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Even some vegans love a good roast. The more rare and spicy, the better. This has nothing to do with meat. But rather, a slew of well-timed, savage words hurled at someone until they're crisped to perfection.

This year's Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart pulled 13,5 million viewers. It was hot on the heels of the Roast of Tom Brady, which saw 13.8 million people tuning in. We're yet to hear who'll be the victim of the next celebrity roast, or when it will take place. But that's okay because from what we've gathered, it seems like many ordinary netizens are just as good at holding each other over the coals as the rich and famous.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the hottest, funniest and most unique comebacks, insults and online roasts out there. And there certainly was no shortage. Here's an epic compilation that you can come back to whenever your own polite words fail you...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Would've Added The Spice It Desperately Needed

A hilariously savage burn on pork chops seasoned with water and baked by the glow of a heated argument.

Newgamerchiq Report

10points
POST
johngrimes avatar
UnclePanda
UnclePanda
Community Member
Premium 34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My grandma was a traditional Irish cook. Heavily seasoned meant salt AND pepper.

2
2points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Savage Reply About Using Umbrellas

    A hilariously savage burn: a man holding an umbrella replies, Because my goal is to be as dry as your girlfriend.

    BreathingAirr Report

    10points
    POST
    #3

    Hm

    Hilariously savage burns in a tweet comparing a man's eyes to a neglected hamster.

    reddit Report

    10points
    POST
    #4

    If Only He Put This Time And Effort To Talking To Women

    A social media post about hilarious burns, showing a woman with and without makeup, accompanied by a savage comment.

    Fearless_MF Report

    9points
    POST
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    #5

    When Genetics Forget To Cooperate

    A hilariously savage burn as one person implies another was pushed in a wheelbarrow due to being an ugly baby.

    PleasantBus5583 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #6

    I Mean She Really Didnt Hit Then

    Hilariously savage burns in YouTube comments about a singer's performance being like a drunk bestie at karaoke.

    Slow_Series_8742 Report

    8points
    POST
    #7

    A Sweet Suggestion For The Sugar Police

    A hilariously savage burn about a cancer survivor telling someone to eat a candy bar out of their a**.

    ObserbAbsorb Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Best Bus Driver Ever

    Hilariously savage burn with a bus driver screaming at a driver who tried to pass a school bus.

    Practical-Local-7147 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #9

    LOL Ok Buddy, So How Exactly Does A Freezer Burn Things?

    A Reddit post about white flaky stuff on frozen strawberries receives a hilariously savage burn: Your second day on Earth will be less frightening.

    CTRL_Hotdog Report

    8points
    POST
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    #10

    A Person Who Thinks All The Time

    A screenshot of social media comments with a savage burn asking for someone who does think.

    DeadlyDesai Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Its Like A Personal White Noise Generator In There

    A screenshot of a Twitter post with a hilarious burn: All Quiet On The Frontal Lobe.

    ThatLatentPandaBear Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Hm

    Bert in a YouTube video, with a savage comment comparing him to a beaver's evolutionary step.

    REDDIT Report

    8points
    POST
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    #13

    No Mercy Wth 💀

    A screenshot of Opera GX and Microsoft Edge tweets, with an image of sad clowns, representing hilariously savage browser burns.

    NitUniverse Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    Hm

    A tweet with a savage burn asking about a man's primary vs secondary chin beard.

    reddit Report

    8points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His neck looks like that standing dude's feet.

    2
    2points
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    #15

    Truly, A Way With Words

    A social media post about hilarious burns, featuring a man with an unusual beard and a comment about phantom pain.

    SuccessRepulsive8325 Report

    7points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    God Forbid A Girl Have Preferences

    A tweet sharing a hilariously savage burn where someone was called a non-profit organization for going home with ugly guys.

    ViceElysium Report

    7points
    POST
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    #17

    Your Taste In Music

    A screenshot of a savage burn comment about why headphones are breaking, blaming bad taste in music.

    hexfade99 Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Yeah, I See It

    A screenshot of a savage burn comment describing a man's expression as doing long division in his head.

