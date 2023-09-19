There are many good reasons why a person would quit their job. Maybe it’s because of the toxic work environment or suboptimal work-life balance. Some jobs are not exciting enough and don’t offer a lot of growth and career opportunities so, after a little while, you feel like you’re stuck doing the same thing every day. Others simply don’t pay enough.

Whatever the reason, quitting your job is quite a big deal. In some cases, it can be quite an emotional endeavor, while, in others, it’s the most satisfying thing ever.

The list below is comprised of resignation letters and similar announcements filled with the latter sentiment. People quit jobs every day, but these examples are so creative they will definitely leave a lasting impression on the HR department.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When The Developer Doesn't Get Paid

When The Developer Doesn't Get Paid

ManFaultGentle Report

28points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's some pretty advanced aesthetics right there!

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Quitting has been quite popular in recent years. In fact, both 2021 and 2022 broke records regarding the number of people that are willingly quitting their jobs. A staggering 47.8 million people did so in 2021, a number which was instantly bested with 50.5 million in 2022. This phenomenon has been dubbed “the great resignation.”

The cause for such a surge was the pandemic. The extreme circumstances were a wakeup call to many who realized how much they value fulfillment at work. They handed in their resignation letters because of low pay, the lack of opportunities, and feeling disrespected at work. 
#2

Burger King At 60th & Havelock

Burger King At 60th & Havelock

zestypotatoes Report

28points
POST
Alexia
Alexia
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is glorious =))))

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Today Is My Last Day Of Work At This Job, So I Brought In A Cake For Everyone

Today Is My Last Day Of Work At This Job, So I Brought In A Cake For Everyone

UTS15 Report

26points
POST
View more comments

It’s also worth noting that the boost in confidence and employee self-worth is a contagious thing. Once a person sees their colleague taking charge of their career and quitting because they are unhappy at work, they are prompted to do the same, too. This is especially true when the people who are leaving (or getting fired for that matter) are top performers or team members who have been loyal to the company for years. 

The good thing is that leave en masse actually worked to benefit the workers. The employers seemed to respond to the demands of the disgruntled employees who were seeking for a change. Suddenly, the salaries starter growing, showing the biggest jump in 20 years. Companies also started offering more benefits to the new employees hoping to get the work force back.
#4

Boss Told Me That If I Want To Play In His Sandpit I Need To Toughen Up. Told Him I Don’t Want To Play In The Sandpit, I Want Time To Lay On The Lawn With My Cats

Boss Told Me That If I Want To Play In His Sandpit I Need To Toughen Up. Told Him I Don’t Want To Play In The Sandpit, I Want Time To Lay On The Lawn With My Cats

He told me to take my cats and take off. He was bluffing. I wasn’t. I quit! Coming at you from my lawn!

WhlteMlrror Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#5

People Are Getting Creative

People Are Getting Creative

nattyneu Report

24points
POST
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope it's one of those with glitter inside! If they get mad and pop it, glitter all over the place!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

And That's How You Quit

And That's How You Quit

PackObjective3254 Report

23points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want loyalty, get a dog

0
0points
reply

One big negative of the massive exodus that was seen in the US was the lack of productivity. This terrified employers who got worried that they won’t be able to meet their goals. This caused the companies to invest more in robotics and start replacing people with automations and AI.
#7

Last Day And My SO Got A Cake To Celebrate

Last Day And My SO Got A Cake To Celebrate

lolalynna Report

23points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's a beautiful cookie

0
0points
reply
#8

My Father-In-Law’s Resignation Email From 2002. “On Account Of Because”

My Father-In-Law’s Resignation Email From 2002. “On Account Of Because”

MeetTheBrewers Report

23points
POST
#9

Keeping It Simple

Keeping It Simple

TheUntetheredSoul2 Report

22points
POST
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf, this is what happens when every company demands a formal letter of resignation before they'll start processing your exit paperwork. If somebody doesn't give a s**t then what do you want?

0
0points
reply

If you’re not ready to quit your job or don’t feel like upending your career in one fell swoop, you might want to jump on another trend—quiet quitting. The term that’s making managers everywhere shake with dread is nothing more than giving the company what they are asking for—no more, no less. Technically, people aren’t actually doing less than it’s expected of them, they are simply refusing to be proactive and go above and beyond what’s needed.
#10

Lovely Cleaning Lady Leaves Retirement Note For Awful Manager

Lovely Cleaning Lady Leaves Retirement Note For Awful Manager

tigger_tim Report

22points
POST
GrillMeASalmon
GrillMeASalmon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this addressed specifically to the Ladies?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Coworker Quit Yesterday. This Was On His Screen

Coworker Quit Yesterday. This Was On His Screen

Joey86 Report

22points
POST
BM Khalid Hasan
BM Khalid Hasan
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Make sure to do it after receiving all the payment!

