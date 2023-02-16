Show me your shirt and I will tell you who you are, they say. Or do they? Well, the point is that a good and well-timed shirt can be a perfect conversation starter, a cool statement, a pick-up line, a silence filler, a fun joke, and so on and so on.

And while we can argue for days about what is a good and a bad shirt, this Instagram account will do the job for us. Titled “Good Shirts,” the page covers it all–the bad and the ugly worlds of t-shirts–from ridiculously funny designs to weird slogans and crazy prints.

Scroll down for our newest selection below and be sure to check out our previous feature with more of the best and the worst of the “Good Shirts.”

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

first of all that is an amazing pun and second of all that’s adorable

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so nice! I love supportive parents :)

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hell yeah! This might be the best shirt ever

Tavi “Raptor” Parks
Tavi “Raptor” Parks
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MODS ARE ASLEEP RED ALERT RED ALERT SWEAR WORDS DETECTED'

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you are Elaine Benes.

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trivia fact: on the show Finding Your Roots, Larry David and Bernie Sanders found out that they are actually related.

October
October
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or horror. It isn't horror, right. Right!?

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But *lending* cigarettes is allowed. Apparently.

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That shirt supposed to be funny or something?

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my sister does i think she might be insane

Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel as if this belongs on a cake

frank behnsen
frank behnsen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pity you. Mental illinois causes a lot of missouri.

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I accept your ALPHA-ness. Now let's go for lunch, you made me work up an appetite XD

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good job, you are indeed being very brave. Do you want a star sticker?

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

didn’t he kill a whole bunch of kids

SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, honestly... is there anyone who DOESN'T?

waddles
waddles
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

same except for the whole “legs being strong” part

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, who besides me sang the first part?

Edgar
Edgar
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's right, you know.

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i find this peculiarly hilarious

Jk
Jk
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My body is a machine that turns cigarette smoke into cancer.

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't google it. Long story short, homophobic law regarding things that aren't anyone's business except the consenting adults involved.

SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, it is. And I'm stealing this as a status, just so you know XP

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I own 3, and can confirm I get attacked every night. With Kisses and attention. IT'S THE OWNER NOT THE BREED. This breed has the potential to cause more damage than other breeds, I agree, but about 50 years ago, the most violent dog was actually the German Shepherd and they had such a bad name, until the police and other forces started using them, suddenly they are not violent.... To conclude, the Media is powerful and some dog owners are scum of the earth. Get your head out of your a*s Dickvandyke xx

