ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Pagelow is the artist behind "Buni Comics", a long-running webcomic that stands out for its ability to tell complete stories without dialogue. His strips often feature a mix of lighthearted characters and darker figures like the Grim Reaper, blending humor with irony in ways that feel both playful and thought-provoking.

The Grim Reaper in Pagelow’s work is not just a menacing figure but a recurring character with quirks, frustrations, and even tender moments, which makes the comics memorable and relatable. By stripping down the art to simple, colorful panels and avoiding text, Pagelow shows how powerful visual storytelling can be, letting expressions and situations speak entirely for themselves.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | bunicomic.com | x.com | patreon.com