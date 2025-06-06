ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always a treat to return to the hilarious world of Moldovan artist Inna Sacali. While she hasn’t released new comics lately, we’ve uncovered a batch of previously unpublished illustrations that have never been featured on Bored Panda — and they’re just as funny and relatable as ever!

Inna’s comics capture the unpredictable reality of motherhood — from everyday chaos to those tiny moments only moms truly understand. Her honest, exaggerated take on parenting has already won hearts in our previous posts, and now we’re excited to share even more.

They might not be brand-new, but they’re brand-new to you — so grab that lukewarm cup of coffee (again), and scroll down to enjoy these unseen gems celebrating the messy magic of mom life.

