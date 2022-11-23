I Draw Funny Comics Based On My Experiences As A Lawyer (70 New Pics)
The Introverted Attorney is an anxious, overly caffeinated, and sleep-deprived lawyer with perpetual eye bags who works among colleagues possessing strangely shaped heads. In spite of this, just like most disillusioned working and breathing professionals, he does not find himself well upon receiving emails that open with, "I hope this message finds you well."
These comics and silly short animations are an attempt to both lighten up and also validate the hopeless feelings that occasionally arise from the soul-sucking nature of the daily grind. Click here for part 1.
Some colleague of mine don't really get why I try to prepare everything for the meeting beforehand and don't tolerate sideways chit-chat, well, it's because of this! I just don't want to prolong the suffering when there are more meetings awayting further today and no time to recharge between them is horrible
In the years that The Introverted Attorney has been running, the content has shifted from static images to short animations that are drawn frame by frame. The characters have been able to convey more nuanced experiences through the use of animation and also the layering of popular audio found on TikTok and Instagram, such as the feeling of bewilderment when you return to your desk after a break of any duration and forget your login password, what you were working on, or maybe even what your role at your company is.
So true! Why can't people just greet and ask whatever the heck they need from me in one sentence? If not, then just write full thing in next sentence and not by two-three words in each message making it a huuuuge list of lines and a constant notifications' bells hell
Always thinking into the future, The Introverted Attorney aspires to eventually mentally project his ideas into other people's brains and is eagerly waiting for technology to advance to the point where that is possible, but will settle for now on creating more animations that capture the relatable and sometimes frivolous work sentiments many of us encounter on a daily basis.
As for unsolicited advice for those that are interested in creating comics or animations — start experimenting with different tools and practicing now! If you look at the Introverted Attorney's first posts, they're essentially chicken scratch on notebook paper. After years of drawing, although the bar is supremely low since the characters are basically upgraded stick figures, the comic has made a lot of improvements based on feedback from readers. In particular, comments that have stood out include identifying Introverted Attorney's boss as "plastic knife head" and his junior colleague as "cheese head", which were unintended but welcomed likenesses based on their peculiar head shapes.
One of the Introverted Attorney's favorite comics to date is "Firefighter", where Introverted Attorney is horrified by all of the fires around him that he is responsible for putting out with a puny spray bottle, some of which seem to have been intentionally set by his colleagues or clients. This encapsulates the average day of a lawyer and, no doubt, many other professions in one panel — that is, being pulled in a million directions by "urgent" demands but not having the resources to address them all.
Besides creating comics/animations, The Introverted Attorney enjoys loudly declaring his opinions to the television as fictional characters or reality TV personalities proceed to do the exact opposite behavior as advised and also excitedly greeting his neighbors' dogs as though they are his own.
Why would the watch go ‘alert’ when the owner is sleeping?