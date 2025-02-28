Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Artist Invites You To Meet An Unusual, Outcast Character Named Rodney Through Her Fun Comics
Comics

Artist Invites You To Meet An Unusual, Outcast Character Named Rodney Through Her Fun Comics

Interview With Artist

Interview With Artist
Why be normal, when you can be extraordinary? This is my biggest takeaway from Violaine Briat’s comics that revolve around an unusual character, Rodney, who is everything but boring.

As the artist herself described: “My current comic (Rodney R Rodney)’s main theme is… ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’.” Violaine added that she likes to have characters dealing with being misunderstood, outcasts, and struggling to fit in with the world. But that is exactly what makes Rodney so special and so damn fun!

More info: Instagram | violainebriat.com | x.com | tiktok.com

    Chapter 8

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual character, in a humorous library checkout scene with a librarian and patrons.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    In an interview with Bored Panda, Violaine told us more about herself.

    “I’m from a small rural village in France (Abondant) and I have been obsessed with manga since the early 2000s. I’ve dreamed of being a comic artist/mangaka (lol!!!) since I was 12! I’ve ended up in animation instead and pursue comics on the side.”

    Comic featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, sipping a drink while ignoring a sign.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Rodney, an unusual outcast character, humorously interacts in a comic strip with scissors on his back.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Violaine also shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

    “I always loved drawing. When I was in elementary school, our teacher gave us each a blank notebook. When we were done with the class assignments, we were allowed to draw in our blank notebook. I was so excited to draw that I finished all my assignments early.”

    Comic strip featuring unusual, outcast character Rodney in humorous library scenario with quirky interactions.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, engaging in a computer investigation at a library.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    As for the creative process, Violaine commented: “I share a lot of behind-the-scenes content on my ko-fi and Instagram, but overall, I would say I try to be very character-focused. I think about what the characters would do or say first, let them live their story.”

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, interacting humorously in a library setting.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, as he performs a swift escape maneuver in an office setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: violainebriat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were curious to know what Violaine hopes for the audiences to take away from her comics.

    “I hope people reading the comic get to laugh and have fun. As a treat, maybe they can find insight or inspiration, who knows!!!”

    Lastly, the artist added: “I’m so thankful for people reading and engaging with the world and characters I created. There is absolutely nothing better than creating a world and seeing other people engage and have fun with it. Thank you all so much for reading!!!”

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual character, causing a scene in a library with exaggerated expressions and dialogue.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring the character Rodney interacting humorously with another person over a computer about a book.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual character, on an eco-friendly mission with humorous dialogue and internet search.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Chapter 9

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, the unusual outcast character, discussing cryptids and taking a bus at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring the unusual character Rodney observing people at a bus stop.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual character, in a humorous encounter with a frustrated person holding keys.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, experiencing an unexpected encounter in a city alley.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual, outcast character, in a dramatic encounter with another person.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic of an unusual outcast character named Rodney seeking shelter from the rain.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Fun comic featuring the unusual character Rodney in a rainy bus scene, engaging with the driver.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic featuring artist's character Rodney on a bus, interacting with a driver, pondering about a friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Chapter 10

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, the unusual character, with a giant skeleton and blooming cactuses.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring the unusual character Rodney surprising a woman taking plant photos.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual character, with humorous and suspenseful scenarios in blue-toned panels.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic featuring the unusual, outcast character Rodney discussing a criminal record and property damage over a phone call.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comedic comic strip featuring Rodney, the unusual outcast character, in a conflicted situation with friends.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, an unusual outcast character, with speech bubbles and humorous interaction.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring character Rodney discussing feelings, with playful dialogue and humorous scenarios.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic featuring Rodney, an unusual character, discussing a conflict with expressive gestures and dialogue.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic featuring Rodney, an unusual character, involved in a humorous and unexpected situation under the rug.

    Image credits: violainebriat

    Comic strip featuring Rodney, the unusual outcast character, discovering an online thread about himself.

    Image credits: violainebriat

