The Introverted Attorney is an anxious, overly caffeinated, and sleep-deprived lawyer with perpetual eye bags who works among colleagues possessing strangely shaped heads. In spite of this, just like most disillusioned working and breathing professionals, he does not find himself well upon receiving emails that open with, "I hope this message finds you well."

These comics and silly short animations are an attempt to both lighten up and also validate the hopeless feelings that occasionally arise from the soul-sucking nature of the daily grind. Click here for part 1.

More info: theintrovertedattorney.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#1

Remi
Remi
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Some colleague of mine don't really get why I try to prepare everything for the meeting beforehand and don't tolerate sideways chit-chat, well, it's because of this! I just don't want to prolong the suffering when there are more meetings awayting further today and no time to recharge between them is horrible

In the years that The Introverted Attorney has been running, the content has shifted from static images to short animations that are drawn frame by frame. The characters have been able to convey more nuanced experiences through the use of animation and also the layering of popular audio found on TikTok and Instagram, such as the feeling of bewilderment when you return to your desk after a break of any duration and forget your login password, what you were working on, or maybe even what your role at your company is.
25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#2

Remi
Remi
Community Member
46 minutes ago

So true! Why can't people just greet and ask whatever the heck they need from me in one sentence? If not, then just write full thing in next sentence and not by two-three words in each message making it a huuuuge list of lines and a constant notifications' bells hell

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#3

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

Aw, that little blob who started the fire looks so proud of itself!

Always thinking into the future, The Introverted Attorney aspires to eventually mentally project his ideas into other people's brains and is eagerly waiting for technology to advance to the point where that is possible, but will settle for now on creating more animations that capture the relatable and sometimes frivolous work sentiments many of us encounter on a daily basis.
25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#4

Remi
Remi
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Happy Friday, everyone! I think this is a beautiful visual of today, my brain is out till next Monday so here I am scrolling through BoredPanda posts instead of working

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#5

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

How to keep down heating costs in the winter!

As for unsolicited advice for those that are interested in creating comics or animations — start experimenting with different tools and practicing now! If you look at the Introverted Attorney's first posts, they're essentially chicken scratch on notebook paper. After years of drawing, although the bar is supremely low since the characters are basically upgraded stick figures, the comic has made a lot of improvements based on feedback from readers. In particular, comments that have stood out include identifying Introverted Attorney's boss as "plastic knife head" and his junior colleague as "cheese head", which were unintended but welcomed likenesses based on their peculiar head shapes.
25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#6

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#7

One of the Introverted Attorney's favorite comics to date is "Firefighter", where Introverted Attorney is horrified by all of the fires around him that he is responsible for putting out with a puny spray bottle, some of which seem to have been intentionally set by his colleagues or clients. This encapsulates the average day of a lawyer and, no doubt, many other professions in one panel — that is, being pulled in a million directions by "urgent" demands but not having the resources to address them all.
25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#8

Remi
Remi
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Mine is the oposite! Tons of everything on the table (especially three cups of very cold and not finished coffee) while the desktop is quite clean, after all the desktop is my "real" workspace. I don't pay attention to the surroundings, to be honest

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#9

Besides creating comics/animations, The Introverted Attorney enjoys loudly declaring his opinions to the television as fictional characters or reality TV personalities proceed to do the exact opposite behavior as advised and also excitedly greeting his neighbors' dogs as though they are his own.
25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#10

Daria
Daria
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Why do we do this to ourselves?

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#11

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#12

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#13

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#14

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

Learning opportunity = public humiliation

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#15

Daria
Daria
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Like it should be.

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#16

KJ
KJ
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Laughs in European!

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#17

Remi
Remi
Community Member
34 minutes ago

It feels the same with vacations. The longest we usually take are 2 weeks, and by the end of the second I start to feel a bit more relaxed and ready to rest, experience new and... It ends and I'm off to work

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#18

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

Hey, it's the same little blob who set the fire!

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#19

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#20

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#21

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#22

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#23

MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
MarcyParlomerNerdGirlsRock
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why would the watch go ‘alert’ when the owner is sleeping?

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#24

Remi
Remi
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Announce what you want from people right away, it's like blinkers. Use it.

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#25

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

Now just hope no one from your home town ever comes to see you at work.

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#26

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#27

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago

Just make sure you don't mix up the instructions and give the dog the single-sided paper and give the boss the suppository!

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#28

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#29

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#30

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

#31

25 Comics

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

harpling
harpling
Community Member
11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never say it's quiet, or slow, or easy, or anything of the sort. Bosses can sense that sort of thing from three rooms away!

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

Daria
Daria
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just bring a couple of plants. If it doesn't help, bring more.

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

harpling
harpling
Community Member
10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But at least now you get a spinny chair! Whee!

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

harpling
harpling
Community Member
10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, all of this could have been ~JustLeaveMeAlone~

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

Daria
Daria
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is your life now.

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To

25 Comics Drawn By A Disgruntled Lawyer That Anyone With A Corporate Job Can Relate To