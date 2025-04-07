ADVERTISEMENT

After a seven-year break, Indian illustrator Karan Gupta makes a surprise comeback to Bored Panda with a brand new set of comics that poke fun at the chaos of modern relationships—and the occasional odd thought that pops into his head.

Famous for his clean lines and bold colors, Gupta doesn’t just focus on couple dynamics like the never-ending “what do you want to eat?” standoff or the daily comedy of height differences—sometimes, he just draws whatever weird, relatable moment life throws at him.

More info: Instagram

#1

Artist's comic of a person waiting for plants to support retirement, highlighting daily struggles and awkward moments.

krossdraws Report

    #2

    Relatable comic about daily struggles with a person believing in aliens, ending with an alien reacting to a telescope.

    krossdraws Report

    #3

    Cartoon about daily struggles shows a man eager to finish work, then cleaning a pot unhappily.

    krossdraws Report

    #4

    Comic of a man jumping into water wearing boxers, realizing he can't swim, depicting daily struggles in a humorous way.

    krossdraws Report

    #5

    Comic illustrating relatable daily struggles with social interactions, contrasting behavior around people and dogs.

    krossdraws Report

    #6

    Comic of daily struggles with Batman, the Devil, and a man pretending to be happy, illustrating awkward moments.

    krossdraws Report

    #7

    Cartoon of man in a new shirt, trying to keep it clean, but dogs jump on him. Relatable comic on daily struggles.

    krossdraws Report

    #8

    Comic strip illustrating daily struggles with anxiety through a humorous awkward moment.

    krossdraws Report

    #9

    A comic about relatable daily struggles at parties, featuring a character debating the pronunciation of "GIF."

    krossdraws Report

    #10

    Comic about daily struggles; a man declines plans, then feels left out seeing friends online.

    krossdraws Report

    #11

    Comic strip illustrating daily struggles and awkward moments of waking up throughout the night.

    krossdraws Report

    #12

    Relatable comic strip shows a man reacting to a song change, depicting daily struggles and awkward moments.

    krossdraws Report

    #13

    Artist creates comic about choosing drawing over new iPhone, illustrating freedom to draw anything with humor.

    krossdraws Report

    #14

    Comic about daily struggles, featuring a character humorously choosing to rewatch "The Office" on Netflix instead of new shows.

    krossdraws Report

    #15

    Comic strip by an artist depicting a reindeer humorously addressing daily struggles and awkward moments with Santa and an elf.

    krossdraws Report

    #16

    Comic of a man choosing Halloween masks, ending with fear at a wall of surgical masks.

    krossdraws Report

    #17

    Illustration of daily struggles and awkward moments with a ghost saying "Boo!" and a man startled by a child.

    krossdraws Report

    #18

    Comic of hugging a dog, showing expectations versus reality.

    krossdraws Report

