Show me your shirt and I will tell you who you are, they say. Or do they? Well, the point is that a good and well-timed shirt can be a perfect conversation starter, a cool statement, a pick-up line, a silence filler, a fun joke, and so on and so on.

And while we can argue for days about what is a good and a bad shirt, this Instagram account will do the job for us. Titled “Good Shirts,” the page covers it all–the bad and the ugly worlds of t-shirts–from ridiculously funny designs to weird slogans and crazy prints.

Scroll down for our newest selection below and be sure to check out our previous feature with more of the best and the worst of the “Good Shirts.”