“Fun Facts”: This Page Shares “Safe For Work” Facts That People Might Find Interesting (53 Pics)
Sometimes, reading some interesting information at work is just what you need to take your brain cells for a walk and get the creative juices pumping. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the /r/FunFacts subreddit provides - safe-for-work interesting facts!
If your boss catches you scrolling this post or the aforementioned subreddit, consider telling them that this is just what you needed to jog your productivity. In fact, there’s a new fact for that as well - when your brain learns new information, it forms new neuronal connections, and the more it does this, the better it gets at it. That’s called neuroplasticity.
This post may include affiliate links.
Fun Fact : In Switzerland It Is Illegal To Own Just One Guinea Pig . This Is Because Guinea Pigs Are Social Animals, And They Are Considered Victims Of Abuse If They Are Alone
For My Cake Day, I’ve Decided To Give A Fun Fact. The Eggplant Is Called The Eggplant Because When It Is Young It Looks Like An Egg
Fun Fact:
I've been there! It's actually a really cool place, and there are lots of safety measures to make sure nothing happens!
A Deck Of Poker Cards Has A Metaphysical Meaning: 52 Cards - 52 Weeks A Year, 4 Suits - Seasons, 13 Cards Of The Same Suit - 13 Phases Of The Lunar Cycle. If You Add Up All The Values of The Cards In The Game Deck, You Get 365 Days (Including The Joker). The Second Joker Is A Leap Year
Fact:
Fun Fact: LEGO’s The Largest Tire Manufacturer In The World
What's the difference between a tyre and 365 condoms? One's a Goodyear, the other is a very good year.
Poor Guy
Poor blob fish isn't blob. It's names after its dead body :(
“Fun Fact “ Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Almost Indistinguishable From Human Fingerprints
How many murders have been committed by Koalas? And they have gotten away with it!
Fun Fact: The Guinness World Record For "Longest Kiss" Is 58hrs,35min, 58secs
There's A Town In Texas Named "Earth" On Earth!
New conspiracy theory: unlocked- earth was made in 1924
In 1985, After An 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Mexico City, Nearly All Newborn Babies Survived A Collapsed Hospital. They Are Known As "Miracle Babies" For Surviving 7 Days Without Nourishment, Water, Warmth Or Human Contact
Fun Fact:
If You Hold The Head Of A Chicken Still And Draw A Straight Line While Chicken Is Looking At It, It Will Be Hypnotized
And you can then hypnotise them to act like a chicken.
Narwhals Tusks Are Actually Teeth, Can Grow Up To 10 Ft, And Can Bend Up To A Foot To One Side Without Breaking. Their Purpose Is Still Not Well Understood. Some Narwhals Do Not Have Tusks. Their Skin Is Very Rich In Vitamin C, The Same As An Orange By Weight. There Are None In Captivity
Armadillos Can Hold Their Breath For Up To Six Minutes And Are Known To Walk Underwater To Cross Streams!
Fun Fact: Ethan Zuckerman, The Man Who Invented Pop-Up Ads, Apologized To The World For Unintentionally Creating One Of The Internet’s Most Hated Forms Of Advertising
Fun Fact: Don't Get Bitten By A Chinese Water Deer
In 1850 Dmitri Mendeleev Walked Almost A Thousand Miles To Moscow So He Could Apply For The University Of Moscow. Although He Was Not Accepted, He Walked To St. Petersburg Where He Was Accepted, And With That Education, He Developed The Periodic Table Of The Elements
I had a joke that my friend was in love with Mendeleev
A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient's Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. At The Bottom Is A Picture Of The Same Patient, 30 Years Later. He Managed To Outlive His Doctor
You can also see his exhausted assistant passed-out/asleep in the corner of the room
The Meaning Of The Greek Word "Cerberus" Is "Spotted" So Technically Hades' Dog's Name Is "Spot"
Fun Fact: There's A Service Called "Cleaning For A Reason" In The U.s And Canada That Cleans The Houses Of Women With Cancer For Free So They Can Focus On Their Health
Mickey Mouse Has An Older Sister. She Only Appeared On The Comic Books Thought
Found On Insta
She's beautiful, but the artist still made her skinnier?
Fun Fact. Did You Know?
Wait wouldn't that mean tails is more likely?
Fun Fact:
They are also very tasty and a welcome addition to fruit salads.
Fun Fact: There’s A Species Of Sheep That Has Two Pairs Of Horns Called Jacob Sheep. They Are One Of Very Few Species Of Sheep To Have Multiple Pairs Of Horns. Here’s A Picture Of Its Skull:
My parents kept Jacobs. They can have 2, 4, or 6 horns. They're normally pretty small on the females. This is likely a fairly old ram.
There Once Lived A Viking Called Harald Bluetooth. He Was Called That Because He Loved Blueberries. The Bluetooth Technology We Know Nowadays, Has Been Named After Him. And The Symbol Are The Runic H And B Put Together
The Woman Seen In Many Stereotypical Karen Memes Is Name Kate Gosselin, A Reality Star With 8 Kids, A Set Of Sextuplets And Twins
Levi Strauss Was An Aristocrat. He Didn't Wear His Own Brand Of Denim Pants Because They Were Meant For The Labour Class
Fun Fact: There Is A Service Called Jam Bustling In Chinese Cities Where Drivers Stuck In Jams And Need To Get Somewhere Urgently Can Book A Service To Get Picked Up Immediately
Japan Fixed This Road In 1 Week. How Long Would Your Country Take?
Depends on where in my country you ask. If the state is not West Bengal, a month or 2 tops. If it is West Bengal,( checks notes, clears throat ), 20 years.
There Are No Muscles In Your Fingers: Their Function Is Controlled By Muscles In Your Palms And Arms
Fun Fact: "Witch Windows", Or Diagonal Windows, Exists Almost Exclusively In Vermont. The Name Comes From The Superstition That Witches Cannot Fly Their Broomsticks Through Slanted Windows
Fun Fact: A Black Robin Named Old Blue Became The Mother Of Her Entire Species When She Was The Last Fertile Female In A Group Of 5 Robins. There Are Now Over 250 Black Robins On The Chatham Islands, And Have Raised Their Status From Critically Endangered To Endangered
This Is A Piranha. Contrary To Popular Belief, They Almost Never Attack Humans (Unless Crazy Starved). I Work At An Aquarium And Clean Their Tank While They Are In There (About 12 Of Them). Quite The Scaredy-Cats, Actually. Won't Go Anywhere Near Something Living As Large As A Human
Fun Fact:
Fun Fact: Hafþór 'The Mountain' Júlíus Björnsson Weighs More Than Black Pink
Fun Fact: This Is Null Island; The Exact Center Of The World. At Exactly This Point, Is 0 Latitude And 0 Longitude, It Is A Little Of The Western Coast Of Africa
Fun Fact, Geese Have Cartalige Spikes On Their Tounges
Fun Fact: Spiders Don't Have Muscles In Their Legs. They Extend Them Using A System Of Hydraulics Powered By Their Blood Pressure. When They Die, Spiders' Legs Curl Up Because The Blood Pressure Is Gone
Fun Fact: Scar Is Hercules Headpiece In Disney
Fun Fact: On April 6, 1893 Andy Bowen & Jack Burke Were Involved In The Longest Boxing Fight In History. The Fight Lasted 111 Rounds (3 Mins Rounds Each), It Took 7 Hrs & 19 Mins Until Referee John Duffy Called “No Contest” After Both Men Were Too Dazed & Tired To Come Out Of Their Corners
Bare knuckle fighting is less deadly than gloved boxing.
Fun Fact: Wolverine Frog
Fun Fact: In The 1980s, Fredric Baur, The Founder Of Pringles, Requested To Be Buried In A Pringles Can. His Children Honored The Request And Had A Portion Of His Ashes Buried In The Signature Pop-Top Can
Fun Fact 145 Years Ago The Twins Chang And Eng Bunker Died On Jan. 17th. They Were Conjoined Twins. Born In Siam They Were The Name Giver For The Siamese Twins
Fun Fact: Research Shows That Some Fish Eggs Remain Alive Even After Being Swallowed By Mallards, A Breed Of Ducks. These Eggs Then Come Out As The Ducks’ Poop And Hatch When They Find Water Again. This Explains How Some Fishes Emerge In Ponds And Pools Without A Hint
Fun Fact: The Most Valuable Artifact From The Titanic Is A Violin
Fun Fact, We Often Overlook The Length Of Time That Dinosaurs Existed
Fun Fact:
Fun Fact: The Former Prime Minister Of Bulgaria From 2001 To 2005 Was Also The Last Tsar (King) Of Bulgaria After His Fathers Death In 1943,he Became Tsar At Just 6 Years Old. He Was Tsar Until The Communist Took Over And Sent Him Into Exile
Fun Fact: A Rural Japanese Town Under Siege By Monkeys Is Defended By Three Elderly Women Armed With Airguns Who Call Themselves The “Monkey Busters”
Fun Fact: Highest Temperature Ever Recorded By A Particle Accelerator
It blew my mind when I was told there is a limit on cold, temperature can only drop so much, but there is no limit on heat.