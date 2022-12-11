For any avid gamer, a gaming setup is somewhat of a sacred place. It doesn’t matter if it’s super lavish or low-key and simple, it’s where you spend your time tuning into another world, embarking on adventures, meeting friends, and streaming. That’s your ultimate comfort zone.

But it turns out that gaming setups, just like everything else in this world, are not immune to having a threatening aura. According to Urban Dictionary, the term “threatening aura” refers to that of “a place, person or object that makes you feel like you're in danger just by looking at it, sometimes characterized by unsanitary condition.” Another online dictionary offers this definition: “The juxtaposition of morbid and farcical elements (in writing or drama) to give a disturbing effect.”

Now put it in the context of gaming: think of the battle station where all the action takes place, and imagine it having a threatening aura. If that’s too big of a job for you, let me present you this entertaining Facebook group “Gaming Setups With Threatening Auras” which will do the job for us.

Home to 145.5K members, the group is dedicated to sharing pictures of the most hilariously threatening gaming setups that will make you look twice and thrice, and then stare some more.