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Anyone who has ever lived with a dog knows they have their own unique way of looking at the world. They celebrate the smallest things, create drama out of everyday moments, and somehow always manage to make us laugh.

That simple idea inspired this comic series. Instead of showing life from a human perspective, I imagined what everyday situations might look like through a dog's eyes. From trips to the vet and family dinners to walks in the park and their humans' strange habits, every comic begins with the same question: "What would a dog be thinking right now?"

I hope these comics bring a smile to fellow dog lovers. And if you share your life with a furry best friend, chances are you'll recognize more than a few of these moments.

More info: Instagram

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#1

A funny dog comic showing a tiny chihuahua barking at a large, unimpressed Rottweiler in a park.

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    #2

    A funny comic from a dog's perspective showing a small dog taking up the whole bed between two unhappy people.

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    13points
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    #3

    Funny comics about a poodle putting up a missing poster for its owner. Dog's perspective on everyday moments and owner loyalty.

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    #4

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective, a huge Great Dane taking up the entire couch, ignoring its owner.

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    #5

    Funny comics showing two dogs watching their owner play fetch. Dog's perspective on everyday moments playing outside.

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    #6

    Funny comics about a dog observing a marriage proposal, wishing to sniff the woman. Dog's perspective on everyday moments.

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    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He probably already has.

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    #7

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective show a dog watching another dog walking his human in the park.

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    #8

    A funny dog comic with a dog holding a leash in its mouth, waiting for attention from a man engrossed in his phone.

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    #9

    A funny comic from a dog's perspective showing a dog excitedly greeting a burglar with a toy.

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    #10

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective, a man looking shocked at a vet bill while his dog sits calmly.

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    4points
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    #11

    A funny comic from a dog's perspective showing a dog smiling while a man picks up its p**p.

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    #12

    A funny dog comic showing a woman tying her shoe by the door, and a dog looking knowingly from the couch.

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    #13

    A funny dog comic of a girl having a tea party under a blanket fort, while a dog watches wistfully.

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    3points
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    #14

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective, people and their dogs waiting in line at an adoption center.

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    #15

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective, barking at a delivery person while a woman gets a package.

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    3points
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    #16

    Funny comics showing a dog as an excuse for owner not going out. Dog's perspective on everyday moments at home.

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    #17

    A funny comic from a dog's perspective showing a dog happily sitting between two arguing people.

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    #18

    A funny dog comic of two men on a couch, one showing dog photos on his phone while a happy dog sits beside them.

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    #19

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective, a dog staring intently at a couple having dinner at a table.

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    #20

    Funny comics about a sad dog watching owner on video call, missing people. Dog's perspective on everyday moments.

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    2points
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    #21

    A funny comic from a dog's perspective showing a dog looking confused as a man talks to invisible people.

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    #22

    Funny comics from a dog's perspective show a dog at the vet, realizing his owner tricked him with treats for neutering.

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