Sometimes, reading some interesting information at work is just what you need to take your brain cells for a walk and get the creative juices pumping. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the /r/FunFacts subreddit provides - safe-for-work interesting facts!

If your boss catches you scrolling this post or the aforementioned subreddit, consider telling them that this is just what you needed to jog your productivity. In fact, there’s a new fact for that as well - when your brain learns new information, it forms new neuronal connections, and the more it does this, the better it gets at it. That’s called neuroplasticity.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fun Fact : In Switzerland It Is Illegal To Own Just One Guinea Pig . This Is Because Guinea Pigs Are Social Animals, And They Are Considered Victims Of Abuse If They Are Alone

Fun Fact : In Switzerland It Is Illegal To Own Just One Guinea Pig . This Is Because Guinea Pigs Are Social Animals, And They Are Considered Victims Of Abuse If They Are Alone

123moshimoshi123 Report

13points
POST
#2

For My Cake Day, I’ve Decided To Give A Fun Fact. The Eggplant Is Called The Eggplant Because When It Is Young It Looks Like An Egg

For My Cake Day, I’ve Decided To Give A Fun Fact. The Eggplant Is Called The Eggplant Because When It Is Young It Looks Like An Egg

Cheif-of-the-mudkips Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#3

Fun Fact:

Fun Fact:

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

11points
POST
InfamousBerry34
InfamousBerry34
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been there! It's actually a really cool place, and there are lots of safety measures to make sure nothing happens!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

A Deck Of Poker Cards Has A Metaphysical Meaning: 52 Cards - 52 Weeks A Year, 4 Suits - Seasons, 13 Cards Of The Same Suit - 13 Phases Of The Lunar Cycle. If You Add Up All The Values ​​of The Cards In The Game Deck, You Get 365 Days (Including The Joker). The Second Joker Is A Leap Year

A Deck Of Poker Cards Has A Metaphysical Meaning: 52 Cards - 52 Weeks A Year, 4 Suits - Seasons, 13 Cards Of The Same Suit - 13 Phases Of The Lunar Cycle. If You Add Up All The Values ​​of The Cards In The Game Deck, You Get 365 Days (Including The Joker). The Second Joker Is A Leap Year

MrLitto Report

11points
POST
#5

Fact:

Fact:

Danny-B-YT Report

10points
POST
Amelia
Amelia
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There apparently isn't any in the UK either, at least not in cornwall. I've not had a single bite since the year I've been here, and haven't met a single local that's experienced there bite either

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Fun Fact: LEGO’s The Largest Tire Manufacturer In The World

Fun Fact: LEGO’s The Largest Tire Manufacturer In The World

TheHaroldini Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the difference between a tyre and 365 condoms? One's a Goodyear, the other is a very good year.

0
0points
reply
#7

Poor Guy

Poor Guy

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor blob fish isn't blob. It's names after its dead body :(

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

“Fun Fact “ Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Almost Indistinguishable From Human Fingerprints

“Fun Fact “ Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Almost Indistinguishable From Human Fingerprints

SaraMohamed123 Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How many murders have been committed by Koalas? And they have gotten away with it!

0
0points
reply
#9

Fun Fact: The Guinness World Record For "Longest Kiss" Is 58hrs,35min, 58secs

Fun Fact: The Guinness World Record For "Longest Kiss" Is 58hrs,35min, 58secs

crazybutton07 Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#10

There's A Town In Texas Named "Earth" On Earth!

There's A Town In Texas Named "Earth" On Earth!

NotSoReliable Report

8points
POST
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New conspiracy theory: unlocked- earth was made in 1924

1
1point
reply
#11

In 1985, After An 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Mexico City, Nearly All Newborn Babies Survived A Collapsed Hospital. They Are Known As "Miracle Babies" For Surviving 7 Days Without Nourishment, Water, Warmth Or Human Contact

In 1985, After An 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Mexico City, Nearly All Newborn Babies Survived A Collapsed Hospital. They Are Known As "Miracle Babies" For Surviving 7 Days Without Nourishment, Water, Warmth Or Human Contact

Tommyco_ Report

8points
POST
#12

Fun Fact:

Fun Fact:

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

7points
POST
#13

If You Hold The Head Of A Chicken Still And Draw A Straight Line While Chicken Is Looking At It, It Will Be Hypnotized

If You Hold The Head Of A Chicken Still And Draw A Straight Line While Chicken Is Looking At It, It Will Be Hypnotized

Sophi3123 Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And you can then hypnotise them to act like a chicken.

