One of the joys of living in the digital age is that we have a wealth of information at our fingertips. Gone are the days of traipsing to the nearest library, or paging through an old encyclopedia, to discover the who, what, when, where and hows of the world.

Wikipedia has become a favorite go-to for knowledge seekers. The page describes itself as “the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit,” and we just need to stress that *anyone* is the operative word. Among the more than 7 million articles, you’ll find some super interesting entries. But you might also come across a few ridiculously funny things that could easily have been crafted by comedians.

There's an Instagram account that highlights these hilarious Wiki entries. It's called Depths of Wikipedia and has more than 1.5 million followers. As the bio aptly states, "Wikipedia is weird!" and we would have to agree. Bored Panda has put together our favorite posts from the page. They're proof that learning something new doesn't always have to be serious, and sometimes facts can come with a side serving of funny.

#1

Snippet from a random Wikipedia article about the Public Universal Friend, a genderless evangelist and preacher.

depthsofwikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

More than 120 million people use Wikipedia as a way to find out more about the world we live in. Wikipedia describes itself as a "free online encyclopedia that is written and maintained by a community of volunteers, known as Wikipedians, through open collaboration and the wiki software MediaWiki."

While much of the site's information is reliable, some isn't. And Wikipedia has come under fire in the past for some of the stuff it has published. "Although Wikipedia's volunteer editors have written extensively on a wide variety of topics, the encyclopedia has been criticized for systemic bias, such as a gender bias against women and geographical bias against the Global South (Eurocentrism)," reads a Wikipedia entry.

The same article states that unlike traditional encyclopedias, Wikipedia follows the "procrastination principle" regarding the security of its content, meaning that it waits until a problem arises to fix it.
    #2

    Patrick McHenry in a bow tie and suit, featured in funny and interesting snippets from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet about the cartoon Cow tools, from funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The Wikipedia community is based on a limited number of standard principles, notes Britannica.com. "One important principle is neutrality. Another is the faith that contributors are participating in a sincere and deliberate fashion," reads that site, adding that readers can correct what they perceive to be errors, and disputes over facts and over possible bias are conducted through contributor discussions.

    Britannica adds that the other guiding principles are to keep within the defined parameters of an encyclopedia, to respect copyright laws, and to consider any other rules to be flexible. "The last principle reinforces the project’s belief that the open-source process will make Wikipedia the best product available, given its community of users," notes Britannica.
    #4

    Simple line drawing of a face with three circles and a line illustrating funny Wikipedia snippets concept.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Wikipedia snippet showing the phrase "I'm not a scientist" used by politicians about scientific topics like global warming.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a scientist but I know for d**n sure that vaccines do not work, birds are really surveillance drones and the Earth is flat! And none of your supposed "proof" will convince me otherwise!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    One of the issues Wikipedia faces is what it calls "vandalism." The site describes this as any change that deliberately compromises Wikipedia's integrity. "The most common and obvious types of vandalism include additions of obscenities and crude humor; it can also include advertising and other types of spam," reads a Wiki entry.

    It adds that editors can sometimes commit vandalism by removing content or entirely blanking a given page. But less common types of vandalism, like the deliberate addition of "plausible but false information," can be more difficult to detect.

    Vandals can also introduce irrelevant formatting, modify page semantics such as the page's title or categorization, manipulate the article's underlying code, or use images disruptively, notes Wikipedia.
    #6

    Man sitting in a conference room with blue chairs, illustrating a funny snippet from Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    As we mentioned earlier, Wikipedia encourages anyone to write or edit for them. As you might know, you do not have to log in to the site to read Wikipedia, nor do you have to log in to edit Wikipedia articles.

    "Just about anyone can edit almost any article at any given time, even without logging in," reads the Contributing to Wikipedia page. But the admins encourage editors to create an account and log in, saying that you'll then have the ability to create pages, upload media and edit without your IP address being visible to the public.
    #7

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet about Central Bank of India from funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is really the slightly to the right and up a bit from centre bank of India?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Wikipedia snippet showing a discontinued Guinness World Record for fastest journey by car due to speed limits.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia snippet listing a wrong anthem incident involving a parody anthem from a funny and interesting article.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    According to Wikipedia, the goal of an article is to create a comprehensive and neutrally written summary of existing mainstream knowledge about a topic. "Editors are encouraged to be bold in editing in a fair and accurate manner with a straightforward, just-the-facts style," advises the site. "Articles should have an encyclopedic style with a formal tone instead of essay-like, argumentative, promotional, or opinionated writing."
    #10

    Excerpt from a Wikipedia article explaining the slashed zero and slashed letter O in funny Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Text excerpt from a Wikipedia article explaining the phrase "donde esta la biblioteca" used in Spanish language learning.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    A Wikipedia snippet showing a glowing green ray cat, from funny and interesting random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What if the nuclear radiation causes them to mutate into a normal cat?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    If you're considering contributing to Wikipedia, the topic of your article will need to be notable. "It must have in-depth coverage in reliable sources that are independent of the topic," explains the site. "Make sure there isn't already an article about the topic. The article you write must include citations to the sources you used."

