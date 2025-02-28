Artist Invites You To Meet An Unusual, Outcast Character Named Rodney Through Her Fun Comics

ADVERTISEMENT

Why be normal, when you can be extraordinary? This is my biggest takeaway from Violaine Briat’s comics that revolve around an unusual character, Rodney, who is everything but boring.

As the artist herself described: “My current comic (Rodney R Rodney)’s main theme is… ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’.” Violaine added that she likes to have characters dealing with being misunderstood, outcasts, and struggling to fit in with the world. But that is exactly what makes Rodney so special and so damn fun!

More info: Instagram | violainebriat.com | x.com | tiktok.com

Chapter 8

In an interview with Bored Panda, Violaine told us more about herself.

“I’m from a small rural village in France (Abondant) and I have been obsessed with manga since the early 2000s. I’ve dreamed of being a comic artist/mangaka (lol!!!) since I was 12! I’ve ended up in animation instead and pursue comics on the side.”

Violaine also shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

“I always loved drawing. When I was in elementary school, our teacher gave us each a blank notebook. When we were done with the class assignments, we were allowed to draw in our blank notebook. I was so excited to draw that I finished all my assignments early.”

As for the creative process, Violaine commented: “I share a lot of behind-the-scenes content on my ko-fi and Instagram, but overall, I would say I try to be very character-focused. I think about what the characters would do or say first, let them live their story.”

We were curious to know what Violaine hopes for the audiences to take away from her comics.

“I hope people reading the comic get to laugh and have fun. As a treat, maybe they can find insight or inspiration, who knows!!!”

Lastly, the artist added: “I’m so thankful for people reading and engaging with the world and characters I created. There is absolutely nothing better than creating a world and seeing other people engage and have fun with it. Thank you all so much for reading!!!”

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