0
0points
reply
#14

Narwhals Tusks Are Actually Teeth, Can Grow Up To 10 Ft, And Can Bend Up To A Foot To One Side Without Breaking. Their Purpose Is Still Not Well Understood. Some Narwhals Do Not Have Tusks. Their Skin Is Very Rich In Vitamin C, The Same As An Orange By Weight. There Are None In Captivity

Narwhals Tusks Are Actually Teeth, Can Grow Up To 10 Ft, And Can Bend Up To A Foot To One Side Without Breaking. Their Purpose Is Still Not Well Understood. Some Narwhals Do Not Have Tusks. Their Skin Is Very Rich In Vitamin C, The Same As An Orange By Weight. There Are None In Captivity

brombinary Report

7points
POST
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So happy about the last sentence!

0
0points
reply
#15

Armadillos Can Hold Their Breath For Up To Six Minutes And Are Known To Walk Underwater To Cross Streams!

Armadillos Can Hold Their Breath For Up To Six Minutes And Are Known To Walk Underwater To Cross Streams!

ChumpsLand Report

6points
POST
#16

Fun Fact: Ethan Zuckerman, The Man Who Invented Pop-Up Ads, Apologized To The World For Unintentionally Creating One Of The Internet’s Most Hated Forms Of Advertising

Fun Fact: Ethan Zuckerman, The Man Who Invented Pop-Up Ads, Apologized To The World For Unintentionally Creating One Of The Internet’s Most Hated Forms Of Advertising

BlancheBernadette Report

6points
POST
Kracken
Kracken
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He doesn't look remotely sorry... just needs a fluffy white cat on his lap

0
0points
reply
#17

Fun Fact: Don't Get Bitten By A Chinese Water Deer

Fun Fact: Don't Get Bitten By A Chinese Water Deer

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Are you a vampire deer?"" Yes dear."

1
1point
reply
#18

In 1850 Dmitri Mendeleev Walked Almost A Thousand Miles To Moscow So He Could Apply For The University Of Moscow. Although He Was Not Accepted, He Walked To St. Petersburg Where He Was Accepted, And With That Education, He Developed The Periodic Table Of The Elements

In 1850 Dmitri Mendeleev Walked Almost A Thousand Miles To Moscow So He Could Apply For The University Of Moscow. Although He Was Not Accepted, He Walked To St. Petersburg Where He Was Accepted, And With That Education, He Developed The Periodic Table Of The Elements

jameslloyd00 Report

6points
POST
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a joke that my friend was in love with Mendeleev

0
0points
reply
#19

A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient's Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. At The Bottom Is A Picture Of The Same Patient, 30 Years Later. He Managed To Outlive His Doctor

A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient's Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. At The Bottom Is A Picture Of The Same Patient, 30 Years Later. He Managed To Outlive His Doctor

Averyy- Report

6points
POST
pico diablo
pico diablo
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can also see his exhausted assistant passed-out/asleep in the corner of the room

0
0points
reply
#20

The Meaning Of The Greek Word "Cerberus" Is "Spotted" So Technically Hades' Dog's Name Is "Spot"

The Meaning Of The Greek Word "Cerberus" Is "Spotted" So Technically Hades' Dog's Name Is "Spot"

Balloon_911 Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Fun Fact: There's A Service Called "Cleaning For A Reason" In The U.s And Canada That Cleans The Houses Of Women With Cancer For Free So They Can Focus On Their Health

Fun Fact: There's A Service Called "Cleaning For A Reason" In The U.s And Canada That Cleans The Houses Of Women With Cancer For Free So They Can Focus On Their Health

Liam_hi Report

6points
POST
#22

Mickey Mouse Has An Older Sister. She Only Appeared On The Comic Books Thought

Mickey Mouse Has An Older Sister. She Only Appeared On The Comic Books Thought

DemandParticular Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Found On Insta

Found On Insta

jamowarp Report

5points
POST
Vintage Insider
Vintage Insider
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's beautiful, but the artist still made her skinnier?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Fun Fact. Did You Know?