0
0points
reply
#12

Fantasy: "If Minimum Wage Workers Demand More Money, We'll Automate Their Jobs!" Reality:

Fantasy: "If Minimum Wage Workers Demand More Money, We'll Automate Their Jobs!" Reality:

Elbrujosalvaje Report

21points
POST

Career experts are applauding the quiet quitting trend, saying that expecting the employee to do more than what’s in their job description is unfair anyway. They are pleased to see employees feeling empowered enough to say no to unnecessary effort and overtime. It is only fair to work as much as you are paid for. It’s prime time to reject the hustle culture. 
#13

McDonald's Worker Had Enough

McDonald's Worker Had Enough

GreatApeDad Report

21points
POST
#14

Genuine Resignation Letter

Genuine Resignation Letter

elle_eigh Report

21points
POST
Yibo Wang
Yibo Wang
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nowadays alot of people become fat lah

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Guy Worked In A Bank, Resigns And Goes To Work The Last Day Dressed As A Spider-Man

Guy Worked In A Bank, Resigns And Goes To Work The Last Day Dressed As A Spider-Man

ksguile Report

20points
POST
View more comments

It is important to point out that it is not just the worker’s attitudes that are instigating the quiet quitting trend. Employers are obviously not incentivizing their staff enough for the team to feel fired up about their work. They just expect them to volunteer for extra work, be available and responsive outside of work hours, and take on tasks outside of their job description with nothing to offer for the effort.
#16

Straight To The Point

Straight To The Point

texasgirlincali Report

20points
POST
#17

Letter Of Resignation

Letter Of Resignation

beansummmits Report

20points
POST
#18

Today Was My Last Day Of Work At A Sodexo Kitchen And My First Day Of Self-Employment

Today Was My Last Day Of Work At A Sodexo Kitchen And My First Day Of Self-Employment

TrickOGnosis Report

19points
POST

If your work environment is toxic but you cannot afford to quit right away, maybe you should start rage applying. This is another trend where employees, fed up with their passive aggressive managers, unappreciative bosses, and uncooperative co-workers are actively applying to other jobs while still working. 
#19

Mic Drop

Mic Drop

raychaelsarah Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#20

Got Threatened To Be Fired Yesterday For Bringing My Polo With Me Instead Of Wearing It. After The Pay Issues, And The Drama And The Threats. Today Will Be My Final Day

Got Threatened To Be Fired Yesterday For Bringing My Polo With Me Instead Of Wearing It. After The Pay Issues, And The Drama And The Threats. Today Will Be My Final Day

Company is a bunch of clowns. Here’s to my last day!

1327lgrw Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

How To Quit Your Job

How To Quit Your Job

Durnofbranches Report

18points
POST
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our McDonald's is vastly superior to our Wendy's, because the McDonald's workers try harder.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

The “rage” usually comes in when an employee is provoked by yet another thing that puts them down or increases pressure on them. Disappointed and angered, they start sending out resumes hoping they can change jobs before they start fully hating every minute in their current position.
#22

Here Is My Letter Of Resignation. Saw Someone's Post That They Were Struggling To Write One. Keep It Simple

Here Is My Letter Of Resignation. Saw Someone's Post That They Were Struggling To Write One. Keep It Simple

idontfeelsogood42 Report

18points
POST
Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, they should understand that. Might want to hide the crayons though, in case someone wants them as a snack.

0
0points
reply
#23

How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station

How I Quit My Job At A Gas Station

GlitteringSpell5885 Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#24

A Friend Of Mine Posted This, One Of His Favorite Coworkers Resigned, This Was His Resignation Letter

A Friend Of Mine Posted This, One Of His Favorite Coworkers Resigned, This Was His Resignation Letter

_Taylor___ Report

17points
POST
Chintan Shah
Chintan Shah
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the absolute best so far IMHO. It took thought and effort and a level of pettiness that I cannot help but applaud

0
0points
reply

A similar phenomenon to rage applying is career cushioning. People that do it aren’t usually actively looking for a new position, but they are working on their Plan B. This usually involves taking classes, brushing up on their skills, boosting their networking presence, and trying to learn new things that would enrich their resume. They often do all that because of uncertainty in their current job. 
#25

My Manager Was Upset That My First Resignation Letter Wasn't "Professionally Courteous", So I Wrote Her A New One

My Manager Was Upset That My First Resignation Letter Wasn't "Professionally Courteous", So I Wrote Her A New One

wormmeal Report

17points
POST
#26

Masterclass

Masterclass

Kindofsupercool Report

16points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that handwriting

0
0points
reply
#27

In Independence Missouri

In Independence Missouri

Sad_Dream_6380 Report

16points
POST

So, if you wish to change jobs right now, the plan seems to be putting together itself. Start by “cushioning” your career. Then, dip into quiet quitting while rage applying on the side until you find something worth actually quitting. Don’t forget to craft a memorable resignation letter and get pumped for the new position. And enjoy it, because in a few years you’ll have to repeat this all over again.
#28

So I Quit My Job Today

So I Quit My Job Today

nlane515 Report

16points
POST
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are only the cocoa krispies the right way up?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

