Some days fall pretty flat in the entertainment department. You wake up, go to work, eat your dinner afterward and maybe watch an episode or two of a series that’s just mildly interesting. In short - meh. But you know what could save such a day? A couple of things, really - a cat, a dog, a hearty meal, or a funny fact! And while we cannot provide you with the first three, we can definitely offer you our list brimming with ridiculously funny facts that might just make your day a tad bit brighter. 

So, what categories do these fun facts encompass, you ask? Truthfully, so many of them we’ve lost count! There are unbelievable facts stemming from science, random facts about animals, and interesting facts about humans. However, we’ve made sure that they are all wildly entertaining, and hopefully, some will coax a snicker out of you. That’s why they’re here, after all! 

Now, let’s figure out if the day that you are having is a particularly dull one. If so, you can definitely choose to read all of these hilarious facts at once. You know, the more, the merrier! And if your day is just slightly meh, you could ration these fun facts for a longer period of time. Either way, the facts are just a bit further down, and you should definitely check them out. Once that’s all well and done, give the most entertaining facts your vote and share this article with your friends.

#1

The CIA attempted to train cats to gather intel in the 1960s.

smithsonianmag.com Report

14points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow! I think that actually worked…? The way a cat can sit and look at you… judge you… in silence… It was actually taking notes?

3
3points

#2

On Friday, April 18, 1930 people from Britain tuned into BBC only to hear: “Good evening. Today is Good Friday. There is no news.”

atlasobscura.com Report

12points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those were the days

3
3points

#3

The blob of toothpaste that you put on your toothbrush is called 'nurdle'.

reuters.com Report

11points

Duesvolent90
Duesvolent90
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Hmm a fine word to add to my repertoire

1
1point

#4

British secret intelligence service managed to hack into an Al-Qaeda website and replace certain bomb instructions with a cupcake recipe.

telegraph.co.uk Report

11points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Finally, a kind of war I can actually approve of😊

3
3points

#5

It could take you 76 work days to read all the privacy policies you encounter on the internet over a period of 1 year.

theatlantic.com Report

11points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It’s almost as if they do it on purpose, so people give up reading them…?

4
4points

#6

English astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus, but he originally named it George.

science.nasa.gov Report

11points

Olive of the Meowls
Olive of the Meowls
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Lmao imagine there being a planet named George

0
0points

#7

Alexander Fleming at first called penicillin “mould juice”.

britannica.com Report

11points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
1 hour ago

Step 1: the invention, step 2: marketing

2
2points

#8

John Steinbeck's dog, Toby, ate the first draft of "Of Mice and Men"

books.google.lt Report

11points

Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Community Member
17 minutes ago

And they say a dog can't eat your homework

0
0points

#9

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the official term for the "fear of long words."

verywellmind.com Report

10points

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
49 minutes ago

I hate this one. I have always hated this one. "Hippo" means horse and "Potomo" is from "potamos" meaning "river". How do either of those come into a word that's supposed to mean "fear of long words"? "Sesquipedalianism" is the use of long words, so the fear of long words ought to simply be "Sesquipedaliaphobia".

2
2points

#10

Computer programmer Maneesh Sethi hired a woman to slap him every time he tries to check Facebook.

hackthesystem.com Report

10points

#11

There's a small village named 'Hell' right next to Trondheim Airport Værnes in Norway.

maps.google.com Report

10points

Nrkanne
Nrkanne
Community Member
52 minutes ago

We dont only have Hell, we have Haram as well 😂

1
1point

#12

High-heeled shoes were originally designed in the 10th Century, specifically for men.

artsandculture.google.com Report

10points

Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Community Member
16 minutes ago

We're really progressing as a society aren't we?

1
1point

#13

Unicorn is Scotland’s national animal.

visitscotland.com Report

10points

#14

Chile minted 1.5 million 50-peso coins with a spelling error, they were issued in 2008 with Chile spelled “Chiie”. The error was only noticed a year later.

reuters.com Report

10points

#15

Match.com founder lost his girlfriend to a man she met on Match.com

theweek.com Report

10points

Just_Another_Bored_Panda
Just_Another_Bored_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well... At least it works?

1
1point

#16

You can acquire a unicorn hunting license from Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

lssu.edu Report

9points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

But don’t mention that to the Scots, it’s their national animal.. EDIT: just found out it was further down - sorry, didn’t mean to repeat the list

3
3points

#17

Invisible artwork called "Fresh Air" sold for 10,000$.

npr.org Report

9points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
1 hour ago

I actually also have this piece, if anyone is interested in buying? I offer to pay the shipping costs?

3
3points

#18

President Calvin Coolidge used to push the emergency buzzer and hide under the table from the Secret Service.

unz.com Report

9points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited)

My guess is Secret Service then voted Democrats…

1
1point

#19

To avoid baggage fees on a flight man wore 70 pieces of clothing.

nzherald.co.nz Report

9points

#20

The Hague city spent pent €150,000 on a bridge to allow squirrels to cross a busy main road.

dutchnews.nl Report

9points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited)

Aaaw, that’s nice! A squidge😊

2
2points

#21

Slow music that was played at a large dairy farm increased the cows’ milk production by 3 percent.

npr.org Report

9points

#22

Miss Piggy and Yoda were both voiced by the same person.

wikipedia.org Report

9points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Jim Henson, presumably. Would a name have killed you?

