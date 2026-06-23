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Even some vegans love a good roast. The more rare and spicy, the better. This has nothing to do with meat. But rather, a slew of well-timed, savage words hurled at someone until they're crisped to perfection.

This year's Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart pulled 13,5 million viewers. It was hot on the heels of the Roast of Tom Brady, which saw 13.8 million people tuning in. We're yet to hear who'll be the victim of the next celebrity roast, or when it will take place. But that's okay because from what we've gathered, it seems like many ordinary netizens are just as good at holding each other over the coals as the rich and famous.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the hottest, funniest and most unique comebacks, insults and online roasts out there. And there certainly was no shortage. Here's an epic compilation that you can come back to whenever your own polite words fail you...