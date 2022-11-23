The Introverted Attorney is an anxious, overly caffeinated, and sleep-deprived lawyer with perpetual eye bags who works among colleagues possessing strangely shaped heads. In spite of this, just like most disillusioned working and breathing professionals, he does not find himself well upon receiving emails that open with, "I hope this message finds you well."

These comics and silly short animations are an attempt to both lighten up and also validate the hopeless feelings that occasionally arise from the soul-sucking nature of the daily grind. Click here for part 1.

More info: theintrovertedattorney.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com