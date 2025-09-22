ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Pagelow is the artist behind "Buni Comics", a long-running webcomic that stands out for its ability to tell complete stories without dialogue. His strips often feature a mix of lighthearted characters and darker figures like the Grim Reaper, blending humor with irony in ways that feel both playful and thought-provoking.

The Grim Reaper in Pagelow’s work is not just a menacing figure but a recurring character with quirks, frustrations, and even tender moments, which makes the comics memorable and relatable. By stripping down the art to simple, colorful panels and avoiding text, Pagelow shows how powerful visual storytelling can be, letting expressions and situations speak entirely for themselves.

#1

Comic panels showing a humorous Grim Reaper interacting with a dancing leaf and a reading character outdoors.

    #2

    Comic strip showing the Grim Reaper humorously interacting with a melting snowman under the sun.

    #3

    Grim Reaper in a funny comic working at an office cubicle, holding a pink mug and using a computer.

    #4

    Comic panels show the Grim Reaper playing guitar, getting scolded for it, and sadly walking away with his scythe and a pumpkin.

    #5

    Comic panels featuring the Grim Reaper as a funny character bringing a skeleton to a birthday party in a coffin.

    #6

    Comic panels showing the Grim Reaper humorously interacting with a rabbit, turning the Grim Reaper into a funny character.

    #7

    Grim Reaper tending a garden in a comic strip, showing funny and unexpected moments with growing plants and a curious character.

    #8

    Grim Reaper character in a comic sneezing and accidentally lighting a path in a humorous scene outdoors.

    #9

    Grim Reaper character plays flute, creating a trail of leaves as a rabbit watches in a funny comic strip.

    #10

    Comic strip of the Grim Reaper at the beach humorously removing his cloak and swimming, showing a skeleton in pink shorts.

    #11

    Comic panels showing a funny Grim Reaper character catching a butterfly with a scythe in a humorous style.

    #12

    Comic strip featuring a humorous grim reaper character interacting with a bunny-like figure during a meal.

    #13

    Comic panels showing a grim reaper character in a funny interaction with another reaper and a pile of bones.

    #14

    Comic strip featuring the Grim Reaper in a funny scene with a rainbow and candy cane character.

    #15

    Comic strip showing a funny Grim Reaper character interacting with a bear doctor and a dog in a playful scene.

    #16

    Comic panels showing the Grim Reaper as a funny character interacting with a playful bunny outdoors.

    #17

    Comic panels showing the Grim Reaper as a funny character struggling with his scythe on a park bench.

    #18

    Comic strip showing the Grim Reaper as a funny character opening a chest full of colorful teddy bears.

    #19

    Comic strip showing the Grim Reaper tripping over a cord and falling, creating a funny comic moment with a patient in a hospital room.

    #20

    Grim Reaper sitting on a bench eating bread, swarmed by flies and ants, shown humorously in a comic style.

    #21

    The Grim Reaper humorously returning and mowing over a cartoon bear in a comic strip.

    #22

    Comic panels show a humorous Grim Reaper playing bowling and interacting with surprised cartoon rabbits.

    #23

    Grim Reaper playing fetch with a dog skeleton, then crying alone after the dog's car accident in a funny comic style.

