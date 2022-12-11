93 Gaming Setups With Threatening Auras That Might Be Too Extreme Even For A Hardcore Gamer
For any avid gamer, a gaming setup is somewhat of a sacred place. It doesn’t matter if it’s super lavish or low-key and simple, it’s where you spend your time tuning into another world, embarking on adventures, meeting friends, and streaming. That’s your ultimate comfort zone.
But it turns out that gaming setups, just like everything else in this world, are not immune to having a threatening aura. According to Urban Dictionary, the term “threatening aura” refers to that of “a place, person or object that makes you feel like you're in danger just by looking at it, sometimes characterized by unsanitary condition.” Another online dictionary offers this definition: “The juxtaposition of morbid and farcical elements (in writing or drama) to give a disturbing effect.”
Now put it in the context of gaming: think of the battle station where all the action takes place, and imagine it having a threatening aura. If that’s too big of a job for you, let me present you this entertaining Facebook group “Gaming Setups With Threatening Auras” which will do the job for us.
Home to 145.5K members, the group is dedicated to sharing pictures of the most hilariously threatening gaming setups that will make you look twice and thrice, and then stare some more.
POV: You have been kidnapped and wake up in your captor’s basement and are forced to dance for 24 hours straight if you want to be released
You do what you gotta do when you’re constipated. Don’t judge
can’t even play fortnite in ohio 💀 (sorry that one meme just popped into my head)
Pfft well…technically they aren’t texting while driving….
OH MY GOSH MY POOR UNDERAGED EYES BORED PANDA WHYYYYYYYYY (kidding ofc)
I hate to break this to you girly pop queen boss, but bathing is important
F**k you Paul. I could beat your a*s in Rocket League.