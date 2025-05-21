At first glance, you might think these furniture pieces are just doodles on a page, but in reality, they’re fully functional chairs, lamps, and tables created by visionary South Korean artist Jinil Park.

His series, called “Drawing Furniture,” features wobbly lines, uneven frames, and sketchy outlines that have been brought to life — and they’re absolutely charming. Each of Jinil’s pieces is based on real sketches, complete with imperfect, shaky lines that express emotion, spontaneity, and the messy beauty of the creative process.

More info: Instagram | jinilpark.com