    AccomplishedScale625 Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Pride Month Won

    A hilariously savage burn on X (formerly Twitter) about Pride month winning against a defeated post.

    Medical_Lead_289 Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Absolute Accurate

    A sign about paying for toppings, with a savage burn comment below it, providing hilarious burns.

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    7points
    POST
    #21

    Taking Out The Trash, One Search At A Time

    A hilariously savage burn, stating that Microsofts industrial waste is Bing search results.

    Shreyash_jais_02 Report

    7points
    POST
    #22

    Finally Caught One In The Wild

    A four-panel image of Russell Brand making various facial expressions, a visual example of a hilarious savage burn.

    annoyingcommentguy2 Report

    7points
    POST
    #23

    Movie Review For “It Ends With Us”

    A movie review of It Ends with Us, part of a collection of savage burns that leaves people needing a doctor.

    Lvsucknuts69 Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    Had A Feeling There’d Be Strong Feelings About This Here

    A hilariously savage burn from Corinne Kaplan about Applebee's food being worse than being roofied.

    vivolleyball15 Report

    7points
    POST
    #25

    Everything Else Is Wet Except For The Ladies

    Hilariously savage burn in a comment section, responding to a flood image in Austin.

    give-me-the-cheese07 Report

    6points
    POST
    #26

    The Confidence With Which “If You Ever Feel Useless” Was Written Is Commendable Though

    A screenshot of a savage burn tweet about shampoo instructions and zero-shaped birthday candles.

    phoexnixfunjpr Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Power Rangers Insult

    A screenshot showing a hilarious and savage burn comparing someone to Power Rangers shouting colors.

    OkWeird17 Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    He Can't Even Win A War Against Algae

    An aerial photo of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with a savage burn about its green color from algae.

    jonnismizzle Report

    6points
    POST
    #29

    Media’s Selective Outrage

    A screenshot showing a hilarious and savage burn about corporate theft versus petty theft from the Gravel Institute.

    LuckyBastard001 Report

    6points
    POST
    #30

    Follow Me For More Dating Advice!

    A screenshot of a Reddit post and a savage burn comment about a new stepmom being younger than the poster.

    Fearless_Spring5611 Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered

    A tweet delivering a savage burn about the Spanish national anthem having no lyrics.

    crashlog Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    The Ugly Truth

    A Facebook post with a savage burn linking to a list of burn centers in the US.

    reddit Report

    6points
    POST
    #33

    A Neglected Hamsters

    A Neglected Hamsters

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    6points
    POST
    #34

    Africans Have So Much Inspiration When It Comes To Insults

    Hilariously savage burn, a tweet stating, The reason you have a head is just for the separation of your ears.

    Annual_Phrase841 Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Once You See It, You Can't Unsee

    A close-up of a man's eyebrow with a savage burn asking if a doctor signed his forehead.

    PsychoKatzee Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    Gta 5 Has Been Out For 13+ Years

    A Reddit exchange featuring a savage burn: There's been no improvements in over a decade?

    bachotebidze Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Crazy Insult Found Under A Video Of A Blind Guy Reacting To A Comment Of Someone Saying He’s Faking Being Blind

    Hilariously savage burn about low IQ so devil could trip on it, people needed a doctor after.

    bitchboynipple Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    I Can Hear The Sound

    Hilariously savage burn in a tweet after someone fell, comparing them to Sonic, people needed a doctor.

    LucyParsonsRiot Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Predicting The Future Of Carbon Monoxide

    Hilariously savage burn: a Reddit comment suggesting someone needs to check their carbon monoxide detector.

    wurzelbrunft Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    10/10 For The Burn

    Reddit comments with a hilariously savage burn about a perfect 10 being a mirror reflection.

    Jackhammer_YOUTUBE Report

    5points
    POST
    #41

    So Inspiring

    A social media post with a savage burn from a Syrian commenter responding to Kendall Jenner's Met Gala story.

