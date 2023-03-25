“What’s Wrong With Your Cat”: 45 Times Cats Surprised Their Humans By Being Totally Weird (New Pics)
Cats are weird. Don't get me wrong, they're adorable, curious, maintain excellent personal hygiene, and have sharp hunting instincts, but at the same time, they can get scared of a pickle or stare at a wall for an hour.
And the subreddit 'Whats Wrong With Your Cat?' has plenty of such goofy examples.
Created in 2015, the online community now has 645K members dedicated to sharing mostly funny and quirky moments when feline.exe encountered an unexpected error and stopped working.
Peets On Feets
honestly, this poor kitty is going to have a miserable life. this is not cute, it's genetic torture.
It Seems We’ve Adopted A Cat With No Spine
I Can't Walk Through The House Without A Derp Attack
She Thinks The New Baby Stuff Is For Her
Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper
This Is Revi. Revi Likes Underwear
My Friend Who Does Not Reddit Gave Me Permission To Share Her Cat
She’s Too Stupid To Be Spiteful So It’s Not That
the bed is wherever the cat decides, obviously
Here Is My Special Guy!!!
Now It Is Our Cone Of Shame
Found Him
Slipped Between The Couch Cushions, Still Asleep
i once slept between couch cushions. it may or may not have been last week.