Fun Fact. Did You Know?

reddit.com Report

5points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Fun Fact:

Fun Fact:

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are also very tasty and a welcome addition to fruit salads.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Fun Fact: There’s A Species Of Sheep That Has Two Pairs Of Horns Called Jacob Sheep. They Are One Of Very Few Species Of Sheep To Have Multiple Pairs Of Horns. Here’s A Picture Of Its Skull:

Fun Fact: There’s A Species Of Sheep That Has Two Pairs Of Horns Called Jacob Sheep. They Are One Of Very Few Species Of Sheep To Have Multiple Pairs Of Horns. Here’s A Picture Of Its Skull:

H20bean Report

5points
POST
Vintage Insider
Vintage Insider
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My parents kept Jacobs. They can have 2, 4, or 6 horns. They're normally pretty small on the females. This is likely a fairly old ram.

0
0points
reply
#27

There Once Lived A Viking Called Harald Bluetooth. He Was Called That Because He Loved Blueberries. The Bluetooth Technology We Know Nowadays, Has Been Named After Him. And The Symbol Are The Runic H And B Put Together

There Once Lived A Viking Called Harald Bluetooth. He Was Called That Because He Loved Blueberries. The Bluetooth Technology We Know Nowadays, Has Been Named After Him. And The Symbol Are The Runic H And B Put Together

reddit.com Report

4points
POST
#28

The Woman Seen In Many Stereotypical Karen Memes Is Name Kate Gosselin, A Reality Star With 8 Kids, A Set Of Sextuplets And Twins

The Woman Seen In Many Stereotypical Karen Memes Is Name Kate Gosselin, A Reality Star With 8 Kids, A Set Of Sextuplets And Twins

Pingu42000 Report

4points
POST
#29

Levi Strauss Was An Aristocrat. He Didn't Wear His Own Brand Of Denim Pants Because They Were Meant For The Labour Class

Levi Strauss Was An Aristocrat. He Didn't Wear His Own Brand Of Denim Pants Because They Were Meant For The Labour Class

crazybutton07 Report

4points
POST
#30

Fun Fact: There Is A Service Called Jam Bustling In Chinese Cities Where Drivers Stuck In Jams And Need To Get Somewhere Urgently Can Book A Service To Get Picked Up Immediately

Fun Fact: There Is A Service Called Jam Bustling In Chinese Cities Where Drivers Stuck In Jams And Need To Get Somewhere Urgently Can Book A Service To Get Picked Up Immediately

Lucasmanuel- Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Japan Fixed This Road In 1 Week. How Long Would Your Country Take?

Japan Fixed This Road In 1 Week. How Long Would Your Country Take?

Sophia000- Report

4points
POST
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Tushar Roy Mukherjee
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on where in my country you ask. If the state is not West Bengal, a month or 2 tops. If it is West Bengal,( checks notes, clears throat ), 20 years.

0
0points
reply
#32

There Are No Muscles In Your Fingers: Their Function Is Controlled By Muscles In Your Palms And Arms

There Are No Muscles In Your Fingers: Their Function Is Controlled By Muscles In Your Palms And Arms

Escanor6483 , Min An Report

4points
POST
#33

Fun Fact: "Witch Windows", Or Diagonal Windows, Exists Almost Exclusively In Vermont. The Name Comes From The Superstition That Witches Cannot Fly Their Broomsticks Through Slanted Windows

Fun Fact: "Witch Windows", Or Diagonal Windows, Exists Almost Exclusively In Vermont. The Name Comes From The Superstition That Witches Cannot Fly Their Broomsticks Through Slanted Windows