2
2points

#23

You can find a basketball court on the top floor of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. The name of the basketball court is - The Highest Court in the Land.

si.com Report

8points

#24

The small town of Dorset, Minnesota elects a major by picking a name out of a hat, once it elected a 3-year-old.

abc7chicago.com Report

8points

James
James
Community Member
1 hour ago

To bad that didn't catch on elsewhere.

1
1point

#25

Cartoon character Winnie the Pooh images are being blocked on social media sites in China.

bbc.com Report

8points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
53 minutes ago

The Great Firewall of China..

0
0points

#26

Barry Manilow hit song "I Write the Songs" wasn't written by the singer.

wikipedia.org Report

8points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Credit for the actual writer?

1
1point

#27

CDC has a real website dedicated to emergency preparedness for a zombie apocalypse.

cdc.gov Report

8points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited)

So does the U.S. government - CONPLAN 8888. I think it is a good story: for training strategic military planning - and they chose zombies as enemy, so no other country could get offended. EDIT: link, if you wanna read it: https://www.stratcom.mil/Portals/8/Documents/FOIA/CONPLAN_8888-11.pdf?ver=2016-10-17-114016-887

0
0points

#28

Lobsters can communicate by urinating at one another.

hepper.com Report

8points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
42 minutes ago

So, they p**s eatch other off?

0
0points

#29

A person tried to sue God, but was unable to proceed due to an unlisted home address.

news.yahoo.com Report

8points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd have suggested this address. The Arches, Villiers Street, London WC2N 6NG England.

0
0points

#30

Matt Groening intended for Homer Simpson to be Krusty the Clown, but the idea was dropped.

news.com.au Report

8points

Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Dodomaster Lord of chickens
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Are we sure?

0
0points

#31

Diet soda cans float in the water, but regular soda cans sink due to the difference in density.

physics.upenn.edu Report

8points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
39 minutes ago

I feel that I need to try this myself..

0
0points

#32

In 2001 there were 300 banana-related accidents in Great Britain.

Report

8points

James
James
Community Member
1 hour ago

The scale of that is unbelievable.

2
2points

#33

There's a Starbucks cup in almost every scene of Fight Club.

telegraph.co.uk Report

8points

James
James
Community Member
1 hour ago

And there is one in Game of Thrones too.

0
0points

#34

Japanese police confront violence by wrapping people in futons.

bbc.com Report

8points

sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
31 minutes ago

They don’t wash them in between? Okay I’ll behave myself

0
0points

#35

In the state of Florida, a special law prohibits unmarried women from parachuting on Sunday.

Report

8points

James
James
Community Member
1 hour ago

I want to know the story regarding the creation of that law.

1
1point

#36

There are more barrels of bourbon than there are people in Kentucky.

KyDistillers Report

8points

#37

Eggs frightened Alfred Hitchcock.

nytimes.com Report

8points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

No wonder he wanted to make The Birds

0
0points

#38

A Jiffy is a unit of real-time. A jiffy is how long light takes to travel a distance of one femtometre, which is a millionth of a millionth of a millimetre.

wikipedia.org Report

8points

#39

Dolly Parton entered a celebrity look-alike contest and lost.

whiskeyriff.com Report

7points

James
James
Community Member
48 minutes ago

But to be fair, she looks nothing like Elvis. /s

1
1point

#40

Vladimir Nabokov came up with the concept of emoticons in 1969.

itre.cis.upenn.edu Report

7points

Nenya
Nenya
Community Member
41 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points

#41

Art used to be rewarded with medals at the Olympics.

smithsonianmag.com Report

7points

#42

Pistachios are technically considered a fruit.

foodprint.org Report

7points

#43

Engineer Richard James accidentally invented the Slinky when a spring designed to stabilize the device of a ship fell off a shelf.

museumofplay.org Report

7points

#44

It officially takes 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. A group of engineering students from Purdue University reported that its licking machine, modeled after a human tongue, took an average of 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

tootsie.com Report

6points

#45

Israeli and Australian researchers conducted a study that determined - Viagra makes flowers stand up straight.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, it's a vasodilator, so presumably it has the same effect on a flower's xylem as it does on human blood vessels.

0
0points

#46

Monowi, Nebraska, used to be the only town in the United States with an official population of one person.

bbc.com Report

6points

#47

While in graduate school Neil DeGrasse Tyson thought about becoming a stripper to earn extra money.

youtube.com Report

6points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What would his stripper name be?

0
0points

#48

The Twilight movie series has 26 minutes of silent staring.

tampareview.org Report

6points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And between 607 - 634 minutes (dependant on what cut you are watching) of bad storyline, acting, romance and plotting.

2
2points

#49

Eating too many carrots can cause a yellowish discoloration of the skin and turn you orange!

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Report

6points

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
58 minutes ago

But it won't help you see in the dark.

