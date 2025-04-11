ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing quite like the shock of seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes—especially when it’s in cartoon form. Most of the time, we think we know how people see us... until reality delivers a plot twist. Sure, we might underestimate ourselves—but sometimes the truth is even funnier (or more painful) than expected.

If you're looking for a good laugh, step into Anson's Art Gallery—where imagination runs wild and humor takes center stage. Anson has made a name for himself by turning everyday social media profile photos into hilariously exaggerated caricatures, each brimming with personality. As he puts it on Twitter, “I just be drawing and joking,” a reminder that his art is all about having fun and not taking things too seriously.

More info: X.com | Instagram