    They also advise that you use your own words to write the article and do not just copy from sources word-for-word.
    #13

    Close-up of a Wikipedia snippet showing the symbol :) with synonyms and antonym, from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Wikipedia snippet showing a funny and interesting random article about Donald L. Trump’s career and relationship details.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is he dead or was this screenshot captured before the 2024 election?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Documented last meal requests table snippet from Wikipedia showing unusual requests in interesting random articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Snippet from a random Wikipedia article about Ahaha, an ancient Assyrian businesswoman involved in financial fraud.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Snippet from Wikipedia article about the 1997 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon mishaps and accidents.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Calico cat on top of vintage Sony PVM-4300 TV showing funny and interesting snippets from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Butterfly perched on a turtle's nose, illustrating a funny and interesting snippet from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A 70-year-old woman in Georgia damaged a fiber backbone line, cutting off Armenia’s internet for 12 hours, funny Wikipedia snippet.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia page showing a funny and interesting snippet with lists of lists of lists.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet about Bumpy Bumpus, a racing driver who frequently crashed fences.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Close-up of a somber carpet moth resting on a surface, featured in funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Scorched carpet moth resting on a green leaf, showcasing intricate patterns in funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia snippet explaining the politician's syllogism as a logical fallacy in funny Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Wikipedia page snippet showing content sections on stereotypes of French people including culinary and fashion topics.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet showing a list of sexually active popes from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article on mean world syndrome showing a graph of homicide rates over time.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Snippet from a Wikipedia article explaining the liking gap and how people underestimate others' true opinions about them.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Snippet from Wikipedia article listing Ig Nobel Prize winners with a focus on demography and supercentenarians for 2024.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Screenshot of a random Wikipedia article page showing a humorous and interesting snippet with an invisible comment.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this post is a hard one to comment on. I am sure competition from other Pandas will be stiff.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Wikipedia snippet explaining the term endling as last species member before extinction in funny interesting article.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Wikipedia snippet showing Latin phrase Solvitur ambulando meaning solved by walking in funny and interesting Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet about Adolphe Sax, highlighting interesting random Wikipedia facts.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Snippet from Wikipedia explaining hatsuyume, the first dream of the new year in Japanese culture, with luck symbols like Mount Fuji and a hawk.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Snippet from a random Wikipedia article explaining the meaningless noun Gostak and language syntax.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Wrocław Dwarfs are small figurines in Poland, featured in funny and interesting snippets from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Snippet from funny and interesting Wikipedia article explaining the paradox of the smallest uninteresting number contradiction.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia snippet explaining an ugly man contest as a funny and interesting Wikipedia article.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Wikipedia snippet showing tiny hawk perched on tree branch, part of funny and interesting snippets from random articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Moth resting on a textured surface illustrating a funny and interesting snippet from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Moth known as forgotten frigid owlet resting on a textured light surface in a funny and interesting Wikipedia snippet.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Butterfly perched on a branch with detailed wing patterns, featured in funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Expandable list showing topics including sexuality, musical interests, special abilities, and hot dog from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Screenshot of Wikipedia article titled Fallacy of four terms displaying an example of a humorous logical fallacy snippet.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article showing common stereotypes of Japanese people with sections on shyness and sushi.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article featuring a man in a red shirt, part of funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoushkapanse avatar
    MicrowaveGoddess
    MicrowaveGoddess
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the censored word is "b*m" (b u m) eta: ....are you fooking kidding me?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Screenshot of a random Wikipedia article snippet about a medieval Christian feast, featured in funny and interesting snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Lego Hot Dog Girl minifigure from Coca-Cola promotion featuring chef outfit and accessories in funny Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia snippet about Ol' Rip the Horned Toad, a Texas horned lizard featured in funny Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Snippet from a Wikipedia article showing common false etymologies of English words with interesting facts.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Snippet from a Wikipedia article showing a hoax about a film depicting Jesus, part of funny Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article snippet titled Meow Mix showing contents and sections for funny and interesting Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Screenshot of a Wikipedia article featuring a funny and interesting snippet about Ayds appetite-suppressant candy.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Close-up of a Joker moth with intricate wing patterns featured in funny and interesting Wikipedia snippets.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Close-up of a brown moth on a green leaf, featured in funny and interesting snippets from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Wikipedia page showing positive and negative stereotypes of British people in a list format from random Wikipedia articles.

    depthsofwikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about, in no particular order, sarcasm? Binge drinking? Passionate and selfless lovers?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

