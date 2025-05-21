At first glance, you might think these furniture pieces are just doodles on a page, but in reality, they’re fully functional chairs, lamps, and tables created by visionary South Korean artist Jinil Park.

His series, called “Drawing Furniture,” features wobbly lines, uneven frames, and sketchy outlines that have been brought to life — and they’re absolutely charming. Each of Jinil’s pieces is based on real sketches, complete with imperfect, shaky lines that express emotion, spontaneity, and the messy beauty of the creative process.

More info: Instagram | jinilpark.com

#1

Woman sitting on doodle-style wireframe chair beside wireframe table and lamp, showcasing furniture pieces that look like doodles.

park_jinil Report

    #2

    Wire-frame furniture pieces resembling doodles, including a chair, round table, and a red lamp in a minimalist white space.

    park_jinil Report

    #3

    Wireframe chair designed to resemble doodles, showcasing unique furniture pieces inspired by notebook sketches.

    park_jinil Report

    #4

    Wireframe furniture pieces that look like doodles including a chair, side table, and lamp with a notebook sketch style.

    park_jinil Report

    #5

    Black wireframe chair designed to look like doodles, inspired by furniture pieces resembling notebook sketches.

    park_jinil Report

    #6

    Wireframe furniture piece resembling a sketchy doodle chair with thin, tangled metal rods and artistic notebook-style design.

    park_jinil Report

    #7

    Wireframe style furniture pieces including a chair, tables, and lamps resembling doodles from a notebook.

    park_jinil Report

    #8

    Furniture pieces designed to look like doodles from a notebook, featuring sketch-style chairs and a lamp on a stool.

    park_jinil Report

    #9

    Wireframe furniture piece resembling a doodle sketch with a glass top, inspired by notebook-style design by Jinil Park.

    park_jinil Report

    #10

    Red wire lamp designed to resemble a doodle placed on stacked books on a green corduroy sofa.

    park_jinil Report

    #11

    Black metal furniture piece resembling abstract doodles, showcasing unique design inspired by notebook sketches.

    park_jinil Report

    #12

    Black abstract furniture piece made of tangled metal rods, resembling doodles from a notebook by Jinil Park.

    park_jinil Report

    #13

    Orange wireframe chair resembling doodle-style furniture piece inspired by notebook sketches by Jinil Park on white background.

    park_jinil Report

