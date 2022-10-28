Some days fall pretty flat in the entertainment department. You wake up, go to work, eat your dinner afterward and maybe watch an episode or two of a series that’s just mildly interesting. In short - meh. But you know what could save such a day? A couple of things, really - a cat, a dog, a hearty meal, or a funny fact! And while we cannot provide you with the first three, we can definitely offer you our list brimming with ridiculously funny facts that might just make your day a tad bit brighter.

So, what categories do these fun facts encompass, you ask? Truthfully, so many of them we’ve lost count! There are unbelievable facts stemming from science, random facts about animals, and interesting facts about humans. However, we’ve made sure that they are all wildly entertaining, and hopefully, some will coax a snicker out of you. That’s why they’re here, after all!

Now, let’s figure out if the day that you are having is a particularly dull one. If so, you can definitely choose to read all of these hilarious facts at once. You know, the more, the merrier! And if your day is just slightly meh, you could ration these fun facts for a longer period of time. Either way, the facts are just a bit further down, and you should definitely check them out. Once that’s all well and done, give the most entertaining facts your vote and share this article with your friends.