LillianHanna Report

4points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

True. I never managed to

1
1point
reply
#34

Fun Fact: A Black Robin Named Old Blue Became The Mother Of Her Entire Species When She Was The Last Fertile Female In A Group Of 5 Robins. There Are Now Over 250 Black Robins On The Chatham Islands, And Have Raised Their Status From Critically Endangered To Endangered

Fun Fact: A Black Robin Named Old Blue Became The Mother Of Her Entire Species When She Was The Last Fertile Female In A Group Of 5 Robins. There Are Now Over 250 Black Robins On The Chatham Islands, And Have Raised Their Status From Critically Endangered To Endangered

gemmalyn9_ Report

4points
POST
#35

This Is A Piranha. Contrary To Popular Belief, They Almost Never Attack Humans (Unless Crazy Starved). I Work At An Aquarium And Clean Their Tank While They Are In There (About 12 Of Them). Quite The Scaredy-Cats, Actually. Won't Go Anywhere Near Something Living As Large As A Human

This Is A Piranha. Contrary To Popular Belief, They Almost Never Attack Humans (Unless Crazy Starved). I Work At An Aquarium And Clean Their Tank While They Are In There (About 12 Of Them). Quite The Scaredy-Cats, Actually. Won't Go Anywhere Near Something Living As Large As A Human

sadmusicianhours Report

4points
POST
#36

Fun Fact:

Fun Fact:

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

3points
POST
#37

Fun Fact: Hafþór 'The Mountain' Júlíus Björnsson Weighs More Than Black Pink

Fun Fact: Hafþór 'The Mountain' Júlíus Björnsson Weighs More Than Black Pink

allIsayislicensed Report

3points
POST
Höstlöv
Höstlöv
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So does any random ”BBW” on tiktok

-1
-1point
reply
#38

Fun Fact: This Is Null Island; The Exact Center Of The World. At Exactly This Point, Is 0 Latitude And 0 Longitude, It Is A Little Of The Western Coast Of Africa

Fun Fact: This Is Null Island; The Exact Center Of The World. At Exactly This Point, Is 0 Latitude And 0 Longitude, It Is A Little Of The Western Coast Of Africa

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
#39

Fun Fact, Geese Have Cartalige Spikes On Their Tounges

Fun Fact, Geese Have Cartalige Spikes On Their Tounges

I_got_de_good_memes Report

3points
POST
#40

Fun Fact: Spiders Don't Have Muscles In Their Legs. They Extend Them Using A System Of Hydraulics Powered By Their Blood Pressure. When They Die, Spiders' Legs Curl Up Because The Blood Pressure Is Gone

Fun Fact: Spiders Don't Have Muscles In Their Legs. They Extend Them Using A System Of Hydraulics Powered By Their Blood Pressure. When They Die, Spiders' Legs Curl Up Because The Blood Pressure Is Gone

finfin- Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Fun Fact: Scar Is Hercules Headpiece In Disney

Fun Fact: Scar Is Hercules Headpiece In Disney

probsjesus69696 Report

3points
POST
#42

Fun Fact: On April 6, 1893 Andy Bowen & Jack Burke Were Involved In The Longest Boxing Fight In History. The Fight Lasted 111 Rounds (3 Mins Rounds Each), It Took 7 Hrs & 19 Mins Until Referee John Duffy Called “No Contest” After Both Men Were Too Dazed & Tired To Come Out Of Their Corners

Fun Fact: On April 6, 1893 Andy Bowen & Jack Burke Were Involved In The Longest Boxing Fight In History. The Fight Lasted 111 Rounds (3 Mins Rounds Each), It Took 7 Hrs & 19 Mins Until Referee John Duffy Called “No Contest” After Both Men Were Too Dazed & Tired To Come Out Of Their Corners

IrynaSasha Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bare knuckle fighting is less deadly than gloved boxing.