    Tails28 Report

    5points
    POST
    #42

    Hm

    A YouTube screenshot with a hilarious savage burn comment describing Charlie as a homeless Pokemon trainer.

    anon Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    Groot Found The Poor Copper Of The Hitites

    A hilariously savage burn about a 400-year-old coin, implying the person spent 400 years looking for it.

    VioletAdrienne12 Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    One Must Not Concern Oneself With Studying Women

    A hilariously savage tweet comparing two women, one with less makeup, and a comment about research priorities, showing a burn.

    benitoblanco888 Report

    5points
    POST
    #45

    Storm In A Utah Teacup

    A hilariously savage tweet by Reed Galen debunking Kelly Hoskins statement about taking Utah back, highlighting political burns.

    gashtal_man Report

    5points
    POST
    #46

    First Comment That Didn't Have "Harry Potter" In It

    A young man playing guitar in a YouTube video, with a savage comment about his unchanging age.

    Any-Bodybuilder8564 Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    It Could Be True

    A dating profile with a girl and a hilariously savage comment about her appearance below.

    Guacamole35 Report

    5points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that the best picture she could find?

    0
    0points
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    #48

    Don’t Be A Kevin

    A screenshot of a comment section with hilariously savage burns, including a user stating Kevin is as sharp as a marble.

    thatkid427 Report

    5points
    POST
    #49

    Where My Hug At

    A Twitter screenshot showcasing two images of a triggerfish and a hilariously savage tweet commenting on its appearance.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #50

    He Looks Like He Could Smell The Future With That Beak

    A screenshot of a savage comment section where one user criticizes another's appearance, delivering a hilariously savage burn.

    Ganemelove Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Color Pick And Get The Same Color Code

    A YouTube comment with a savage burn about a man's shirt matching his skin tone.

    bluepinkloli Report

    5points
    POST
    #52

    Mix It Up, Quick Mom Joke Here

    A text message exchange with a savage burn from 'Mom' saying 'I made you.'

    atthebuzzer Report

    5points
    POST
    #53

    Myspace Tom Gives A Well Deserved Response

    A screenshot of a savage burn on Twitter between Tom Anderson and Polo Tapia, part of 107 burns.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #54

    False Advertising

    A Twitter screenshot showing a hilarious burn between Old Spice and Taco Bell.

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #55

    Epic

    A Twitter exchange between JJ and THE Grinch, featuring a savage burn about appearance.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #56

    Do You Miss Reading Foolishness In The Old And Now Buried Yahoo Answer?

    A Yahoo! Answers screenshot with a funny comeback to a sexist remark, one of 107 burns.

    Virtual_Sample_8989 Report

    5points
    POST
    #57

    Hmm

    Hilariously savage burns in a tweet about filling the ocean with land for America, met with a sarcastic reply.

    reddit Report

    5points
    POST
    #58

    He's Wasting It

    Hilariously savage burns of a tweet showing a burger with onions, compared to Steve Harvey.

    Useful-Disaster-309 Report

    5points
    POST
    #59

    Not Exactly An Insult, But The "Basedest" Comment I've Have Saw

    A hilariously savage burn on Jack Black for being chosen to portray a square character.

    SEVERINO0901 Report

    5points
    POST
    #60

    Maybe He Should Tell His Family Now

    A hilariously savage burn about misspelling a in a math problem.

    Tempest266342 Report

    5points
    POST
    #61

    Creative Analogy In A Yelp Review

    Hilariously savage burn from a coffee shop review criticizing the barista's blank stare and bad espresso.

    shnanogans Report

    4points
    POST
    #62

    Bro's Living On Daily Rewards

    Two hilariously savage burns on a post about food: one comment states Ducks throw bread at bro, another says African kids donate to bro.

    trikora Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    Cold Heart And Empty Brain

    A hilariously savage burn in a text message conversation, where one person says they'd live in the other's head for a lot of room.

    TheofficialrealJayce Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Even His Hairline Got Commitment Issues

    A screenshot of a Twitter exchange where Wendy's delivers a savage burn about Josh McBride's hairline.

