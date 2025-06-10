ADVERTISEMENT

One of the joys of living in the digital age is that we have a wealth of information at our fingertips. Gone are the days of traipsing to the nearest library, or paging through an old encyclopedia, to discover the who, what, when, where and hows of the world.

Wikipedia has become a favorite go-to for knowledge seekers. The page describes itself as “the free encyclopedia that anyone can edit,” and we just need to stress that *anyone* is the operative word. Among the more than 7 million articles, you’ll find some super interesting entries. But you might also come across a few ridiculously funny things that could easily have been crafted by comedians.

There's an Instagram account that highlights these hilarious Wiki entries. It's called Depths of Wikipedia and has more than 1.5 million followers. As the bio aptly states, "Wikipedia is weird!" and we would have to agree. Bored Panda has put together our favorite posts from the page. They're proof that learning something new doesn't always have to be serious, and sometimes facts can come with a side serving of funny.