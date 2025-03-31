ADVERTISEMENT

​Elizabeth Pich and Jonathan Kunz, the creative duo behind the webcomic "War and Peas," have been delighting audiences since 2011 with their distinctive style of dark, absurd, and often risky humor. Based in Saarbrücken, Germany, the pair met at the School of Fine Arts, where they began their collaboration, posting weekly comics that explore themes of unfulfilled desires, human-technology interactions, and existential musings, frequently culminating in unexpected, sometimes macabre twists.

Their work features a cast of unforgettable characters, including a lovelorn robot pining for his creator and a leisurely Grim Reaper inadvertently causing havoc. Beyond their fantasy-driven narratives, Pich and Kunz don't shy away from addressing real-world issues such as fat-shaming and environmental concerns, offering their followers a fresh, humorous perspective on contemporary topics.