0
0points

#50

An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its brain!

petkeen.com Report

6points

#51

Game of Thrones costume designer revealed that Nights Watch cloaks were made from IKEA rugs.

hellomagazine.com Report

6points

#52

The house from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now a family restaurant called Grand Central Café.

kingslandgrandcentral.com Report

6points

#53

Anatidaephobia is the fear that a duck may be watching you.

psychcentral.com Report

6points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

No. Etymologically it is the fear of ducks, Anatidae being the genus of many duck species. Don't believe everything you read in The Far Side, for it may turn out to have been A JOKE.

2
2points

#54

Loofahs are made from vegetables.

wikipedia.org Report

6points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sea-cucumbers, I think

0
0points

#55

Nearly every movie & tv show has to end with a disclaimer saying it's fiction. The disclaimer issue is rooted in a lawsuit against MGM for the 1932 film, Rasputin and the Empress.

wikipedia.org Report

6points

#56

Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand is 55 miles long.

wikipedia.org Report

6points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did a man name it? Apparently us men tend to exaggerate about size, according to several ex girlfriends.

2
2points

#57

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal hit over 11000 baskets in his career. Exactly 1 of them was a 3-pointer.

statmuse.com Report

6points

James
James
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Were any of them free throws? /s

0
0points

#58

'The Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort and Tommy Chong shared a cell while in prison.

hollywoodreporter.com Report

6points

#59

Jennifer Lawrence has "H2O" tattooed on her hand to remind her to drink water.

people.com Report

6points

Just_Another_Bored_Panda
Just_Another_Bored_Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

Smart

0
0points

#60

German chocolate cake does not originate in Germany. It was named after Sam German, who in 1852 invented a type of baking chocolate for Baker's.

npr.org Report

6points

#61

Harvard has a higher acceptance rate than Walmart.

washingtonpost.com Report

5points

#62

A football fan once dedicated his obituary to disrespect an NFL team.

legacy.com Report

5points

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's nothing. There's a grave in England which is basically a lonely hearts add - I paraphrase, but it reads something like "John Smith, 62, survived by his young widow Miranda, who has many of the qualities of a good wife and is still of childbearing age"

0
0points

#63

A man from New Zealand lost a bet and had to change his name to "Full Metal Havok More Sexy N Intelligent Than Spock And All The Superheroes Combined With Frostnova." It took 5 years for the government to approve the change.

telegraph.co.uk Report

5points

#64

Psychotria Elata is a flower in the rainforests of Central and South America that resembles lips covered in lipstick.

worldoffloweringplants.com Report

5points

James
James
Community Member
43 minutes ago

psychotria...lata-1.jpg psychotria-elata-1.jpg

1
1point

#65

Jennifer Lopez's dress at the 2000 Grammys inspired the creation of Google Images.

project-syndicate.org Report

5points

#66

In the 1830s Ketchup was sold and used as medicine.

ripleys.com Report

5points

#67

Horses only breathe through the nose.

wikipedia.org Report

5points

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
42 minutes ago

They also cannot vomit.

0
0points

#68

Australia exported camels to Saudi Arabia.

abcnews.go.com Report

5points

#69

A farmer in Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin and used it as a boat.

cnn.com Report

5points

#70

A worker sued his former company for A$1.8m because the worker claimed his ex-boss repeatedly broke wind at him.

bbc.com Report

5points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

"I fart in your general direction!"

1
1point

#71

Abraham Lincoln was an accomplished wrestler.

history.com Report

5points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What was his wrestling character/persona?

0
0points

#72

Researchers who study bovine behaviour have discovered that cows have different accents.

bbc.co.uk Report

4points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scottish cows say McMoo!

1
1point

#73

Cookie Monster has a real first name - Sid.

wikipedia.org Report

4points

#74

You're more likely to get killed by a vending machine than a shark.

freakonomics.com Report

4points

James
James
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Or taking a selfie.

0
0points

#75

In 2014 L.A. Times published a study that shows that 1 in every 9 Americans think that HTML is actually a sexually transmitted disease.

latimes.com Report

4points

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited)

But are they the SAME Americans that think the Earth is flat and injecting yourself with bleach will kill Covid? Or is every American allowed just one dumb idea? Very democratic.

2
2points

#76

According to 2014 research done by LifeWay, 7 percent of Christian Americans pray for a good parking spot.

lifeway.com Report

4points

David Phillips
David Phillips
Community Member
59 minutes ago

"Christian"

1
1point

#77

There's a musical road in Lancaster, California that plays the song "William Tell Overture" if the cars drive over 55 mph.

destinationlancasterca.org Report

4points

#78

Camels have straight spines, despite their humps.

fisherpub.sjf.edu Report

4points

Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Well... obviously. Did anyone really think a camel's spine followed its humps?!

1
1point

#79

In 1893 there was a proposal for a U.S. constitutional amendment, suggesting changing the name of the United States to 'The United States of Earth.'

constitutioncenter.org Report

3points

James
James
Community Member
44 minutes ago

But then we would have to call them earthlings.

0
0points

#80

Ironically Walt Disney had a fear of mice.

unknown Report

3points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
59 minutes ago

And Jews supposedly.

0
0points