    PleasantBus5583 Report

    4points
    POST
    #65

    Digital Water Splash

    A Reddit comment delivering a hilarious burn: You deserve the digital equivalent of being sprayed with a water bottle.

    Awkward-Bunch-1148 Report

    4points
    POST
    #66

    Elegant Way Of Calling Someone Smelly, Although The Emojis Sort Of Spoil The Insult

    Hilariously savage burn on Twitter about a career and deodorant, so savage people needed a doctor.

    HeDuMSD Report

    4points
    POST
    #67

    The Accuracy Is Insane

    Hilariously savage burn on Twitter mocking a controversial statement with a 2-year-old's look, needing a doctor.

    _anchorpoint Report

    4points
    POST
    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ladies of the world you know what you need to do!

    0
    0points
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    #68

    You Tea Towel

    A screenshot of social media comments about a savage burn referring to someone as a tea towel.

    RealFishing7365 Report

    4points
    POST
    #69

    Brother You’re Imprisoned By A Honda Accord

    A hilariously savage burn on X (formerly Twitter) comparing European and American travel freedom.

    TheCABK Report

    4points
    POST
    #70

    Animals Download Skills At Birth, Humans Still Buffering At 25

    A screenshot of two hilariously savage burns on X (formerly Twitter) about the capabilities of animal versus human babies.

    PleasantBus5583 Report

    4points
    POST
    #71

    Do They Know?

    A tweet from Young Conservatives about Party like it's 1928 with a hilariously savage burn.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    4points
    POST
    #72

    The Audacity Of This Unelected Loser

    Elon Musk and Kelly A. deliver hilariously savage burns to Justin Trudeau on Twitter.

    JerryJr99 Report

    4points
    POST
    #73

    Now They Want Dei

    A screenshot of a hilariously savage burn on X (formerly Twitter) about inclusion during halftime.

    lifesprig Report

    4points
    POST
    #74

    Real Faith Punished

    A hilariously savage burn on X (formerly Twitter) contrasting fake and real Christians in the justice system.

    Hajicardoso Report

    4points
    POST
    #75

    School Choice

    A social media post featuring a savage burn from Brian Tyler Cohen to Governor Kevin Stitt about education rankings.

    Public-Marionberry33 Report

    4points
    POST
    #76

    Brett Favre Is That Rich Guy Who Stole From Welfare

    A screenshot of a savage burn on Twitter, where a user questions Brett Favre about stolen welfare funds.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    4points
    POST
    #77

    Being A Good Guy Is Not Good Either

    A screenshot of a hilariously savage burn on Twitter, where someone is devastated their decision was respected.

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    4points
    POST
    #78

    Dad Giving His Son Some Subtle Hints

    A screenshot of a dad's Spotify playlist for his kid, featuring several songs that sound like savage burns.

    drippy_dik Report

    4points
    POST
    #79

    You Look Like A Memory

    A blurred image with a savage burn comment saying 'you look like a memory,' showcasing hilarious burns.

    rednosed94 Report

    4points
    POST
    #80

    She Can't Handle A Booger Joke Become Real One!

    A meme showing a woman in a green snowsuit, with a savage burn caption comparing her to a Mucinex booger, for hilarious burns.

    TulipEvaa Report

    4points
    POST
    #81

    Clever Comeback

    A screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing hilarious burns from Atheist Quotes to a user about religious quotes.

    imgur Report

    4points
    POST
    #82

    The Activities Have Value Because A Human Perform Them

    A hilariously savage meme contrasting a critical man and a Bob Ross-like figure, illustrating hypocrisy in art evaluation.

    RoyalChris Report

    4points
    POST
    #83

    A Bright Future Is In Store Here

    A hilariously savage tweet recounting a 12-year-old comedians burn to a heckling boy during a talent show.

    AmorousBadger Report

    4points
    POST
    #84

    May Be The Best Response Ive Ever Read

    A hilariously savage tweet exchange between Master Merk and Buff, showcasing a witty comeback about being fat.

    rebecca8633xx Report

    4points
    POST
    #85

    That Must’ve Hurt

    A hilariously savage text exchange about dating app messages, showing burns and witty replies.