0
0points
reply
#43

Fun Fact: Wolverine Frog

Fun Fact: Wolverine Frog

Animal_FunFacts Report

3points
POST
#44

Fun Fact: In The 1980s, Fredric Baur, The Founder Of Pringles, Requested To Be Buried In A Pringles Can. His Children Honored The Request And Had A Portion Of His Ashes Buried In The Signature Pop-Top Can

Fun Fact: In The 1980s, Fredric Baur, The Founder Of Pringles, Requested To Be Buried In A Pringles Can. His Children Honored The Request And Had A Portion Of His Ashes Buried In The Signature Pop-Top Can

BlackBeardTheGreat Report

3points
POST
#45

Fun Fact 145 Years Ago The Twins Chang And Eng Bunker Died On Jan. 17th. They Were Conjoined Twins. Born In Siam They Were The Name Giver For The Siamese Twins

Fun Fact 145 Years Ago The Twins Chang And Eng Bunker Died On Jan. 17th. They Were Conjoined Twins. Born In Siam They Were The Name Giver For The Siamese Twins

Krokodrillo Report

3points
POST
#46

Fun Fact: Research Shows That Some Fish Eggs Remain Alive Even After Being Swallowed By Mallards, A Breed Of Ducks. These Eggs Then Come Out As The Ducks’ Poop And Hatch When They Find Water Again. This Explains How Some Fishes Emerge In Ponds And Pools Without A Hint

Fun Fact: Research Shows That Some Fish Eggs Remain Alive Even After Being Swallowed By Mallards, A Breed Of Ducks. These Eggs Then Come Out As The Ducks’ Poop And Hatch When They Find Water Again. This Explains How Some Fishes Emerge In Ponds And Pools Without A Hint

Iamvicky07 Report

3points
POST
#47

Fun Fact: The Most Valuable Artifact From The Titanic Is A Violin

Fun Fact: The Most Valuable Artifact From The Titanic Is A Violin

SomLuzur Report

3points
POST
#48

Fun Fact, We Often Overlook The Length Of Time That Dinosaurs Existed

Fun Fact, We Often Overlook The Length Of Time That Dinosaurs Existed

thehistoryuniversity Report

2points
POST
#49

Fun Fact:

Fun Fact:

WellThatsStrangeOff Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#50

Fun Fact: The Former Prime Minister Of Bulgaria From 2001 To 2005 Was Also The Last Tsar (King) Of Bulgaria After His Fathers Death In 1943,he Became Tsar At Just 6 Years Old. He Was Tsar Until The Communist Took Over And Sent Him Into Exile

Fun Fact: The Former Prime Minister Of Bulgaria From 2001 To 2005 Was Also The Last Tsar (King) Of Bulgaria After His Fathers Death In 1943,he Became Tsar At Just 6 Years Old. He Was Tsar Until The Communist Took Over And Sent Him Into Exile

thehsitoryguy Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Fun Fact: A Rural Japanese Town Under Siege By Monkeys Is Defended By Three Elderly Women Armed With Airguns Who Call Themselves The “Monkey Busters”

Fun Fact: A Rural Japanese Town Under Siege By Monkeys Is Defended By Three Elderly Women Armed With Airguns Who Call Themselves The “Monkey Busters”

spikeknight1 Report

2points
POST
#52

Fun Fact: Highest Temperature Ever Recorded By A Particle Accelerator

Fun Fact: Highest Temperature Ever Recorded By A Particle Accelerator

stefanfection Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It blew my mind when I was told there is a limit on cold, temperature can only drop so much, but there is no limit on heat.

0
0points
reply
#53

Fun Fact: There Is A Mcdonald’s That Can Be Found In Sadona, Arizona That Has Blue Arches Interesting Of The Usual Yellow Arches. The Reason For This Change Was To Fit The City's Decor As The Yellow Arches Wouldn’t

Fun Fact: There Is A Mcdonald’s That Can Be Found In Sadona, Arizona That Has Blue Arches Interesting Of The Usual Yellow Arches. The Reason For This Change Was To Fit The City's Decor As The Yellow Arches Wouldn’t

AniGamerNX Report

2points
POST
SofiaB
SofiaB
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's actually spelled Sedona. And the reason for the turquoise arches is that there's a city law that regulates the color scheme of the city buildings due to the high concentration of tourists.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!