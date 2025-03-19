ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the self-proclaimed "Potato Queen," a comic artist who has taken the internet by storm with her "Relatable Doodles." Her comics hilariously capture those everyday moments we all experience but rarely talk about. From the agony of choosing between staying in bed or getting up, to the universal struggle of resisting that extra slice of pizza, her doodles hit the nail on the head every time. As she puts it, "I like to draw comics that are... relatable (hence the name)."

Recently, she's hopped onto a new trend, launching "The Froggy Club," a passion project where she combines her love for art and making people happy by creating frog-themed stickers. She shares, "I love stickers and I hope you do too!" However, life has thrown some unexpected challenges her way, leading her to pause the club temporarily. She assures her fans, "I'll be back when things are okay again. Until then, stay safe and look after yourself."

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

#1

Comic of animals debating pronunciation of "data" by Relatable Doodles.

relatabledoodles Report

    #2

    Relatable comics illustrating awkward moments: forgetting past cringe, small talk, working out briefly.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #3

    A comic character sprays perfume, sniffs, and reacts emotionally. Relatable and personal illustration by Relatable Doodles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #4

    Comic by Relatable Doodles showing a dad reluctantly agreeing to get a dog, expressing love for the pet.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #5

    Relatable doodles comic with two quirky characters discussing the time.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #6

    Relatable comics by artist showing four ways to eat pizza: crust first, no crust, folded, and with a fork.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #7

    Comic with a frog and bird reacting to January 1st being a Monday by Relatable Doodles' artist.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #8

    Relatable doodles comic about the joy of taking parents on vacation, featuring cute characters under an umbrella.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #9

    Relatable comic with a character on a laptop and a frog discussing fictional character crushes.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #10

    Comic depicting relatable emotions with characters reacting to Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #11

    Cute bear and frog exchange thank you messages in a relatable comic by Relatable Doodles artist.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #12

    Frog character in four-panel comic by Relatable Doodles, progressing from live, laugh, love to existential crisis.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #13

    Relatable Doodles comic: character explains water shapes, another reacts confused.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #14

    Relatable Doodles comic with a dog offering advice to a frog, who says cry, sleep, isolate, each met with "no".

    relatabledoodles Report

    #15

    Relatable Doodles comic featuring a character saying it's their birthday, with a frog humorously questioning them.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #16

    Relatable Doodles comic showing a smartphone with a happy face discussing smooth game performance.

    relatabledoodles Report

    Relatable Doodles comic about a phone with 16GB RAM addressing open apps.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #18

    Comic strip featuring a frog and a phone discussing battery life, highlighting relatable doodles with playful dialogue.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #19

    Comic strip by Relatable Doodles showing a green character contemplating its appearance and intelligence.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #20

    Relatable Doodles comic showing a cute animal picture becoming a phone wallpaper, featuring a happy character.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #21

    Comic by Relatable Doodles with a girl buying Barbie tickets and confused by others crying.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #22

    Comic of a frog struggling to flush a toilet, expressing relatable humor from Relatable Doodles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #23

    Comic by Relatable Doodles featuring a frog sharing feelings and a cashier asking about payment method.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #24

    Comic by Relatable Doodles: Character overthinking if they turned the oven off.

    relatabledoodles Report

    Relatable doodles comic with cute animals expressing happiness in each other's company, laying on grass.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #26

    Cartoon frog looks worried after sending a unicorn sticker by mistake, expressing relatable moment in relatable doodles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #27

    Relatable Doodles comic with cartoon animals debating milk before cereal order, ending with a surprised reaction.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #28

    Relatable doodles comic of a frog holding a crystal ball, reacting with surprise and confusion.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #29

    Comic by Relatable Doodles depicting a hot and humid day, with a girl and a frog in a dish tub to escape the heat.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #30

    Frog character from Relatable Doodles discovers source of personal woes in a funny comic strip.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #31

    Cute, comforting comic by Relatable Doodles featuring a supportive orange character with a green friend.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #32

    Relatable doodles comic showing a character asking for opinions on different froyo designs.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #33

    Comic strip by Relatable Doodles showing a frog and bear character having a friendly conversation.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #34

    Comic by Relatable Doodles showing an artist thanking fans at Comic Con with heartfelt messages.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #35

    Cute comic by Relatable Doodles featuring a duck and a frog discussing a crush with humorous banter.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #36

    Comic by Relatable Doodles featuring cute characters and a query about Froyo's love interest choice.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #37

    Relatable comic by Relatable Doodles showing a cloud and frog with text about softness and strength.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #38

    Relatable Doodles comic illustrating humorous perks of being short, like sneaking away and avoiding obstacles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #39

    Relatable Doodles comic about height differences, with a short person confidently stating their height and a tall person unsure.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #40

    Relatable doodle comic with a character and frog exchanging hearts, expressing feelings of ease and happiness.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #41

    Relatable comics by artist showing a shopping site figure encouraging excessive toilet paper buying.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #42

    A frog character discovers chewed gum under a table in a relatable comic by Relatable Doodles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #43

    A frog character shares relatable comics about feeling overwhelmed and returning after a break.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #44

    Comic of a figure questioning a frog character about repeating clothes, showcasing relatable humor.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #45

    Relatable Doodles comic of animals stressing over study notes and exams.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #46

    Comic of a frog wearing mismatched black t-shirt and trousers by Relatable Doodles artist.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #47

    Relatable comics about overthinking sleep with a character humorously calculating sleep hours.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #48

    Relatable comics by Relatable Doodles showing a character's cleverness and silly everyday struggles.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #49

    Comic by Relatable Doodles artist about watching anime and questioning age appropriateness for cartoons.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #50

    Cartoon bear and frog express personal fears, spider-related and loneliness, in a relatable doodles comic.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #51

    Comic by Relatable Doodles featuring a character reacting to bug drawings and wearing a frog hat, with a thank you message.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #52

    Comic strip by Relatable Doodles, featuring a relatable scene of two characters discussing feelings.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #53

    Comic by Relatable Doodles: Frog character debates, laptop battery dies mid-conversation, leaving it speechless.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #54

    Comic by Relatable Doodles: a character reassuring a sad friend, offering support under a starry sky.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #55

    Two-panel comic showing relatable life choices at age 14, wanting independence, and at age 25, seeking guidance.

    relatabledoodles Report