    Silver_Indication_49 Report

    4points
    POST
    #86

    Captain Holt Casually Dropping Bombs

    A meme with a woman saying Hello Raymond, surprised to see me? and a man replying Well, I didn't say bloody mary three times. So, yes, a hilariously savage burn.

    Middle_Cookie5972 Report

    4points
    POST
    #87

    Dave Chapelle And Joe Rogan

    Joe Rogan and a guest in a podcast studio, part of a collection of savage burns on social media.

    Bibiderabbi Report

    4points
    POST
    #88

    Hmm

    A screenshot showing a hilarious burn in the comments section of a news article about a Minnesota Republican and marriage.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #89

    Hmm

    A hilariously savage burn comparing a person to Chucky's non-binary child.

    reddit Report

    4points
    POST
    #90

    Bts Fans Dont Play

    A hilariously savage burn from a tweet, where someone says another person's a** is jealous of their mouth.

    LUMLTPM Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    $800 Billion And Still Posting Like He's Unemployed

    Hilariously savage burn related to Elon Musk posting about AI girlfriends instead of having a Valentine's Day date.

    The-SecondAccount Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    A Strangely Accurate Description Of Dave Portnoy

    Hilariously savage burn comparing Dave Portnoy to Mark Zuckerberg's reflection, needing a doctor after.

    IDontGoOutdoors Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Texas Teacher Controversy

    A social media post with a savage burn about a Texas teacher inviting ICE to raid their school, sparking outrage.

    Hajicardoso Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    Ended By Community Notes

    A social media post with a savage burn as readers add context to JD Vance's claims about Canada and fentanyl.

    dellaazeem22 Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    We Need To Bust, Adam

    A screenshot of a hilarious burn comparing the Mythbusters hosts to an unfused Walter White.

    HelpfulTrifle6841 Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Very Big If True

    A meme with a savage burn caption saying the people look like angry birds turned human, featuring hilarious burns.

    Bitter-Gur-4613 Report

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Don’t Even Have To Open It To Know It Won’t Be Good

    A hilariously savage burn on lasagna with cheese, suggesting it has Kraft singles layered on top.

    Odd-Watercress1478 Report

    3points
    POST
    #98

    Randomized Character Having Mumble Rap Career Sim 2

    A hilariously savage burn on a man's appearance, comparing him to a randomized character or Adam Sandler.

    PetalPixie33 Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    New One For Me At Least

    A hilariously savage burn on Michael B. Jordan, calling him cute but lacking edge and looking responsible.

    GodBearWasTaken Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    To Be A Catch

    A man with a beard and chain in a TikTok video, featuring a savage and funny comment.

    Ecstatic_Stranger_19 Report

    3points
    POST
    #101

    Worlds Greatest Comeback

    A blonde woman smiles, part of a social media burn where someone comments on her teeth and she hilariously retorts.

    bingbonglane3285 Report

    3points
    POST
    #102

    They Really Are Brave

    Hilariously savage burns of a YouTube video with dislikes for the Minecraft Movie teaser.

    Ok_Standard_5689 Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Sweet Cake Alabama

    A hilariously savage burn about a Confederate flag cake implying a couple are siblings.

    Guilty_Kale_6866 Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Accurate Description Of Michael Cera

    A hilariously savage burn on Reddit, comparing a man to a Percocet-selling janitor.

    90skid12 Report

    2points
    POST
    #105

    She Saw The Opportunity And Took It!

    A social media post sharing a savage burn about a TV personality and a controversial salute, sparking a debate.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    2points
    POST
    #106

    *in Joe Swanson's Voice* "Hey Peter"

    A meme with a savage burn comparing John Cena to Joe Swanson from Family Guy, delivering hilarious burns.

    Annual-Letterhead619 Report

    2points
    POST
    #107

    Hmm

    A man with a prominent jawline holds a cheese grater to his face, a humorous visual for hilariously savage burns.

    reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow