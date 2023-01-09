What is the truth and what is a lie, you think to yourself every time you see a headline. A goat married a boat after their owner got abducted by aliens? Sounds about right. Healthcare to become free for all? Yeah, this one can’t be true. 

One place has compiled some of the best news headlines that just make you wonder what kind of a floating rock in space we’re actually on. That place is the Twitter page fittingly called “Insane Internet Headlines.” Some are quite funny, while others seem bonkers beyond belief. Yet, they're always entertaining.

As always, upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and write your own crazy headline just to see what it’s like. And if by the end of this list you're craving a little more chaos, Bored Panda has you covered with a link to another article. Now let’s get into it! 

#1

Headlines are sometimes more important than what lies beneath them. In this era of short attention spans, everything and the kitchen sink fighting for 3 seconds of our time (this could make a great headline too, I bet), the short, sweet, and shocking bit of media is there to keep us informed of the happenings of the world. 

However, sometimes the information provided fails to compute with any sense of logic and sensibility, making us question whether anything is even real anymore. It does also make for a hilarious list as well (wink wink). The Twitter page “Insane Internet Headlines” is to thank for it! They seem to have been sharing quality content since August 2022, and we’re proud to showcase our favorites for you. 
#2

#3

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
22 minutes ago

A more fulfilling life than most humans would lead

“Clear, specific, and interesting” are some of the criteria for a quality headline, but did you notice something missing? How about the word truthful? Although clickbait has been severely criticized in recent years, there’s still heaps and bounds of it around. Why? Because it works! It may not seem all too ethical, but what is true in the broader sense of the word anyways…

According to Simon W. Blackburn, Encyclopædia Britannica, truth, in metaphysics and the philosophy of language, is the property of sentences, assertions, beliefs, thoughts, or propositions that are said, in ordinary discourse, to agree with the facts or to state what is the case. Lots of words make my brain malfunction, so let’s try to simplify that into human language. 
#4

#5

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
10 minutes ago

Oh boy.... did he get to pee anyway?

#6

Monday
Monday
23 minutes ago

....what? Is this some lifehack I can try too?

Truth is the aim of belief; falsity is a fault. The classic suggestion comes from Aristotle (384–322 BCE): “To say of what is that it is, or of what is not that it is not, is true.” In other words, the world provides “what is” or “what is not,” and the truth corresponds to the facts that are so provided. In modern terms, that would refer to common sense, but as we all know, that right there is very much not common. 

Many philosophers doubt whether an acceptable explanation of facts and correspondence can be given. Facts, as they point out, are strange entities, as they are very much dependent on what people see to be true. Thus, what tells people what to believe is not the world or facts but how they interpret the world or select and conceptualize the facts. That of course can be changed as any belief can be, making truth one flowy and unstable entity in its own right. 
#7

#8

Mulberry Juice
Mulberry Juice
25 minutes ago

This is straight out of a dark romance

#9

PandaGoPanda
PandaGoPanda
9 minutes ago

Great work, not an insane headline

The problem of truth is in a way easy to state: what truths are, and what (if anything) makes them true. So maybe what needs to be established is the opposite side of the spectrum and what we consider to be untrue. But even that has no clear-cut answer, as there is no universally accepted definition of lying to others, according to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

To lie—to make a believed-false statement to another person with the intention that the other person believes that statement to be true. There are at least four necessary conditions for lying, in this case. A statement has to be made; this statement has to be believed to be false by the person making it; a person to give the statement to; and, most importantly, the intention to make the receiver believe that the statement is true. 
#10

#11

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
24 minutes ago

Imagine explaining this to the feds "Sir, it was'nt a pistol I swear! You can see for yourself!"

#12

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
21 minutes ago (edited)

This is actually quite wholesome!

So where do we end up when it comes to headlines, as they seem to delve into both truth and falsehood. Whether or not the creator of the headline was aiming to lie can only be figured out by reading through the provided material, which directly fulfills the headline’s purpose—to grab your attention and make you click. However, a lot of us simply don’t do that. 

Researchers have found that 60% of posted links, including many that received comments and re-postings, had never, not once, been clicked on and opened. According to Roy Benaroch, people are sharing headlines and posting comments about them, but most of the time, they haven’t read the actual stories. That doesn’t bode well for our critical thinking skills or our ability to tell the truth from lies.
#13

Let's Go Brandon
Let’s Go Brandon
11 minutes ago

Yeah, that’s still a crime. What a mess..

#14

#15

PattyK
PattyK
4 minutes ago

We’ve seen this one before.

Critical thinking requires effort, sometimes more than we’re willing to give. We all live busy lives and, with the information overload, we can’t be expected to analyze and peer review everything we see. However, being aware of this, as well as the sensationalism that makes the world go round, will make us all the more better off when it comes to avoiding misinformation. 

As you continue scrolling through this list, dear reader, I would like to encourage you to upvote your favorites, leave some comments, and tell us the most ridiculous headline you’ve ever seen or can come up with. Toodaloo ’til the next one! 
#16

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
27 minutes ago

Why is "and loses" written in bold?

#17

#18

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
16 minutes ago

When you realise goats aren't even meant to be hunted...

#19

#20

michelle
michelle
11 minutes ago

we will continue this fight in hell

#21

spoookyy
spoookyy
26 minutes ago

Bruh... the sidebars... "P*nis Puzzle*... "Limbo"... "Moaning"...

#22

#23

#24

#25

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
23 minutes ago

Whats weird about this? It seems interesting, not just for men!

#26

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
18 minutes ago

"I tried to ap her adm to get her to stop, but she misread the signals. Then it all went black" wow just wow

#27

Screaming Pumpkin guts
Screaming Pumpkin guts
26 minutes ago

Hmmm what could the censored word possibly be i will never know! /j

#28

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
2 minutes ago

Once a good girl, always a good girl.

#29

#30

Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
22 minutes ago

How does a gator ride a four wheeler.....?

#31

Ruby
Ruby
20 minutes ago

I mean, if you add them together?

#32

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
20 minutes ago

Too bad, there would have been room for Jack on that one.

#33

#34

Purple Bayes
Purple Bayes
5 minutes ago

I didn’t realize animals could take after their country’s stereotypes…that’s bad news for American blobfish

#35

#36

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
3 minutes ago

Ohhh I'm going to hell for laughing

#37

#38

Oais Wright
Oais Wright
4 minutes ago

Is there some article explaining what was happening to her during these 51 year? Would be interesting to read.

#39

Ruby
Ruby
18 minutes ago

Now that’s an Asian parent (not being racist)

#40

PandaGoPanda
PandaGoPanda
7 minutes ago

Feel sure he could have bought one closer to home

#41

Panda
Panda
19 minutes ago

They look so much like each other!

#42

Angela B
Angela B
3 minutes ago

I do that almost every day.

#43

Monday
Monday
20 minutes ago

His brave sacrifice taught us that the limit is 412.

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
14 minutes ago

He couldn't fight his conscience anymore!

#49

#50

#51

David Martin
David Martin
5 minutes ago

Tell me she wore the Po suit; Just please tell me she wore the Po suit!

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

