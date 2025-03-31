ADVERTISEMENT

​Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, the creative duo behind the webcomic "War and Peas," have been delighting audiences since 2011 with their distinctive style of dark, absurd, and often risky humor. Based in Saarbrücken, Germany, the pair met at the School of Fine Arts, where they began their collaboration, posting weekly comics that explore themes of unfulfilled desires, human-technology interactions, and existential musings, frequently culminating in unexpected, sometimes macabre twists.

Their work features a cast of unforgettable characters, including a lovelorn robot pining for his creator and a leisurely Grim Reaper inadvertently causing havoc. Beyond their fantasy-driven narratives, Pich and Kunz don't shy away from addressing real-world issues such as fat-shaming and environmental concerns, offering their followers a fresh, humorous perspective on contemporary topics.

More info: Instagram | warandpeas.com | x.com | Facebook

#1

Aliens present a gift to a cat, thinking it's the alpha species in this humorous War and Peas comic strip.

    #2

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a mysterious package twist with a witch, a skeleton, and a cat claiming the box.

    #3

    Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a woman reacting to a meteorite and rushing to join others.

    #4

    A humorous comic by War and Peas featuring a witch consulting busy magic cards for a date decision.

    #5

    Humorous comic by War and Peas featuring a plot twist with a mouse boss typing emails.

    #6

    Comic strip featuring a humorous plot twist with a knight in armor and a princess by War and Peas.

    #7

    Comic by War and Peas featuring a vampire ready to go outside with sunscreen, but hilariously forgetting to cover his ears.

    #8

    Humorous comic by War and Peas with an unexpected plot twist, featuring a massage and storytime scene.

    #9

    Humorous comic by War and Peas shows unexpected plot twist with a hipster mistaken for a lumberjack outside a cafe.

    #10

    Humorous comic with unexpected plot twist about home and homelessness by War and Peas, featuring two characters on a park bench.

    #11

    Comic humor by War and Peas: A witch discusses her booming tampon business with a vampire customer.

    #12

    A comic by War and Peas featuring a humorous twist with a witch and a surprising 19-year-old body reveal.

    #13

    Humorous comic by War and Peas, featuring a shoe fitting with unexpected plot twist involving Bigfoot.

    #14

    A witch and cat on a broom discuss humorous New Year resolutions in a comic by War and Peas.

    #15

    Comic featuring a humorous twist by War and Peas: characters discuss a crop circle project with a surprising scene.

    Humorous comic by War and Peas with an unexpected twist about cars and online searches.

    #17

    Humorous comic by War And Peas with a tree telling an unexpected story about humans.

    #18

    A man surprised by raining spots, while a witch on a broom apologizes; humorous comic by War and Peas.

    #19

    Humorous comic by War and Peas showing a snail with an unexpected twist.

