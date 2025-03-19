ADVERTISEMENT

Meet the self-proclaimed "Potato Queen," a comic artist who has taken the internet by storm with her "Relatable Doodles." Her comics hilariously capture those everyday moments we all experience but rarely talk about. From the agony of choosing between staying in bed or getting up, to the universal struggle of resisting that extra slice of pizza, her doodles hit the nail on the head every time. As she puts it, "I like to draw comics that are... relatable (hence the name)."

Recently, she's hopped onto a new trend, launching "The Froggy Club," a passion project where she combines her love for art and making people happy by creating frog-themed stickers. She shares, "I love stickers and I hope you do too!" However, life has thrown some unexpected challenges her way, leading her to pause the club temporarily. She assures her fans, "I'll be back when things are okay again. Until then, stay safe and look after yourself."

