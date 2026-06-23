107 Burns So Hilariously Savage, People Needed A Doctor After
Even some vegans love a good roast. The more rare and spicy, the better. This has nothing to do with meat. But rather, a slew of well-timed, savage words hurled at someone until they're crisped to perfection.
This year's Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart pulled 13,5 million viewers. It was hot on the heels of the Roast of Tom Brady, which saw 13.8 million people tuning in. We're yet to hear who'll be the victim of the next celebrity roast, or when it will take place. But that's okay because from what we've gathered, it seems like many ordinary netizens are just as good at holding each other over the coals as the rich and famous.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the hottest, funniest and most unique comebacks, insults and online roasts out there. And there certainly was no shortage. Here's an epic compilation that you can come back to whenever your own polite words fail you...
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This Would've Added The Spice It Desperately Needed
My grandma was a traditional Irish cook. Heavily seasoned meant salt AND pepper.
Savage Reply About Using Umbrellas
Hm
If Only He Put This Time And Effort To Talking To Women
When Genetics Forget To Cooperate
I Mean She Really Didnt Hit Then
A Sweet Suggestion For The Sugar Police
Best Bus Driver Ever
LOL Ok Buddy, So How Exactly Does A Freezer Burn Things?
A Person Who Thinks All The Time
Its Like A Personal White Noise Generator In There
Hm
No Mercy Wth 💀
Hm
Truly, A Way With Words
God Forbid A Girl Have Preferences
Your Taste In Music
Yeah, I See It
Pride Month Won
Absolute Accurate
Taking Out The Trash, One Search At A Time
Finally Caught One In The Wild
Movie Review For “It Ends With Us”
Had A Feeling There’d Be Strong Feelings About This Here
Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies
The Confidence With Which “If You Ever Feel Useless” Was Written Is Commendable Though
Power Rangers Insult
He Can't Even Win A War Against Algae
Media’s Selective Outrage
Follow Me For More Dating Advice!
Signed, Sealed, Delivered
The Ugly Truth
A Neglected Hamsters
Africans Have So Much Inspiration When It Comes To Insults
Once You See It, You Can't Unsee
Gta 5 Has Been Out For 13+ Years
Crazy Insult Found Under A Video Of A Blind Guy Reacting To A Comment Of Someone Saying He’s Faking Being Blind
I Can Hear The Sound
Predicting The Future Of Carbon Monoxide
10/10 For The Burn
So Inspiring
Hm
Groot Found The Poor Copper Of The Hitites
Did he just get out of a really really long bath.