Dave, better known as “Sandwich Bag Dad,” has been turning ordinary school lunches into daily doses of laughter for over 13 years. In 2025, he continued his beloved tradition, creating 2 daily unique cartoons every single day—one for each of his two school age daughters.

This collection showcases some of his favorite lunch bag drawings from the year. Packed with dad jokes, puns, and clever doodles, these little masterpieces are guaranteed to make you smile, groan, and maybe even inspire a bit of creativity in your own day.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1

Nothing "Beets" A Caricature

Hand-drawn dad joke illustration of a beet with a man's smiling face and beet leaves titled Mr Beets on a lunch bag.

    #2

    BTS = Bring That Snack?

    Hand-drawn dad joke pun on lunch bag showing a pipe with a human head labeled K-PIPE, part of dad jokes and puns.

    #3

    Every Lunch Bag Gag Is "Taylor" Made

    Drawing of a blue sneaker with a face inside the toe, featuring a dad joke pun about Taylor Swift and shoes.

    #4

    More Bee-Grade Caricatures

    Caricature of a woman as a bee with the pun "Sa-bee-na Carpenter" drawn on a brown lunch bag, showcasing dad jokes.

    #5

    A "Hottie"?

    Hand-drawn colorful sun with a man’s face in the center on a brown paper lunch bag, dad jokes and puns artwork.

    thomas_knopper avatar
    聖楷Thomas
    聖楷Thomas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry for my ignorance, but who‘s he supposed to be?

    #6

    "Hairs" Another Classic One

    Hand-drawn dad joke on lunch bag featuring dandelions and pun about new conditioner for kids’ lunch bags.

    #7

    A Spud-Tacular Caricature?

    Drawing of a potato with a human face and the pun Potate McRae, showcasing dad jokes and puns on lunch bags.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somewhat Freudian :P

    #8

    Oh Peas

    Drawing of Snoopy sleeping inside a pea pod pun on a lunch bag, illustrating creative dad jokes and puns.

    #9

    Some Lunchbags Use "AI" (I.e. Astonishing Eye-Rolls)

    Cartoon dad joke showing Little Red Riding Hood surprised by grandmother using AI on a computer, hand-drawn lunch bag pun.

    #10

    She Didn't "Loaf" Out Loud With This One

    Cartoon drawing of two bread slices playing tennis with a racket, a dad joke pun illustrated on a lunch bag.

    #11

    This One Was Pop-Ular

    Drawing of a deflated red balloon asking a full balloon "Bad air day?" Dad jokes humor on kids’ lunch bags.

    #12

    Olaf Out Loud, Right?

    Drawing of a snowman wearing a construction hat and vest with a dad joke written on a kids’ lunch bag.

    #13

    We Can Only "Hop" Future Lunch Bags Will Be Better

    Hand-drawn dad joke pun featuring a man with a kangaroo body and the caption the roo-kie on a lunch bag.

    #14

    Another One From Sandwich-Bard-Dad

    Hand-drawn dad joke on lunch bag featuring cartoon girl looking at phone with a Shakespeare location pun.

    #15

    I Hate Mornings - But I Love Lunch

    Hand-drawn dad joke of a cat character inside a jar, illustrating a pun for kids' lunch bags with humor and creativity.

    #16

    Sticking With The Wordplays And Puns

    Cartoon of a glue bottle with a headset at a computer saying please hold, dad jokes and puns on kids’ lunch bags.

    #17

    This One Caused A Sheepish Grin

    Hand-drawn dad joke pun of two sheep dressed as sushi on a lunch bag, featuring a playful art style.

    #18

    Oh Lord. Make It Stop

    Cartoon of the number six putting a coin in a piggy bank as a dad joke drawn on a lunch bag for kids.

    #19

    Some Offerings Were A Bit "Dated"

    Hand-drawn dad joke on lunch bag featuring a May calendar and a pen with pun about May for dad jokes and puns.

    #20

    Some Bags Are "Nut" That Artistic

    Drawing of a peanut inspired by Starry Night with a pun, part of dad jokes and puns on kids’ lunch bags.

    #21

    This One Was Just Meant To Bean

    Cartoon beans with facial expressions and arms on a lunch bag, featuring a dad joke pun about how they've been.

    #22

    She Loved This One A "Latte"

    Illustration of a coffee cup doing core exercises with the pun strong core-fee from dad jokes and puns.

    #23

    Sometimes You Just Have To "LEGO" And Roll Your Eyes

    Two colorful building blocks with a dad joke drawn on a brown lunch bag, showcasing new dad jokes and puns.

    #24

    A "Graph-Ic" One?

    Hand-drawn dad joke with roses and pun on a brown paper lunch bag, part of new dad jokes and puns collection.

    #25

    Capping Off Another Lunch Bag Joke. Literally

    Cartoon dad joke drawing on lunch bag showing a marker and pen with faces and the pun no cap.

    #26

    "Lava" This One?

    Cartoon drawing of a blue flower near a lava flow with a pun caption, illustrating dad jokes and puns for kids’ lunch bags.

    #27

    Another Crack-Up?

    Drawing of a brown Ugg boot on a plate of scrambled eggs, a dad joke pun illustrated on a lunch bag.

    #28

    Another "Tree-Mendous" One

    Cartoon Christmas tree drinking bubble tea with presents below, a playful dad joke drawing on a kids’ lunch bag.

    #29

    Switching Up Some More Puns

    Hand-drawn dad joke and pun of two light switches with faces and speech saying wassup switches on a lunch bag.

    #30

    Always Brushing Up On My Art (And Dad Joke) Skills

    Drawing of two paintbrushes with faces and arms on a lunch bag, featuring a dad joke pun in dad jokes and puns.

    #31

    Llama Just Say, This One Got Some Eye Rolls

    Illustration of a llama with the caption LLAMEH, one of the dad jokes drawn on kids’ lunch bags.

    #32

    Another "Lead-Le" Cute One

    Drawing of two pencils with faces and arms, one holding a pencil sharpener, illustrating dad jokes and puns.

    #33

    A Sick One

    Illustration of a sick number seven with a thermometer, humorously drawn as part of dad jokes and puns on lunch bags.

    #34

    "Water" Terrible One

    Cartoon of two fish dining inside a fishbowl with a dad joke caption about sparkling water for lunch bag humor.

    #35

    Some Lunch Bag Cartoons Are "Purr-Fict"

    Hand-drawn dad joke pun of grumpy cat in red and white striped hat on a kids lunch bag.

    #36

    Posted This One On A Moan-Day

    Dad joke drawing on lunch bag shows two sad ghosts with text you're probably just low in vita-moans pun.

    #37

    This One Was "Lit"

    Hand-drawn dad joke on lunch bag featuring two cartoon candles with the pun about going out tonight.

    #38

    A Ground-Breaking One?

    Dad joke drawing on a lunch bag shows a rock and bush playing tennis with a fault line pun.

    #39

    And "Wine" For The Dr Seuss Fans

    Hand-drawn dad joke on lunch bag featuring Thing 1 and Thing Wine characters in playful red outfits.

    #40

    "Water" He Think Of Next?

    Hand-drawn pun of a blue water bottle with legs and arms on a lunch bag, representing dad jokes and puns.

