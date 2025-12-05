ADVERTISEMENT

Dave, better known as “Sandwich Bag Dad,” has been turning ordinary school lunches into daily doses of laughter for over 13 years. In 2025, he continued his beloved tradition, creating 2 daily unique cartoons every single day—one for each of his two school age daughters.

This collection showcases some of his favorite lunch bag drawings from the year. Packed with dad jokes, puns, and clever doodles, these little masterpieces are guaranteed to make you smile, groan, and maybe even inspire a bit of creativity in your own day.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook