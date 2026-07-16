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Anyone who has ever lived with a dog knows they have their own unique way of looking at the world. They celebrate the smallest things, create drama out of everyday moments, and somehow always manage to make us laugh.

That simple idea inspired this comic series. Instead of showing life from a human perspective, I imagined what everyday situations might look like through a dog's eyes. From trips to the vet and family dinners to walks in the park and their humans' strange habits, every comic begins with the same question: "What would a dog be thinking right now?"

I hope these comics bring a smile to fellow dog lovers. And if you share your life with a furry best friend, chances are you'll recognize more than a few of these moments.

More info: Instagram