especially good with bagels, since they get stale fast and are always beat toasted.

#70

Ciabatta is the ONLY bread that makes PERFECT croutons!!!!!

Seriously though-- even when soaked-through with soup or dressing, ciabatta croutons keep their shape and don't disintegrate.

#71

Frozen blueberries that are forzen after freshly picked are better than fresh blueberries.

simply.Taz
simply.Taz
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is that so? Not being snippy, I'm honestly just wondering........

#72

Chili must actually contain chili's or powder to call it chili.

Texas Chile does not contain tomatoes or beans. I have no problem with tomatoes or beans in chili but do not call it Texas Chile if you add those.

#73

Washing your meat just spreads germs in your sink. It’s gross and a waste of time

#74

If you go to a restaurant and they cheap out on the side salad, they most likely cheap out on their regular entrees.

#75

You're not a foodie if you only eat like 5 things and pick half the stuff in every dish before you eat it. Also, you need to cook or else you really don't understand food and all the processes that go into making something. If you can't even cook basic stuff and haven't bothered to try much of anything, your food opinions don't matter.

#76

If you put cream into your carbonara, it is not carbonara anymore

#77

Learn the 5 mother sauces. People will start to think you’re a gourmet chef

#78

Mixed greens is not an acceptable substitute for lettuce(iceberg, romaine, Green leaf, butter) on a hamburger. The point of the lettuce is for texture so you want a mild flavor and high crispyness. Mixed green misses the mark on both points.

#79

Boneless wings are not wings, they’re nuggets. Not saying saucy nuggets are bad, but call them what they are.

Edit: ok maybe they're tenders and not nuggets. I don't care what you call them, as long as you don't call them wings.

#80

The limes should be cut thinner

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Or into cheeks

#81

Something isn’t immediately Poutine simply because you put [random food item] atop a plate of fries.

And if you use shredded cheese instead of curds, it is simply called “an abomination”.

#82

New Mexico Green Chile > Colorado Green chile

#83

The pizza in New York is better than the pizza in Italy.

Paolo Savojardo
Paolo Savojardo
Community Member
1 hour ago

no. it's not.

