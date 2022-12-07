Welcome to a whimsical corner of Reddit known as “Username Checks Out” that combines witty snapbacks, memes, and internet culture all at once.

According to Know Your Meme, “'Username Checks Out' is a common catchphrase used online to point out when someone makes a comment that seems to complement their online handle.” People online immediately caught on to the joke, and so the subreddit by the same name was born in 2015.

Seven years later, the community stands strong while dedicated to sharing and documenting hilarious examples of the phrase being used. Below we wrapped up some of the funniest ones for you to enjoy!