80 Funny Facts About Anything And Everything
Some days fall pretty flat in the entertainment department. You wake up, go to work, eat your dinner afterward and maybe watch an episode or two of a series that’s just mildly interesting. In short - meh. But you know what could save such a day? A couple of things, really - a cat, a dog, a hearty meal, or a funny fact! And while we cannot provide you with the first three, we can definitely offer you our list brimming with ridiculously funny facts that might just make your day a tad bit brighter.
So, what categories do these fun facts encompass, you ask? Truthfully, so many of them we’ve lost count! There are unbelievable facts stemming from science, random facts about animals, and interesting facts about humans. However, we’ve made sure that they are all wildly entertaining, and hopefully, some will coax a snicker out of you. That’s why they’re here, after all!
Now, let’s figure out if the day that you are having is a particularly dull one. If so, you can definitely choose to read all of these hilarious facts at once. You know, the more, the merrier! And if your day is just slightly meh, you could ration these fun facts for a longer period of time. Either way, the facts are just a bit further down, and you should definitely check them out. Once that’s all well and done, give the most entertaining facts your vote and share this article with your friends.
The CIA attempted to train cats to gather intel in the 1960s.
On Friday, April 18, 1930 people from Britain tuned into BBC only to hear: “Good evening. Today is Good Friday. There is no news.”
The blob of toothpaste that you put on your toothbrush is called 'nurdle'.
British secret intelligence service managed to hack into an Al-Qaeda website and replace certain bomb instructions with a cupcake recipe.
It could take you 76 work days to read all the privacy policies you encounter on the internet over a period of 1 year.
English astronomer William Herschel discovered the planet Uranus, but he originally named it George.
Alexander Fleming at first called penicillin “mould juice”.
John Steinbeck's dog, Toby, ate the first draft of "Of Mice and Men"
And they say a dog can't eat your homework
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the official term for the "fear of long words."
I hate this one. I have always hated this one. "Hippo" means horse and "Potomo" is from "potamos" meaning "river". How do either of those come into a word that's supposed to mean "fear of long words"? "Sesquipedalianism" is the use of long words, so the fear of long words ought to simply be "Sesquipedaliaphobia".
Computer programmer Maneesh Sethi hired a woman to slap him every time he tries to check Facebook.
There's a small village named 'Hell' right next to Trondheim Airport Værnes in Norway.
High-heeled shoes were originally designed in the 10th Century, specifically for men.
We're really progressing as a society aren't we?
Unicorn is Scotland’s national animal.
Chile minted 1.5 million 50-peso coins with a spelling error, they were issued in 2008 with Chile spelled “Chiie”. The error was only noticed a year later.
Match.com founder lost his girlfriend to a man she met on Match.com
You can acquire a unicorn hunting license from Lake Superior State University in Michigan.
Invisible artwork called "Fresh Air" sold for 10,000$.
President Calvin Coolidge used to push the emergency buzzer and hide under the table from the Secret Service.
To avoid baggage fees on a flight man wore 70 pieces of clothing.
The Hague city spent pent €150,000 on a bridge to allow squirrels to cross a busy main road.
Slow music that was played at a large dairy farm increased the cows’ milk production by 3 percent.
Miss Piggy and Yoda were both voiced by the same person.
You can find a basketball court on the top floor of the U.S. Supreme Court Building. The name of the basketball court is - The Highest Court in the Land.
The small town of Dorset, Minnesota elects a major by picking a name out of a hat, once it elected a 3-year-old.
Cartoon character Winnie the Pooh images are being blocked on social media sites in China.
Barry Manilow hit song "I Write the Songs" wasn't written by the singer.
CDC has a real website dedicated to emergency preparedness for a zombie apocalypse.
So does the U.S. government - CONPLAN 8888. I think it is a good story: for training strategic military planning - and they chose zombies as enemy, so no other country could get offended. EDIT: link, if you wanna read it: https://www.stratcom.mil/Portals/8/Documents/FOIA/CONPLAN_8888-11.pdf?ver=2016-10-17-114016-887
Lobsters can communicate by urinating at one another.
A person tried to sue God, but was unable to proceed due to an unlisted home address.
Matt Groening intended for Homer Simpson to be Krusty the Clown, but the idea was dropped.
Diet soda cans float in the water, but regular soda cans sink due to the difference in density.
In 2001 there were 300 banana-related accidents in Great Britain.
There's a Starbucks cup in almost every scene of Fight Club.
Japanese police confront violence by wrapping people in futons.
They don’t wash them in between? Okay I’ll behave myself
In the state of Florida, a special law prohibits unmarried women from parachuting on Sunday.
There are more barrels of bourbon than there are people in Kentucky.
Eggs frightened Alfred Hitchcock.
A Jiffy is a unit of real-time. A jiffy is how long light takes to travel a distance of one femtometre, which is a millionth of a millionth of a millimetre.
Dolly Parton entered a celebrity look-alike contest and lost.
Vladimir Nabokov came up with the concept of emoticons in 1969.
Art used to be rewarded with medals at the Olympics.
Pistachios are technically considered a fruit.
Engineer Richard James accidentally invented the Slinky when a spring designed to stabilize the device of a ship fell off a shelf.
It officially takes 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. A group of engineering students from Purdue University reported that its licking machine, modeled after a human tongue, took an average of 364 licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.
Israeli and Australian researchers conducted a study that determined - Viagra makes flowers stand up straight.
Well, it's a vasodilator, so presumably it has the same effect on a flower's xylem as it does on human blood vessels.
Monowi, Nebraska, used to be the only town in the United States with an official population of one person.
While in graduate school Neil DeGrasse Tyson thought about becoming a stripper to earn extra money.
The Twilight movie series has 26 minutes of silent staring.
Eating too many carrots can cause a yellowish discoloration of the skin and turn you orange!
An ostrich’s eye is bigger than its brain!
Game of Thrones costume designer revealed that Nights Watch cloaks were made from IKEA rugs.
The house from the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now a family restaurant called Grand Central Café.
Anatidaephobia is the fear that a duck may be watching you.
No. Etymologically it is the fear of ducks, Anatidae being the genus of many duck species. Don't believe everything you read in The Far Side, for it may turn out to have been A JOKE.
Loofahs are made from vegetables.
Nearly every movie & tv show has to end with a disclaimer saying it's fiction. The disclaimer issue is rooted in a lawsuit against MGM for the 1932 film, Rasputin and the Empress.
Ninety Mile Beach in New Zealand is 55 miles long.
Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal hit over 11000 baskets in his career. Exactly 1 of them was a 3-pointer.
'The Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort and Tommy Chong shared a cell while in prison.
Jennifer Lawrence has "H2O" tattooed on her hand to remind her to drink water.
German chocolate cake does not originate in Germany. It was named after Sam German, who in 1852 invented a type of baking chocolate for Baker's.
Harvard has a higher acceptance rate than Walmart.
A football fan once dedicated his obituary to disrespect an NFL team.
That's nothing. There's a grave in England which is basically a lonely hearts add - I paraphrase, but it reads something like "John Smith, 62, survived by his young widow Miranda, who has many of the qualities of a good wife and is still of childbearing age"
A man from New Zealand lost a bet and had to change his name to "Full Metal Havok More Sexy N Intelligent Than Spock And All The Superheroes Combined With Frostnova." It took 5 years for the government to approve the change.
Psychotria Elata is a flower in the rainforests of Central and South America that resembles lips covered in lipstick.
Jennifer Lopez's dress at the 2000 Grammys inspired the creation of Google Images.
In the 1830s Ketchup was sold and used as medicine.
Horses only breathe through the nose.
Australia exported camels to Saudi Arabia.
A farmer in Tennessee grew a 910-pound pumpkin and used it as a boat.
A worker sued his former company for A$1.8m because the worker claimed his ex-boss repeatedly broke wind at him.
Abraham Lincoln was an accomplished wrestler.
Researchers who study bovine behaviour have discovered that cows have different accents.
Cookie Monster has a real first name - Sid.
You're more likely to get killed by a vending machine than a shark.
In 2014 L.A. Times published a study that shows that 1 in every 9 Americans think that HTML is actually a sexually transmitted disease.
But are they the SAME Americans that think the Earth is flat and injecting yourself with bleach will kill Covid? Or is every American allowed just one dumb idea? Very democratic.
According to 2014 research done by LifeWay, 7 percent of Christian Americans pray for a good parking spot.
There's a musical road in Lancaster, California that plays the song "William Tell Overture" if the cars drive over 55 mph.
Camels have straight spines, despite their humps.
In 1893 there was a proposal for a U.S. constitutional amendment, suggesting changing the name of the United States to 'The United States of Earth.'