It’s always a treat to return to the hilarious world of Moldovan artist Inna Sacali. While she hasn’t released new comics lately, we’ve uncovered a batch of previously unpublished illustrations that have never been featured on Bored Panda — and they’re just as funny and relatable as ever!

Inna’s comics capture the unpredictable reality of motherhood — from everyday chaos to those tiny moments only moms truly understand. Her honest, exaggerated take on parenting has already won hearts in our previous posts, and now we’re excited to share even more.

They might not be brand-new, but they’re brand-new to you — so grab that lukewarm cup of coffee (again), and scroll down to enjoy these unseen gems celebrating the messy magic of mom life.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

Cartoon from viral mom comics showing a donut and cupcake defending themselves against blame for weight gain.

inna_s_art Report

    #2

    Mom playing and laughing with baby in humorous comic strip capturing parenthood's chaos and everyday superabilities.

    inna_s_art Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing chaotic parenthood with tired mom and playful kids, capturing the humor of viral mom comics.

    inna_s_art Report

    #4

    Illustration from viral mom comics showing various baby moments capturing the chaos and humor of parenthood.

    inna_s_art Report

    #5

    Cartoon of parents with coffee and guitar capturing the chaos of parenthood in viral mom comics artwork.

    inna_s_art Report

    #6

    Family lying on bed under a glowing mobile, mom comics artist captures parenthood's chaos in this vibrant illustration

    inna_s_art Report

    #7

    Comic panel by artist behind viral mom comics showing chaotic parenthood moments with a baby and parents capturing video.

    inna_s_art Report

    #8

    Illustration of a baby and a cat encountering each other, capturing parenthood's chaos in a viral mom comic style.

    inna_s_art Report

    #9

    Comic panel showing a tired parent and child humorously capturing parenthood chaos with viral mom comics and unseen gems.

    inna_s_art Report

    #10

    Cartoon showing the chaos of parenthood with a baby playing alone and confused parents capturing parenthood's chaotic moments.

    inna_s_art Report

    #11

    Comic shows toddler loving a meal one day and rejecting the same meal the next, capturing parenthood's chaotic moments.

    inna_s_art Report

    #12

    Comic strip showing humorous moments of a viral mom capturing parenthood's chaos during baby's bedtime rituals.

    inna_s_art Report

    #13

    Tired mom reaches for bed while drawing tablet, phone, and laptop demand her time in chaotic parenthood comic.

    inna_s_art Report

    #14

    Comic by viral mom artist showing chaotic parenthood moments with a tired dad revived by playful child and life-saving AED.

    inna_s_art Report

    #15

    Comic art showing chaotic parenthood moments with a mom multitasking between baby care and self-relaxation.

    inna_s_art Report

    #16

    Comic illustration showing a mom managing chaos with her crying baby, capturing parenthood's chaotic moments in viral mom comics.

    inna_s_art Report

    #17

    Cartoon showing six different maternity faces capturing chaotic emotions of parenthood by viral mom comics artist.

    inna_s_art Report

    #18

    Cartoon by viral mom comics artist showing chaotic parenthood humor with bright sun and a frustrated pile of mess.

    inna_s_art Report

    #19

    Comic artist captures chaotic moments of parenthood with funny mom and child cartoons in a colorful outdoor scene.

    inna_s_art Report

    #20

    Illustration of a child clinging to a parent's legs, capturing the chaos of parenthood in viral mom comics style.

    inna_s_art Report