I Feel Like I Can Breathe Again

I Feel Like I Can Breathe Again

bearandthebunny Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#30

Brother Was Fired For Not Wanting To Work When He Wasn’t Scheduled

Brother Was Fired For Not Wanting To Work When He Wasn’t Scheduled

Liluzisquirt2x Report

15points
POST
#31

Welp No Arby's Available Today In Battle Creek, Michigan

Welp No Arby's Available Today In Battle Creek, Michigan

jimbeam_43 Report

15points
POST
#32

They Demanded A Formal Letter Of Resignation, So I Sent Them This

They Demanded A Formal Letter Of Resignation, So I Sent Them This

ShrimpMaster2000 Report

15points
POST
#33

Years Ago I Left On Unsavory Terms. IT Guy Was A Jerk. Decided To Change All The Computers To Photos Of My Face On My Last Day. Thought You Might Enjoy

Years Ago I Left On Unsavory Terms. IT Guy Was A Jerk. Decided To Change All The Computers To Photos Of My Face On My Last Day. Thought You Might Enjoy

y2kizzle Report

15points
POST
Yibo Wang
Yibo Wang
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But this is quite funny...

1
1point
reply
#34

Alisa Was A Bad Manager

Alisa Was A Bad Manager

flyart Report

14points
POST
#35

Putting My Notice In Sunday! Got My Dream Job As A Budtender

Putting My Notice In Sunday! Got My Dream Job As A Budtender

MamaMK420 Report

14points
POST
#36

We Did It Joe

We Did It Joe

janna_e_haider Report

14points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

How My Employer Gave Us His Two-Week Notice

How My Employer Gave Us His Two-Week Notice

Low-Cherry2644 Report

14points
POST
#38

Everyone At My Town's McDonald's Just Quit At The Same Time Today, Leaving Behind This Sign

Everyone At My Town's McDonald's Just Quit At The Same Time Today, Leaving Behind This Sign

PianoManGidley Report

14points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Turning In My Laptop On My Last Day Of Work Under Toxic Management

Turning In My Laptop On My Last Day Of Work Under Toxic Management

louisatjr Report

14points
POST
#40

Coworker’s Last Day Today. He Brought In Cake To Say Goodbye

Coworker’s Last Day Today. He Brought In Cake To Say Goodbye

o2bjp Report

14points
POST
#41

Two-Week Notice? Two Weeks Ago You Should Have Noticed I Was About To Leave

Two-Week Notice? Two Weeks Ago You Should Have Noticed I Was About To Leave

pongakookamonga Report

14points
POST
#42

How I Quit My Last Job

How I Quit My Last Job

reddit.com Report

13points
POST
#43

"I Quit, Bryan"

"I Quit, Bryan"

Forsaken-Spring-4114 Report

13points
POST
#44

If You’re Going To Drag Up, Do It In Style

If You’re Going To Drag Up, Do It In Style

Least-Fail-5005 Report

12points
POST
David A Paterson
David A Paterson
Community Member
47 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What to do? Sue the *"':! Only thing that will clean asphalt is heat, and it looks too late for that. Tear it down, rebuild and refill looks to be it.

1
1point
reply
#45

Quit My Job On Black Friday But Not Before I Made Sure My Coworkers Know Their Rights

Quit My Job On Black Friday But Not Before I Made Sure My Coworkers Know Their Rights

brxdge2nowhere Report

12points
POST
#46

Last Day Of Working Here Filled My 40 Oz Water Bottle To The Brim What Were They Gonna Do? Fire Me?

Last Day Of Working Here Filled My 40 Oz Water Bottle To The Brim What Were They Gonna Do? Fire Me?

beauytoy Report

12points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its bad when you cant even drink the water at work because its only for management

0
0points
reply
#47

Made A Cake For My Last Day At Work

Made A Cake For My Last Day At Work

tea_with_milk Report

12points
POST
#48

Manager Wanted Me To Adhere To Subpar, 20 Years Outdated Standards. I Quit That Weekend And Left This Note

Manager Wanted Me To Adhere To Subpar, 20 Years Outdated Standards. I Quit That Weekend And Left This Note

rslashhellagay Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

My Resignation Notice

My Resignation Notice

Jundas Report

11points
POST
#50

Guess That’s One Way To Quit

Guess That’s One Way To Quit

wwmtnews Report

10points
POST
#51

My (Former) Job Is Notorious For Firing People On The Spot When They Put In A Two-Week Notice, So This Is How I Let Them Know I Quit

My (Former) Job Is Notorious For Firing People On The Spot When They Put In A Two-Week Notice, So This Is How I Let Them Know I Quit

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
#52

How My Coworker Quit The Other Day In The Middle Of His Shift. I Had The Honor Of Giving The Note To The Managers. It Was Glorious. Proud Of Him

How My Coworker Quit The Other Day In The Middle Of His Shift. I Had The Honor Of Giving The Note To The Managers. It Was Glorious. Proud Of Him

_stage4fearoftrying_ Report

10points
POST
#53

Quit My Job Today. Made Sure To Leave This In The Chemical Preparation Room They Had Me In Instead Of An Office

Quit My Job Today. Made Sure To Leave This In The Chemical Preparation Room They Had Me In Instead Of An Office

Left it in a chair in the center of the room, with my lab coats draped over the back of the seat.

Taxtm Report

8points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!