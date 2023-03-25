Cats are weird. Don't get me wrong, they're adorable, curious, maintain excellent personal hygiene, and have sharp hunting instincts, but at the same time, they can get scared of a pickle or stare at a wall for an hour.

And the subreddit 'Whats Wrong With Your Cat?' has plenty of such goofy examples.

Created in 2015, the online community now has 645K members dedicated to sharing mostly funny and quirky moments when feline.exe encountered an unexpected error and stopped working.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Peets On Feets

Peets On Feets

Sexuallysplat Report

16points
POST
Heather Daugherty
Heather Daugherty
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

honestly, this poor kitty is going to have a miserable life. this is not cute, it's genetic torture.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

It Seems We’ve Adopted A Cat With No Spine

It Seems We’ve Adopted A Cat With No Spine

CazCaz11 Report

15points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this trick photography? LOL

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

I Can't Walk Through The House Without A Derp Attack

I Can't Walk Through The House Without A Derp Attack

serendib Report

15points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm wincing at the murder mittens.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

She Thinks The New Baby Stuff Is For Her

She Thinks The New Baby Stuff Is For Her

finally-joined Report

14points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Silly human...everything belongs to the cat.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#5

Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

outsanitate264 Report

13points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What did the roll of toilet paper do to the cat to deserve this treatment? Heh.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

This Is Revi. Revi Likes Underwear

This Is Revi. Revi Likes Underwear

tommy40 Report

13points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is Revi's own personal hammock.

5
5points
reply
#7

My Friend Who Does Not Reddit Gave Me Permission To Share Her Cat

My Friend Who Does Not Reddit Gave Me Permission To Share Her Cat

syberghost Report

13points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again, cats are liquid.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

She’s Too Stupid To Be Spiteful So It’s Not That

She’s Too Stupid To Be Spiteful So It’s Not That

anr139 Report

12points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the bed is wherever the cat decides, obviously

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Here Is My Special Guy!!!

Here Is My Special Guy!!!

Lonely-Flower-2308 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#10

That Looks Uncomfortable

That Looks Uncomfortable

hurt138 Report

12points
POST
#11

Now It Is Our Cone Of Shame

Now It Is Our Cone Of Shame

just-a-traveler Report

11points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If I have to suffer, so do you."

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Found Him

Found Him

metrix Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#13

I Love This Weirdo So Much

I Love This Weirdo So Much

SparklingRaine Report

11points
POST
#14

Slipped Between The Couch Cushions, Still Asleep

Slipped Between The Couch Cushions, Still Asleep

Wise_Dot9385 Report

11points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i once slept between couch cushions. it may or may not have been last week.

3
3points
reply
#15

Mushroom Likes To Sleep In Weird Positions

Mushroom Likes To Sleep In Weird Positions

mg_slim Report

11points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mushroom is a cute name for an adorable cat.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#16

Even If It Doesn't Fits, She Still Tries To Sits

Even If It Doesn't Fits, She Still Tries To Sits

ArchdeaconOfTheVoid Report

11points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't tell a cat where not to sit.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#17

Sleep Level 100

Sleep Level 100

TheDubAbides_ Report

11points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I could just maintain that pose during yoga...

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#18

Me, Working From Home: “Huh, I Wonder What Yami Is Doing Right Now.” Yami:

Me, Working From Home: “Huh, I Wonder What Yami Is Doing Right Now.” Yami:

tezothy Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#19

My Cat Sits On And Stares At My Boyfriend When We Sleep

My Cat Sits On And Stares At My Boyfriend When We Sleep

bell430liv Report

10points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a comfortable spot for the cat.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#20

Harold After Vigorously Humping His Cow For 20 Minutes

Harold After Vigorously Humping His Cow For 20 Minutes

Cedenyo Report

10points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Harold is all tuckered out.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Anybody Got A Bike Pump? My Cat Deflated

Anybody Got A Bike Pump? My Cat Deflated

titan_macmannis Report

10points
POST
#22

This Is My Napping Bowl Now!

This Is My Napping Bowl Now!

Ok-Measurement5118 Report

10points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If I fits, I sits." It's as simple as that.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Doodles Provides For His Family By Hunting Tampon Wrappers Out Of The Trash Can

Doodles Provides For His Family By Hunting Tampon Wrappers Out Of The Trash Can

keschaller89 Report

9points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doodles has presented you with a gift. He looks so proud, as to be expected.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Such A Goofy Little Goblin

Such A Goofy Little Goblin

Munchkins_nDragons Report

9points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goblin if goofy and floofy!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

Idk What’s Wrong With Her. Send Help

Idk What’s Wrong With Her. Send Help

mswier11 Report

9points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat is taking a stance against something.

3
3points
reply
#26

Malfunctioning At 2 Am

Malfunctioning At 2 Am

d_firlotte Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#27

Walked In On Her In The Shower. Probably Should Have Knocked First

Walked In On Her In The Shower. Probably Should Have Knocked First

Nacasson Report

9points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What 'chu lookin' at?"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#28

Mika+full Moon=

Mika+full Moon=

quatre185 Report

9points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Arrrgh! Mika is possessed!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Miss Kevan Has Succumbed To The Cruelty That Is Gravity

Miss Kevan Has Succumbed To The Cruelty That Is Gravity

KingSofaOfTheSlugs Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#30

I Mean, That’s One Way To Do It…

I Mean, That’s One Way To Do It…

shell_raiser Report

8points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You've got to admit: that looks really comfortable.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned

Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned

cozilypaint80 Report

8points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone was screaming, I'd be concerned too.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

So This Is How My Cat Sleep

So This Is How My Cat Sleep

add1910 Report

8points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a very cute musical symbol.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

Not Sure What Gang Sign My Cat Is Doing

Not Sure What Gang Sign My Cat Is Doing

jaymesucks Report

7points
POST
#34

My Cats Have A Weird Relationship Dynamic

My Cats Have A Weird Relationship Dynamic

godlessdevilcat Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I'm not finished strangling yet."

3
3points
reply
#35

*Reconnecting To Server*

*Reconnecting To Server*

tfpalt Report

7points
POST
#36

Is She Standing Or Sitting?

Is She Standing Or Sitting?

Sundan42 Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats can do both, and so much more.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

I Can't Find The Words To Describe This

I Can't Find The Words To Describe This

CristoRedentore Report

7points
POST
#38

My Sister Sent Me This Picture. I Don’t Know What To Think

My Sister Sent Me This Picture. I Don’t Know What To Think

Bazzo123 Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You don't to think. Just enjoy it!

2
2points
reply
#39

Domino Went Exploring In The Basement #nothisdaywiththebraincell

Domino Went Exploring In The Basement #nothisdaywiththebraincell

likeistoleyourbike Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hooman, you need to clean down there more often."

3
3points
reply
#40

Luna The Licker Of Armpits

Luna The Licker Of Armpits

Mitchmaul Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps, Luna wants to groom you.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

He Embraced Couch Sitting

He Embraced Couch Sitting

Kadmspb Report

7points
POST
Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bring me a beer and the TV remote, Hooman!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#42

Just Our Boy, Nightmare, Peeping On The Neighbors Again

Just Our Boy, Nightmare, Peeping On The Neighbors Again

InnerOutlandishness2 Report

7points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nightmare is not terribly conspicuous, is he?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#43

Hazel Displaying How Obsessed She Is With My Sister’s Hair

Hazel Displaying How Obsessed She Is With My Sister’s Hair

nnonnewtonian Report

6points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It must be candy floss to Hazel.

2
2points
reply
#44

He Asks To Be Picked Up And Then Does This

He Asks To Be Picked Up And Then Does This

keegrunk Report

6points
POST
Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Everybody was kung fu fighting! Those cats were fast as lightning!"

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#45

This Is Coco, We Think She Might Be A Little Off

This Is Coco, We Think She Might Be A Little Off

thetrue_awesomepanda Report

6points
POST
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!