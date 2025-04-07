ADVERTISEMENT

After a seven-year break, Indian illustrator Karan Gupta makes a surprise comeback to Bored Panda with a brand new set of comics that poke fun at the chaos of modern relationships—and the occasional odd thought that pops into his head.

Famous for his clean lines and bold colors, Gupta doesn’t just focus on couple dynamics like the never-ending “what do you want to eat?” standoff or the daily comedy of height differences—sometimes, he just draws whatever weird, relatable moment life throws at him.

More info: Instagram